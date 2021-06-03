REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
IRAN-NUCLEAR/TALKS-USA
U.S. sees sixth round of Iran nuclear talks and likely more
The United States expects to have a sixth round of indirect talks on reviving compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and probably more, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
ISRAEL-POLITICS/
Netanyahu, battling for political life, attacks deal to unseat him
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday scorned as “dangerous” and “left-wing” a cross-partisan coalition cobbled together by his rivals to unseat him, even as the nationalist named to lead it echoed his hard line on the Palestinians.
U.S.
USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE-TAX
Biden proposes 15% corporate minimum tax to win Republican backing of infrastructure plan
U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike during negotiations with Republicans, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what would be a major concession by the Democratic president as he works to hammer out an infrastructure deal.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHITEHOUSE
Biden outlines plan to quickly share 25 mln COVID-19 vaccines to world
The White House laid out a plan for the United States to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world, with the first shots shipping as soon as Thursday, and said it would ease other countries’ access to U.S.-made supplies for vaccine production.
BUSINESS
BOEING-CEO/
Boeing CEO warns of airline supply constraints, U.S.-China trade
Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Thursday said there could be “supply constraints” beginning in the summer after a “more robust” recovery than he expected from the aviation downturn during the pandemic.
USA-STOCKS/MEME
AMC stock on rollercoaster, movie chain completes another share sale
Shares of retail favorite AMC Entertainment went on a rollercoaster ride on Thursday before ending lower after the company said it completed another share offering, raising $587.4 million in additional equity capital.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-BAILEY/
F. Lee Bailey, lawyer at O.J. Simpson ‘trial of the century,’ dies at 87 -Boston Globe
F. Lee Bailey, who brought drama, swagger and cunning to the courtroom in representing football star O.J. Simpson, heiress Patty Hearst and the Boston Strangler suspect before his career ended in disbarment, died on Thursday at the age of 87, the Boston Globe reported.
FACEBOOK-POLITICIANS/
Facebook to end special treatment for politicians after Trump ban - report
Facebook Inc is planning to end its policy that shields politicians from some content moderation rules, The Verge reported on Thursday, in what would be a major policy reversal for the world’s largest social media network.
SPORTS
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/
Djokovic strolls into third round with clinical victory
World number one Novak Djokovic put on a clinical display to stroll past Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Thursday and reach the third round of the French Open.
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/KOEMAN
Koeman to stay as Barca coach next season
Ronald Koeman will remain as Barcelona coach next season after the club agreed to honour his contract, president Joan Laporta said on Thursday.
UPCOMING
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
NOVARTIS-CANCER/PROSTATE
3 Jun 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-WITNESS (PIX) (TV)
A PICTURE AND ITS STORY - Witnessing COVID chaos in India’s hospitals, graveyards and crematoriums
India has recorded more than 28 million coronavirus cases, and daily new cases sometimes exceeded 400,000, although by Thursday, June 3, that had come down to around 135,000.
3 Jun 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
NOVARTIS-CANCER/PROSTATE
4 Jun 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
INDONESIA-CORAL/REEF (PIX) (TV)
Indonesia’s plan to restore coral reef and marine ecosystem
Pariama Hutasoit, a single mother in Bali, is leading a team of volunteers including local fishermen to replant coral reef off Nusa Dua. The project is part of the Indonesia Coral Reef Garden (ICRG) program that aims to restore over 120 acres (50 hectares) of reefs and boost economic recovery of the resort island.
4 Jun
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PAKISTAN-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)
Pakistan starts local production of Chinese CanSinoBio COVID vaccine, brands it PakVac
Pakistan has rolled out local production of Chinese CanSinBio COVID-19 vaccine with a capacity to deliver 3 million doses a month, officials said.
4 Jun
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)
WHO chief Tedros due to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 Jun
SAFRICA-WILDLIFE/ (PIX) (TV)
South African researchers turn to nuclear science to curb rhino poaching
South African researchers backed by Russia’s Rosatom Corporation are injecting rhino horns with radioactive materials in a pilot study to help curb the illegal rhino horn trade. Many global ports of entry are equipped with scanners to detect radioactive materials, and researchers believe they would potentially be able to detect the horns.
4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)
Striptease dancers double as coronavirus testers as Germany reopens
When Eugen Harf asked his dancers if they’d be willing to perform rapid antigen coronavirus tests at his Angels striptease club where before the pandemic they had entertained crowds by spinning on red-lit poles, they were more than happy to oblige.
4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORWAY
Norway health, justice ministers news conference on pandemic
Norway health and justice ministers to hold a news conference on the pandemic situation.
4 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-ASTRAZENECA (TV)
Hearing in EU vs AstraZeneca legal case over vaccine supplies
Hearing in the legal case between the European Union and AstraZeneca over COVID-19 vaccine supplies. It is expected to be the last one before a verdict on whether AstraZeneca should be forced to deliver more doses by the end of June. A parallel case will continue beyond the summer.
4 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
PHILIPPINES-USA/
Philippines and United States embassies hold joint virtual news conference
Philippines’ embassy in Washington and the United States’ embassy in Manila hold joint virtual news conference in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Philippines-United States relations and the 70th Anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty.
4 Jun 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
VENEZUELA-WOMEN/ (PIX) (TV)
In Venezuela, an account of a kidnapping renews focus on violence against women
In 2001, Linda Lopez was kidnapped and held for almost four months in a Caracas apartment, where was repeatedly raped and tortured. Now, she has released a book about her experience and her years-long battle to bring the case to trial in a system that she says still fails Venezuelan women.
4 Jun
G7-FINANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Finance ministers from G7 nations meet in London
Finance ministers from across the G7 nations will meet at Lancaster House in London on 4-5 June ahead of a G7 leaders summit. UK finance minister Rishi Sunak will try to make progress on his priorities of building a green and inclusive global economic recovery, protecting jobs, and supporting vulnerable countries to recover from the COVID pandemic, as well as the taxation of large multinational businesses.
4 Jun
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX)
Belgian government meets to determine further easing of coronavirus measures
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo meets with key ministers, regional chiefs and health officials to determine further easing of coronavirus measures, including the implementation of a Belgian health certificate.
4 Jun
G7-SUMMIT/CORONAVIRUS-HANCOCK (TV)
Interview with UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock as G7 health ministers meeting comes to a close
Interview with UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock as G7 health ministers meeting comes to a close
4 Jun
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CYPRUS-CHECKPOINTS
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 reopen
Checkpoints used by thousands linking the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides of Cyprus are to reopen, marking the first time restrictions have been eased since December 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 Jun
USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Biden delivers remarks on May jobs report
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on May jobs report.
4 Jun
G7-SUMMIT/CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV)
G7 health ministers meet on June 3-4
G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting will be held in-person at Oxford University on 3-4 June. Main topics are clinical trials, global health security, antimicrobial resistance, and digital health.
4 Jun
CHINA-TIANANMEN/TAIWAN (PIX) (TV)
Taiwan marks Tiananmen crackdown anniversary People lay down flowers at a memorial pavilion in Taipei’s Liberty Square to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of Chinese government’s crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
4 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
EU-DIGITAL/
EU telecommunications ministers discuss the “2030 Digital Compass”
EU telecommunications ministers hold a policy debate on the ‘2030 Digital Compass: How to chart the way towards the EU’s digital future’ on the basis of the Commission’s communication on Europe’s Digital Decade. The meeting takes place in Luxembourg
4 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE-CONGRESS
Liberal Democrats restless over Biden’s infrastructure talks with Republicans
Progressive Democrats in the U.S. Congress are getting uneasy with President Joe Biden’s push for a bipartisan infrastructure deal, warning that they could block a deal that falls short of what they think the country needs.
4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
NEW YORK-ELECTION/MAYOR
EXPLAINER - What is ‘ranked-choice voting,’ the new system for New York’s mayoral election?
When New York City voters go to the polls on June 22 to select their party’s mayoral nominee, they will fill out a new kind of ballot that allows them to rank up to five candidates in order of preference in a system known as ranked-choice voting.
4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-LATINOS/EAST LA (PIX)
East L.A., the cradle of Mexican American culture, seeks greater independence
East Los Angeles is home to Mexican American success stories from boxer Oscar De La Hoya to rock stars Los Lobos to the overachieving calculus students depicted in the 1988 film “Stand and Deliver.”
4 Jun 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SPORTS
BOXING-MAYWEATHER-PAUL/ (PIX)
Boxing-Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Top fighters not so sure
With what is expected to be a one-sided fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul set to take place on Sunday, Mike Tyson and heavyweight Otto Wallin argue that despite the criticisms, social media stars are actually good for the sport.
4 Jun
HORSERACING-BELMONT/
Horse racing - Belmont Stakes
Horses race in Belmont Stakes.
4 Jun
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE
Biden speaks again with Republican Sen. Capito on infrastructure
U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who had discussion Wednesday about revitalizing U.S. infrastructure, talk again.
4 Jun
EUROPE-WHEAT/CROPS
Update on western Europe wheat crops
Rainfall during May has helped ease early-spring dryness in European wheat belts but cool temperatures have slowed crop development, according to analysts and traders.
4 Jun
HEDGEFUNDS-COMMODITIES/
Commodities hedge funds back in vogue after years of outflows
After flailing in popularity for several years, investors betting COVID-19 kick-started a new era for commodities are putting their money with hedge funds focussed on the space.
4 Jun
COLOMBIA-ECONOMY/
Lawmakers demure on Colombia tax reform as market sounds alarm
Colombia’s government is struggling to push a watered-down tax reform through a reticent congress as it tries to calm investor worries and stay one step ahead of a potential credit rating downgrade which could come at any time, politicians and analysts say.
4 Jun
CANADA-ECONOMY/INFLATION
Pricey homes, cheap airfare: Canada rejigs inflation measures for post-pandemic life
A year into the pandemic, Canada’s national statistics agency is updating how it measures inflation, using new types of data for the first time as it bets on what lockdown spending shifts will prevail even as life returns more to normal.
4 Jun 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
USA-BIDEN/ECONOMY (TV)
Reuters interviews Biden economic adviser Heather Boushey on jobs day
Reuters interviews Heather Boushey, Member of the President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, after a new Labor Department jobless data report.
4 Jun 05:35 ET / 09:35 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-ECONOMY (PIX)
June may be the fulcrum on which the U.S. recovery pivots
Fourteen months after the U.S. entered a pandemic state of emergency, the final chapter of its economic recovery may well begin this month. In rapid order half of states will drop emergency unemployment benefits; most if not all Major League ballparks will be back to full capacity; the largest state in the country, California, will drop its remaining restrictions on commerce; and the Federal Reserve will likely open a full debate on when it can cut the economy loose from its massive support. Coupled with upcoming decisions about the fall reopening of schools, the coming weeks will start to show just what the post pandemic economy will look like, and whether the scars turn out to run deep or disappear.
4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-FED/POWELL
Federal Reserve Chair Powell is panelist at virtual BIS conference
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in is panelist at virtual Bank for International Settlements Green Swan 2021 Global Virtual Conference.
4 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
RUSSIA-FORUM/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)
Russia’s Putin takes part in St Petersburg Economic Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a plenary session of St Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF). Among international speakers via video link are Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Presidents of Argentina and Brazil are expected to address the forum with video messages.
4 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
CHINA-TIANANMEN/ (PIX) (TV)
32nd anniversary of China’s Tiananmen crackdown
June 4 marks the 32nd anniversary of the Chinese government crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. China has never released a death toll of the June 4, 1989 crackdown, but estimates from human rights groups and witnesses range from several hundred to several thousand.
4 Jun
CHINA-TIANANMEN/HONGKONG-SECURITY (PIX) (TV)
Heavy security expected in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary
Hong Kong is expected to tighten security on the sensitive anniversary of China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Local media reports say over 3,000 police officers will be deployed to patrol the city. Police has banned the annual vigil for a second time this year, citing social distancing rules.
4 Jun
CHINA-TIANANMEN/HONGKONG (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)
Muted commemorations expected in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary
Muted commemorations are expected in Hong Kong on the anniversary of China’s bloody Tiananmen crackdown. The annual vigil has been banned for a second time this year by police, citing social distancing rules. But organisers have called on people to light candles wherever they are from 8 P.M. (1200gmt) to mark the occasion.
4 Jun
UKRAINE-CRISIS/MH17 (TV)
Dutch MH17 murder trial to move to crucial phase
The murder trial of four suspects in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern Ukraine will move into a crucial phase next week as judges start dealing with the merits of the case
4 Jun
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
IVORYCOAST-FASHION DESIGNER/ (PIX) (TV)
From apprentice to dressing icons: Ivory Coast’s Pathe’O celebrates 50
When 20-year-old Pathe Ouedraogo left his Burkina Faso village in 1969 in search of a better life in neighbouring Ivory Coast, his dream was to return with a bicycle and a transistor radio to prove he had made it. He was too thin to work on a cocoa farm, so took the chance to learn how to make clothes instead - a decision that propelled him to fashion stardom, dressing presidents and global icons such as Nelson Mandela.
4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
