REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/TALKS-USA

U.S. sees sixth round of Iran nuclear talks and likely more

The United States expects to have a sixth round of indirect talks on reviving compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and probably more, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.

ISRAEL-POLITICS/

Netanyahu, battling for political life, attacks deal to unseat him

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday scorned as “dangerous” and “left-wing” a cross-partisan coalition cobbled together by his rivals to unseat him, even as the nationalist named to lead it echoed his hard line on the Palestinians.

USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE-TAX

Biden proposes 15% corporate minimum tax to win Republican backing of infrastructure plan

U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike during negotiations with Republicans, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what would be a major concession by the Democratic president as he works to hammer out an infrastructure deal.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHITEHOUSE

Biden outlines plan to quickly share 25 mln COVID-19 vaccines to world

The White House laid out a plan for the United States to share 25 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world, with the first shots shipping as soon as Thursday, and said it would ease other countries’ access to U.S.-made supplies for vaccine production.

BOEING-CEO/

Boeing CEO warns of airline supply constraints, U.S.-China trade

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Thursday said there could be “supply constraints” beginning in the summer after a “more robust” recovery than he expected from the aviation downturn during the pandemic.

USA-STOCKS/MEME

AMC stock on rollercoaster, movie chain completes another share sale

Shares of retail favorite AMC Entertainment went on a rollercoaster ride on Thursday before ending lower after the company said it completed another share offering, raising $587.4 million in additional equity capital.

PEOPLE-BAILEY/

F. Lee Bailey, lawyer at O.J. Simpson ‘trial of the century,’ dies at 87 -Boston Globe

F. Lee Bailey, who brought drama, swagger and cunning to the courtroom in representing football star O.J. Simpson, heiress Patty Hearst and the Boston Strangler suspect before his career ended in disbarment, died on Thursday at the age of 87, the Boston Globe reported.

FACEBOOK-POLITICIANS/

Facebook to end special treatment for politicians after Trump ban - report

Facebook Inc is planning to end its policy that shields politicians from some content moderation rules, The Verge reported on Thursday, in what would be a major policy reversal for the world’s largest social media network.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Djokovic strolls into third round with clinical victory

World number one Novak Djokovic put on a clinical display to stroll past Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Thursday and reach the third round of the French Open.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/KOEMAN

Koeman to stay as Barca coach next season

Ronald Koeman will remain as Barcelona coach next season after the club agreed to honour his contract, president Joan Laporta said on Thursday.

Researchers announce data on Novartis cancer therapy at conference

3 Jun 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-WITNESS (PIX) (TV)

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY - Witnessing COVID chaos in India’s hospitals, graveyards and crematoriums

India has recorded more than 28 million coronavirus cases, and daily new cases sometimes exceeded 400,000, although by Thursday, June 3, that had come down to around 135,000.

3 Jun 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

Researchers announce data on Novartis cancer therapy at conference

4 Jun 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

INDONESIA-CORAL/REEF (PIX) (TV)

Indonesia’s plan to restore coral reef and marine ecosystem

Pariama Hutasoit, a single mother in Bali, is leading a team of volunteers including local fishermen to replant coral reef off Nusa Dua. The project is part of the Indonesia Coral Reef Garden (ICRG) program that aims to restore over 120 acres (50 hectares) of reefs and boost economic recovery of the resort island.

4 Jun

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PAKISTAN-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Pakistan starts local production of Chinese CanSinoBio COVID vaccine, brands it PakVac

Pakistan has rolled out local production of Chinese CanSinBio COVID-19 vaccine with a capacity to deliver 3 million doses a month, officials said.

4 Jun

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros due to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Jun

SAFRICA-WILDLIFE/ (PIX) (TV)

South African researchers turn to nuclear science to curb rhino poaching

South African researchers backed by Russia’s Rosatom Corporation are injecting rhino horns with radioactive materials in a pilot study to help curb the illegal rhino horn trade. Many global ports of entry are equipped with scanners to detect radioactive materials, and researchers believe they would potentially be able to detect the horns.

4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Striptease dancers double as coronavirus testers as Germany reopens

When Eugen Harf asked his dancers if they’d be willing to perform rapid antigen coronavirus tests at his Angels striptease club where before the pandemic they had entertained crowds by spinning on red-lit poles, they were more than happy to oblige.

4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORWAY

Norway health, justice ministers news conference on pandemic

Norway health and justice ministers to hold a news conference on the pandemic situation.

4 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-ASTRAZENECA (TV)

Hearing in EU vs AstraZeneca legal case over vaccine supplies

Hearing in the legal case between the European Union and AstraZeneca over COVID-19 vaccine supplies. It is expected to be the last one before a verdict on whether AstraZeneca should be forced to deliver more doses by the end of June. A parallel case will continue beyond the summer.

4 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-USA/

Philippines and United States embassies hold joint virtual news conference

Philippines’ embassy in Washington and the United States’ embassy in Manila hold joint virtual news conference in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of Philippines-United States relations and the 70th Anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty.

4 Jun 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-WOMEN/ (PIX) (TV)

In Venezuela, an account of a kidnapping renews focus on violence against women

In 2001, Linda Lopez was kidnapped and held for almost four months in a Caracas apartment, where was repeatedly raped and tortured. Now, she has released a book about her experience and her years-long battle to bring the case to trial in a system that she says still fails Venezuelan women.

4 Jun

G7-FINANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Finance ministers from G7 nations meet in London

Finance ministers from across the G7 nations will meet at Lancaster House in London on 4-5 June ahead of a G7 leaders summit. UK finance minister Rishi Sunak will try to make progress on his priorities of building a green and inclusive global economic recovery, protecting jobs, and supporting vulnerable countries to recover from the COVID pandemic, as well as the taxation of large multinational businesses.

4 Jun

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX)

Belgian government meets to determine further easing of coronavirus measures

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo meets with key ministers, regional chiefs and health officials to determine further easing of coronavirus measures, including the implementation of a Belgian health certificate.

4 Jun

G7-SUMMIT/CORONAVIRUS-HANCOCK (TV)

Interview with UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock as G7 health ministers meeting comes to a close

4 Jun

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CYPRUS-CHECKPOINTS

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 reopen

Checkpoints used by thousands linking the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides of Cyprus are to reopen, marking the first time restrictions have been eased since December 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Jun

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden delivers remarks on May jobs report

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on May jobs report.

4 Jun

G7-SUMMIT/CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV)

G7 health ministers meet on June 3-4

G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting will be held in-person at Oxford University on 3-4 June. Main topics are clinical trials, global health security, antimicrobial resistance, and digital health.

4 Jun

CHINA-TIANANMEN/TAIWAN (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan marks Tiananmen crackdown anniversary People lay down flowers at a memorial pavilion in Taipei’s Liberty Square to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of Chinese government’s crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

4 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-DIGITAL/

EU telecommunications ministers discuss the “2030 Digital Compass”

EU telecommunications ministers hold a policy debate on the ‘2030 Digital Compass: How to chart the way towards the EU’s digital future’ on the basis of the Commission’s communication on Europe’s Digital Decade. The meeting takes place in Luxembourg

4 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE-CONGRESS

Liberal Democrats restless over Biden’s infrastructure talks with Republicans

Progressive Democrats in the U.S. Congress are getting uneasy with President Joe Biden’s push for a bipartisan infrastructure deal, warning that they could block a deal that falls short of what they think the country needs.

4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NEW YORK-ELECTION/MAYOR

EXPLAINER - What is ‘ranked-choice voting,’ the new system for New York’s mayoral election?

When New York City voters go to the polls on June 22 to select their party’s mayoral nominee, they will fill out a new kind of ballot that allows them to rank up to five candidates in order of preference in a system known as ranked-choice voting.

4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-LATINOS/EAST LA (PIX)

East L.A., the cradle of Mexican American culture, seeks greater independence

East Los Angeles is home to Mexican American success stories from boxer Oscar De La Hoya to rock stars Los Lobos to the overachieving calculus students depicted in the 1988 film “Stand and Deliver.”

4 Jun 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BOXING-MAYWEATHER-PAUL/ (PIX)

Boxing-Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Top fighters not so sure

With what is expected to be a one-sided fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul set to take place on Sunday, Mike Tyson and heavyweight Otto Wallin argue that despite the criticisms, social media stars are actually good for the sport.

4 Jun

HORSERACING-BELMONT/

Horse racing - Belmont Stakes

Horses race in Belmont Stakes.

4 Jun

USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE

Biden speaks again with Republican Sen. Capito on infrastructure

U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who had discussion Wednesday about revitalizing U.S. infrastructure, talk again.

4 Jun

EUROPE-WHEAT/CROPS

Update on western Europe wheat crops

Rainfall during May has helped ease early-spring dryness in European wheat belts but cool temperatures have slowed crop development, according to analysts and traders.

4 Jun

HEDGEFUNDS-COMMODITIES/

Commodities hedge funds back in vogue after years of outflows

After flailing in popularity for several years, investors betting COVID-19 kick-started a new era for commodities are putting their money with hedge funds focussed on the space.

4 Jun

COLOMBIA-ECONOMY/

Lawmakers demure on Colombia tax reform as market sounds alarm

Colombia’s government is struggling to push a watered-down tax reform through a reticent congress as it tries to calm investor worries and stay one step ahead of a potential credit rating downgrade which could come at any time, politicians and analysts say.

4 Jun

CANADA-ECONOMY/INFLATION

Pricey homes, cheap airfare: Canada rejigs inflation measures for post-pandemic life

A year into the pandemic, Canada’s national statistics agency is updating how it measures inflation, using new types of data for the first time as it bets on what lockdown spending shifts will prevail even as life returns more to normal.

4 Jun 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ECONOMY (TV)

Reuters interviews Biden economic adviser Heather Boushey on jobs day

Reuters interviews Heather Boushey, Member of the President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, after a new Labor Department jobless data report.

4 Jun 05:35 ET / 09:35 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-ECONOMY (PIX)

June may be the fulcrum on which the U.S. recovery pivots

Fourteen months after the U.S. entered a pandemic state of emergency, the final chapter of its economic recovery may well begin this month. In rapid order half of states will drop emergency unemployment benefits; most if not all Major League ballparks will be back to full capacity; the largest state in the country, California, will drop its remaining restrictions on commerce; and the Federal Reserve will likely open a full debate on when it can cut the economy loose from its massive support. Coupled with upcoming decisions about the fall reopening of schools, the coming weeks will start to show just what the post pandemic economy will look like, and whether the scars turn out to run deep or disappear.

4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL

Federal Reserve Chair Powell is panelist at virtual BIS conference

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in is panelist at virtual Bank for International Settlements Green Swan 2021 Global Virtual Conference.

4 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-FORUM/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

Russia’s Putin takes part in St Petersburg Economic Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a plenary session of St Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF). Among international speakers via video link are Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Presidents of Argentina and Brazil are expected to address the forum with video messages.

4 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CHINA-TIANANMEN/ (PIX) (TV)

32nd anniversary of China’s Tiananmen crackdown

June 4 marks the 32nd anniversary of the Chinese government crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. China has never released a death toll of the June 4, 1989 crackdown, but estimates from human rights groups and witnesses range from several hundred to several thousand.

4 Jun

CHINA-TIANANMEN/HONGKONG-SECURITY (PIX) (TV)

Heavy security expected in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary

Hong Kong is expected to tighten security on the sensitive anniversary of China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Local media reports say over 3,000 police officers will be deployed to patrol the city. Police has banned the annual vigil for a second time this year, citing social distancing rules.

4 Jun

CHINA-TIANANMEN/HONGKONG (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Muted commemorations expected in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary

Muted commemorations are expected in Hong Kong on the anniversary of China’s bloody Tiananmen crackdown. The annual vigil has been banned for a second time this year by police, citing social distancing rules. But organisers have called on people to light candles wherever they are from 8 P.M. (1200gmt) to mark the occasion.

4 Jun

UKRAINE-CRISIS/MH17 (TV)

Dutch MH17 murder trial to move to crucial phase

The murder trial of four suspects in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern Ukraine will move into a crucial phase next week as judges start dealing with the merits of the case

4 Jun

IVORYCOAST-FASHION DESIGNER/ (PIX) (TV)

From apprentice to dressing icons: Ivory Coast’s Pathe’O celebrates 50

When 20-year-old Pathe Ouedraogo left his Burkina Faso village in 1969 in search of a better life in neighbouring Ivory Coast, his dream was to return with a bicycle and a transistor radio to prove he had made it. He was too thin to work on a cocoa farm, so took the chance to learn how to make clothes instead - a decision that propelled him to fashion stardom, dressing presidents and global icons such as Nelson Mandela.

4 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT