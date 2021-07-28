REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/
U.S. ‘deeply troubled’ by attacks on civilians as Taliban sweep across Afghanistan
The United States said on Wednesday it was deeply troubled by reports of escalating attacks on civilians as the Taliban sweep across Afghanistan and Washington pulls out its last remaining troops and ends its longest war.
USA-RUSSIA/NUCLEAR
U.S., Russia hold nuclear talks in Geneva after summit push
Senior U.S. and Russian officials on Wednesday restarted talks on easing tensions between the world’s largest nuclear weapons powers and agreed to reconvene in September after informal consultations, the State Department said.
U.S.
USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE
U.S. Senate to vote on infrastructure after bipartisan breakthrough
The U.S. Senate will vote on Wednesday on whether to move forward on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal after negotiators reached agreement on the major components of the package that is a key priority of President Joe Biden, lawmakers said.
BUSINESS
FACEBOOK-RESULTS/
Facebook warns growth to slow significantly, mandates vaccine for U.S. staff
Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it expects revenue growth in the third and fourth quarters to “decelerate significantly,” sending the social media giant’s shares down about 5% in extended trading.
FORD MOTOR-RESULTS/
Ford raises 2020 profit outlook after beating estimates
Ford Motor Co on Wednesday boosted its 2021 profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, lifting the No. 2 U.S. automaker’s shares more than 3%.
ENTERTAINMENT
OLYMPICS-2020-BDM/
From dresses and skorts to hijabs, badminton’s women wear what they like
Female athletes have fought long and hard for the right to choose what they wear when they compete at the Olympics, and at the Tokyo Games more and more athletes and fans are speaking out and taking action.
SPORTS
OLYMPICS-2020/
Biles out of next event, mental health in Games spotlight
Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, a day after she shocked the world by pulling out of the team event.
OLYMPICS-2020-GAR/
Andrade chases first ever medal for Brazilian women
Rebeca Andrade’s career has been plagued with injuries, but she has a chance to bring home Brazil’s first ever Olympic medal in women’s artistic gymnastics in the all-around final on Thursday.
UPCOMING
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)
First person charged under Hong Kong security law appears in court for mitigation
Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under Hong Kong’s new national security law, will appear in court for mitigation. Tong has been found guilty of terrorism and inciting secession.
29 Jul 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
EGYPT-SUEZCANAL/SHIP-ROTTERDAM (PIX) (TV)
Ever Given ship that blocked the Suez Canal arrives in Rotterdam
The Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March is due to arrive in Rotterdam after being released by authorities in Egypt on July 7.
29 Jul 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
AB INBEV-RESULTS/
Anheuser-Busch InBev releases Q2 results, first earnings under new CEO
Second quarter results of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest beer maker, now under stewardship of Michel Doukeris, who took over from Carlos Brito on July 1. Results likely to show sharp growth, reflecting easing of coronavirus restrictions, but with concerns persisting about the Delta variant
29 Jul 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT
LLOYDS-RESULTS/
Lloyds Banking Group reports first half results
Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group reports its interim results, with all eyes on how the bellwether mortgage lender’s books are holding up during the COVID-19 pandemic and if it is making progress on a push into wealth management.
29 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
CANADA-TC ENERGY/STRATEGY
FOCUS-Canada’s TC Energy embraces renewables - to power its gas and oil pipelines
Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy is seeking to spend billions on developing renewables - to use for powering its huge network of fossil fuel pipelines.
29 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
GHANA-ECONOMY/BUDGET
Ghana finance minister presents mid-year budget review
Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta will present the gold-, and oil-producing nation’s mid-year budget review before parliament. The review could detail government’s economic recovery efforts and plans to boost state revenue hit by the pandemic.
29 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CANADA-ECONOMY/JOBS (PIX)
Canada looks to women to bolster trades amid post-pandemic labor shortage
A shortage of skilled workers is intensifying in Canada, potentially threatening the pace of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that has policymakers looking at a largely untapped market for new construction workers: Women.
29 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
NORTHROP-RESULTS/
Q2 2021 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release
While the defense contractor might see a fall in its second-quarter revenue due to the divestiture of its IT services business, on an adjusted basis, the company could post better result than the prior year quarter on the back of continued strength in its space systems business which makes GBSD intercontinental ballistic missiles.
29 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
ENVIRONMENT-PLASTIC/OIL-RECYCLING (PIX)
SPECIAL REPORT - The Recycling Myth: Big Oil’s solution for plastic waste littered with failure
Under pressure from lawmakers to stop polluting and facing increased regulation, plastics makers are touting “advanced recycling” as the solution to the global waste crisis. But the failure of a highly touted project in Boise, Idaho, detailed for the first time by Reuters, shows the enormous obstacles confronting this technology.
29 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
MERCK & CO-RESULTS/
Merck reports Q2 results
Merck & Co Inc is expected to report second-quarter results on Thursday, with focus on the recovery in sales of drugs that need to be administered at a doctor’s office. Investors will focus on the company’s full-year forecast after it completed the spin off its women’s health and biosimilar drugs into a separate company.
29 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
VENEZUELA-POLITICS/CITGO (PIX)
Citgo should be run by an independent trust, Venezuela opposition leader says
Venezuela’s opposition should hand over U.S. refiner Citgo and other overseas assets that it controls to an independent trust until President Nicolas Maduro leaves power, senior opposition politician Julio Borges said in an interview this week.
29 Jul
ECUADOR-FLOWERS/HEMP (PIX) (TV)
Ecuador flower growers turn to hemp to offset losses caused by pandemic
Ecuadorean flower growers are venturing into production of cannabis for industrial purposes in order to recover losses caused by the pandemic. A traditional flower grower that exports roses is setting aside part of its plantation to grow hemp in order to diversify its business and recover from the global drop in flower sales
29 Jul
CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRITAIN
State of the UK climate 2020 report
The State of the UK Climate 2020 report examines the UK’s climate in 2020 and how it compares to previous years. The paper will be published in The Royal Meteorological Society’s International Journal of Climatology.
29 Jul
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-COSMETICS (PIX) (TV)
Gazans extract essential oils from aromatic herbs to make cosmetics
Palestinians began extracting essential oils from aromatic herbs to produce cosmetic materials in Gaza Strip. Farmers had in the past exported these plants to Europe where they were used in the industry of making cosmetics and medical materials.
29 Jul
USA-PENTAGON/ASIA-VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)
U.S. Secretary of Defence visits Vietnam
U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin visits Vietnam, where he is to meet with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang and pay courtesy calls to Vietnam’s top leaders.
29 Jul
USA-PENTAGON/ASIA-PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)
U.S. defence chief Lloyd Austin visits the Philippines
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visits the Philippines, the last leg of his three-nation tour of Southeast Asia.
29 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
USA-CAPITOL/JUSTICE
U.S.’s refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump-experts
The U.S. Justice Department’s refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump’s legal defense in the same case, experts say.
29 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
MYANMAR-POLITICS/UN
Informal U.N. Security Council discussion on Myanmar crisis, conflict and COVID-19
Informal virtual U.N. Security Council discussion on Myanmar crisis, conflict and COVID-19, organized by Britain. Briefers: Susanna Hla Hla Soe, Minister for Women, National Unity Government, Gum San Nsang, Secretary General of the Kachin Political Interim Coordination Team (KPICT). Council members and ASEAN states will also be able to speak.
29 Jul 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SENEGAL (PIX) (TV)
Embattled Senegalese hospitals face dramatic COVID-19 surge Five of ldrissa Lo’s relatives have died from COVID-19 in Senegal’s ongoing record surge that has left the capital without spare beds for the severest cases and put its health services under the most strain since the start of the global pandemic. The US-based transport worker rushed back to Senegal when family members started falling sick in the wave of infections that has led the country to register around a quarter of its total cases in July alone.
29 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)
WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.
29 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.