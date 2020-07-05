REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10.00 p.m. GMT/6.00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR-NATANZ

Fire at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage: spokesman

DUBAI (Reuters) - A fire at Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear facility has caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced centrifuges used to enrich uranium, an Iranian nuclear official said on Sunday.

ETHIOPIA-PROTESTS

Uneasy calm in Ethiopia after protests, official death toll doubles

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - More than 166 people were killed during anti-government protests in Ethiopia last week, the government said on Sunday, as the capital and other hotspots remained closely guarded by security forces and a blanket Internet shutdown entered its sixth day.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Soaring U.S. coronavirus cases, hospitalizations overshadow July 4 celebrations

Rising coronavirus cases in 39 U.S. states cast a shadow over the nation’s Fourth of July celebrations as health experts worried that holiday parties will cause a further spike in infections that could overwhelm hospitals.

USA-ELECTION-KANYE-WEST

What would Kanye West have to do to launch a late White House bid?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - If Kanye West is serious about running for president, the American rapper and fashion designer will face major obstacles to mount a serious campaign less than four months before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

BUSINESS

DOMINION-M-A-BERKSHIRE

Buffett’s Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) said its energy unit will buy Dominion Energy Inc’s (D.N) natural gas transmission and storage network for $4 billion, helping billionaire Chairman Warren Buffett reduce his conglomerate’s cash pile while letting Dominion focus on utilities operations.

LUCKIN-COFFEE-INVESTIGATION-CHAIRMAN

Luckin Coffee chairman ousted by shareholders: Bloomberg, citing report

Luckin Coffee Inc (LC0Ay.MU) Chairman Charles Zhengyao Lu has been ousted by shareholders from the embattled coffee chain, just days after a proposal to remove him failed to get board approval, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing Chinese web portal 163.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HUGH-DOWNS

U.S. television broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at age 99

Hugh Downs, whose congeniality and authoritative manner allowed him to move between the world of game shows and U.S. network news, has died at the age of 99, the Arizona school named after him said on Thursday.

PEOPLE-JK-ROWLING

Harry Potter fan sites step back from Rowling over transgender views

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two of the biggest Harry Potter fan sites on Thursday distanced themselves from author J.K. Rowling because of her beliefs on transgender issues, calling them at odds with the message of empowerment in her best-selling books.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-CLE

Cleveland Indians manager on team’s name: ‘Time to move forward’

Cleveland Indians manger Terry Francona said on Sunday he feels the Major League Baseball club should change its contentious moniker, in place now for 105 years.

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-CHW-CORONAVIRUS

White Sox, Nats each have two players test positive for virus

Both the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals announced Sunday that two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-ELTON JOHN/COIN (PIX) (TV)

Elton John celebrated with a commemorative coin from the Royal Mint

Elton John celebrated with a commemorative coin from the Royal Mint

5 Jul 19:01 ET / 23:01 GMT

CHINA-TIBET/DALAILAMA-MUSIC (PIX) (TV)

Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras

The Dalai Lama made a bid for music chart stardom on Monday, his 85th birthday, with the release of an album of mantras and teachings.

6 Jul 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

INDIA-CHINA/MILITARY-FAMILIES (INSIGHT) (PIX)

What happened in deadly border clash between China and India?

Reuters speaks to families of some of the soldiers killed in a June 15 border clash between troops from India and China. The battle has heightened tensions between the world’s most populous nations.

6 Jul 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-SECURITY/

Philippine lawyers and civic leaders to file petition questioning anti-terrorism law before the Supreme Court

A group of Philippine lawyers and civic leaders will file a petition asking the Supreme Court to nullify some provisions of the anti-terrorism law which they say are unconstitutional.

6 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAWI-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Malawi inaurgurates new president Chakwera

Malawi’s new president Lazarus Chakwera’s will be inaugurated on Monday after unseating former leader Peter Mutharika in a June 23 election re-run.

6 Jul

EUROPE-TURKEY/

EU foreign policy chief visits Turkey, seeking to restore trust

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell visitsTurkey seeking to restore trust after a standoff in March in which thousands of migrants attempted to force their way into EU member Greece from Turkish territory

6 Jul

JAPAN-ELECTION/TOKYO-RESULT (PIX) (TV)

Winner announces victory for Tokyo governor election

Winner of the Tokyo governor election announces victory after the polls closed for the election on July 5. The incumbent governor Yuriko Koike is seen as a leading candidate with her recent initiatives to tackle COVID-19 crisis.

6 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-IMMIGRATION (PIX)

Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life — by accepting his deportation from a COVID-infested Texas immigration detention center and back to El Salvador.

6 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-SPAIN (PIX)

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez visits Portuguese PM Antonio Costa

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon to prepare for the European Council meeting in Brussels on 17-18 July, in which the European Commission’s proposal for a coronavirus recovery fund will be discussed.

6 Jul 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-SEA (TV)

Coronavirus lockdown freed Italy’s marine life

The restriction measures imposed by the government to halt the spread of the new coronavirus have locked Italians at home for almost two months but have freed the country’s marine life which has regained its natural space.

6 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-AUTOS

UK new car registrations data released

Britain’s car industry body releases monthly new car sales figures.

6 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FORD MOTOR-BRONCO/ (PIX)

Ford spurs its Bronco SUVs to take a bite out of Jeep

Ford Motor Co on Monday will roll out the product and marketing strategy for its new family of Bronco SUVs designed to take a bite out of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ profitable Jeep franchise. Ford will promote Bronco as a more civilized adventure machine, and promote it with a Bronco Nation fan club and events called Off-roadeos.

6 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOGGERS (PIX)

Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook. “Our orders jumped 50-fold in April, it was like a switch got flipped,” said Kane. The rise of this industry is one example of a sector that is booming during a pandemic that has laid waste to so many parts of the economy.

6 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT