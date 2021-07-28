REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/

U.S. ‘deeply troubled’ by attacks on civilians as Taliban sweep across Afghanistan

The United States said on Wednesday it was deeply troubled by reports of escalating attacks on civilians as the Taliban sweep across Afghanistan and Washington pulls out its last remaining troops and ends its longest war.

USA-RUSSIA/NUCLEAR

U.S., Russia hold nuclear talks in Geneva after summit push

Senior U.S. and Russian officials on Wednesday restarted talks on easing tensions between the world’s largest nuclear weapons powers and agreed to reconvene in September after informal consultations, the State Department said.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE

U.S. Senate to vote on infrastructure after bipartisan breakthrough

The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday on whether to move forward on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal after negotiators reached agreement on the major components of the package that is a key priority of President Joe Biden, lawmakers said.

BUSINESS

FACEBOOK-RESULTS/

Facebook warns growth to slow significantly, mandates vaccine for U.S. staff

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it expects revenue growth in the third and fourth quarters to “decelerate significantly,” sending the social media giant’s shares down about 5% in extended trading.

FORD MOTOR-RESULTS/

Ford raises 2020 profit outlook after beating estimates

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday boosted its 2021 profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, lifting the No. 2 U.S. automaker’s shares more than 3%.

ENTERTAINMENT

OLYMPICS-2020-BDM/

From dresses and skorts to hijabs, badminton’s women wear what they like

Female athletes have fought long and hard for the right to choose what they wear when they compete at the Olympics, and at the Tokyo Games more and more athletes and fans are speaking out and taking action.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/

Biles out of next event, mental health in Games spotlight

Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, a day after she shocked the world by pulling out of the team event.

OLYMPICS-2020-GAR/

Andrade chases first ever medal for Brazilian women

Rebeca Andrade’s career has been plagued with injuries, but she has a chance to bring home Brazil’s first ever Olympic medal in women’s artistic gymnastics in the all-around final on Thursday.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

First person charged under Hong Kong security law appears in court for mitigation

Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under Hong Kong’s new national security law, will appear in court for mitigation. Tong has been found guilty of terrorism and inciting secession.

29 Jul 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EGYPT-SUEZCANAL/SHIP-ROTTERDAM (PIX) (TV)

Ever Given ship that blocked the Suez Canal arrives in Rotterdam

The Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March is due to arrive in Rotterdam after being released by authorities in Egypt on July 7.

29 Jul 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

AB INBEV-RESULTS/

Anheuser-Busch InBev releases Q2 results, first earnings under new CEO

Second quarter results of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, now under stewardship of Michel Doukeris, who took over from Carlos Brito on July 1. Results likely to show sharp growth, reflecting easing of coronavirus restrictions, but with concerns persisting about the Delta variant

29 Jul 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

LLOYDS-RESULTS/

Lloyds Banking Group reports first half results

Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group reports its interim results, with all eyes on how the bellwether mortgage lender’s books are holding up during the COVID-19 pandemic and if it is making progress on a push into wealth management.

29 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CANADA-TC ENERGY/STRATEGY

FOCUS-Canada’s TC Energy embraces renewables - to power its gas and oil pipelines

Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy is seeking to spend billions on developing renewables - to use for powering its huge network of fossil fuel pipelines.

29 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GHANA-ECONOMY/BUDGET

Ghana finance minister presents mid-year budget review

Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta will present the gold-, and oil-producing nation’s mid-year budget review before parliament. The review could detail government’s economic recovery efforts and plans to boost state revenue hit by the pandemic.

29 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-ECONOMY/JOBS (PIX)

Canada looks to women to bolster trades amid post-pandemic labor shortage

A shortage of skilled workers is intensifying in Canada, potentially threatening the pace of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that has policymakers looking at a largely untapped market for new construction workers: Women.

29 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NORTHROP-RESULTS/

Q2 2021 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release

While the defense contractor might see a fall in its second-quarter revenue due to the divestiture of its IT services business, on an adjusted basis, the company could post better result than the prior year quarter on the back of continued strength in its space systems business which makes GBSD intercontinental ballistic missiles.

29 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

ENVIRONMENT-PLASTIC/OIL-RECYCLING (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT - The Recycling Myth: Big Oil’s solution for plastic waste littered with failure

Under pressure from lawmakers to stop polluting and facing increased regulation, plastics makers are touting “advanced recycling” as the solution to the global waste crisis. But the failure of a highly touted project in Boise, Idaho, detailed for the first time by Reuters, shows the enormous obstacles confronting this technology.

29 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MERCK & CO-RESULTS/

Merck reports Q2 results

Merck & Co Inc is expected to report second-quarter results on Thursday, with focus on the recovery in sales of drugs that need to be administered at a doctor’s office. Investors will focus on the company’s full-year forecast after it completed the spin off its women’s health and biosimilar drugs into a separate company.

29 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/CITGO (PIX)

Citgo should be run by an independent trust, Venezuela opposition leader says

Venezuela’s opposition should hand over U.S. refiner Citgo and other overseas assets that it controls to an independent trust until President Nicolas Maduro leaves power, senior opposition politician Julio Borges said in an interview this week.

29 Jul

ECUADOR-FLOWERS/HEMP (PIX) (TV)

Ecuador flower growers turn to hemp to offset losses caused by pandemic

Ecuadorean flower growers are venturing into production of cannabis for industrial purposes in order to recover losses caused by the pandemic. A traditional flower grower that exports roses is setting aside part of its plantation to grow hemp in order to diversify its business and recover from the global drop in flower sales

29 Jul

CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRITAIN

State of the UK climate 2020 report

The State of the UK Climate 2020 report examines the UK’s climate in 2020 and how it compares to previous years. The paper will be published in The Royal Meteorological Society’s International Journal of Climatology.

29 Jul

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-COSMETICS (PIX) (TV)

Gazans extract essential oils from aromatic herbs to make cosmetics

Palestinians began extracting essential oils from aromatic herbs to produce cosmetic materials in Gaza Strip. Farmers had in the past exported these plants to Europe where they were used in the industry of making cosmetics and medical materials.

29 Jul

USA-PENTAGON/ASIA-VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of Defence visits Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin visits Vietnam, where he is to meet with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang and pay courtesy calls to Vietnam’s top leaders.

29 Jul

USA-PENTAGON/ASIA-PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

U.S. defence chief Lloyd Austin visits the Philippines

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visits the Philippines, the last leg of his three-nation tour of Southeast Asia.

29 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-CAPITOL/JUSTICE

U.S.’s refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump-experts

The U.S. Justice Department’s refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump’s legal defense in the same case, experts say.

29 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MYANMAR-POLITICS/UN

Informal U.N. Security Council discussion on Myanmar crisis, conflict and COVID-19

Informal virtual U.N. Security Council discussion on Myanmar crisis, conflict and COVID-19, organized by Britain. Briefers: Susanna Hla Hla Soe, Minister for Women, National Unity Government, Gum San Nsang, Secretary General of the Kachin Political Interim Coordination Team (KPICT). Council members and ASEAN states will also be able to speak.

29 Jul 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SENEGAL (PIX) (TV)

Embattled Senegalese hospitals face dramatic COVID-19 surge Five of ldrissa Lo’s relatives have died from COVID-19 in Senegal’s ongoing record surge that has left the capital without spare beds for the severest cases and put its health services under the most strain since the start of the global pandemic. The US-based transport worker rushed back to Senegal when family members started falling sick in the wave of infections that has led the country to register around a quarter of its total cases in July alone.

29 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

29 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT