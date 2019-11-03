REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10pm GMT/6am SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-PROTESTS

Hong Kong mall clash ends in bloody knife attack and bitten off ear

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong anti-government protesters crowded a shopping mall in running clashes with police on Sunday during which a man with a knife slashed several people and apparently bit off part of a local politician’s ear.

IRAQ-PROTESTS

Iraq’s PM urges protesters to stop, says unrest is hurting the economy

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi appealed on Sunday to protesters to help restore normal life across the country and said the unrest was costing the economy “billions of dollars”.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

Whistleblower offers Republicans testimony as Trump pushes to unmask

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. official whose whistleblower complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump offered to communicate directly with Republicans on the intelligence committee leading the inquiry, his lawyers said on Sunday.

USA-ELECTION-WARREN-MEDICARE

Republicans, Democrats, ‘SNL’ attack Warren’s U.S. ‘Medicare for All’ plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren’s $20.5 trillion plan to provide healthcare for all Americans was attacked and mocked over the weekend by Democrats, Republicans, and “Saturday Night Live,” the long-running New York comedy show.

BUSINESS

SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO

Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world’s biggest IPO, offers scant details

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s giant state oil company finally kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, announcing its intention to float on the domestic bourse in what could be the world’s biggest listing as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy away from oil.

USA-STOCKS-QUALITY-ANALYSIS

Wall Street’s leading stocks reveal investor caution

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks have climbed to record highs as worries over U.S.-China trade relations and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy have receded, but cautious investors have been sticking with technology shares and some defensive stocks over value stocks and more speculative plays such as IPOs.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Fizzles with $29 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - “Terminator: Dark Fate” shot past box office competition but still fell short of expectations as Paramount and Skydance Media’s sci-fi sequel debuted to $29 million in North America.

AUCTION-OLIVIA-NEWTONJOHN

Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ outfit sells for $405,700

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Olivia Newton-John’s tight black pants and leather jacket from the movie “Grease” sold for $405,700 at a Beverly Hills auction on Saturday, more than double the expected price, Julien’s Auctions said.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-NYC-ROMANCHUK

Romanchuk, Schar the unstoppable stars of wheelchair racing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York City Marathon’s wheelchair champions Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schar once again dominated the competition on Sunday, burnishing their reputation as the most fearsome figures in the sport.

MOTOR-F1-USA

Hamilton seals his sixth F1 title at U.S. Grand Prix

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday in a U.S. Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

National Security officials deposed in impeachment inquiry against Trump

House Intelligence Committee conducts closed-door deposition with several witnesses to include Robert Blair, Senior Adviser to the Acting Chief of Staff; John Eisenberg, Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs; Michael Ellis, Deputy Legal Adviser to the National Security Council; and Brian McCormack, Associate Director for Natural Resources, Energy & Science for the Office of Management and Budget.

4 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/SPEAKER (PIX) (TV)

New speaker of UK’s House of Commons to be elected

The election to replace John Bercow as the speaker of Britain’s House of Commons will take place.

4 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/SPEAKER-PROCEDURE (TV)

A look inside UK parliament ahead of Speaker elections

A look inside Britain’s House of Commons, where the election to replace John Bercow as Speaker will take place.

4 Nov

ROMANIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Proposed government faces confidence vote in Romanian parliament

Romania’s proposed new government of the centrist National Liberal Party, headed by prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban, faces a confidence vote in parliament, a week ahead of the first round of presidential elections.

4 Nov

HUNGARY-GERMANY/MINISTER (TV)

German Foreign Minister Maas meets Hungarian counterpart Szijjarto

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will come to Budapest, will meet his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto. They will hold a press conference. He will also meet with history witnesses of 30 years of opening the wall, including representatives for the Hungarian Charity service of the Order of Malta.

4 Nov

CHILE-PROTESTS/TOWNHALLS (PIX)

Chileans gather in townhalls to take political future into their own hands

Following weeks of violent protests, the prompted Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to send soldiers out onto the streets to quell the unrest, Chileans are organizing in town halls to take actions that they hope will define the political future of the Andean nation

4 Nov

ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Southeast, East Asian leaders gather in Bangkok for 35th ASEAN Summit and related meetings

Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam.

4 Nov

MAURITIUS-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Mauritius, an island of stability, prepares for Nov 7 elections

The three main parties in Mauritius are preparing for the Nov. 7 elections, when incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth from the Militant Socialist Movement will seek a five-year term in the east African island nation of 1.3 million. Having taken over from his father in 2017, he has built his campaign around the introduction of a minimum wage and the light rail system, and is promising to raise the state pension.

4 Nov 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/NEW YORK-TRUMP (PIX)

Climate reality and politics collide in conservative New York City neighborhood imperiled by climate change

New York’s Broad Channel neighborhood stands out for many reasons – both because its low-slung homes on stilts stand over Jamaica Bay and because the police officers, firefighters and other residents of the solidly working-class area are a rare bastion of support for Republican President Donald Trump in a largely liberal city.

The low-lying community is also the part of the city most imperiled by climate change – it was nearly wiped out by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and many residents had to rebuild their homes. The New York City Panel on Climate Change predicts that the area will see even worse flooding in the coming decades. As the Trump administration prepares to formally withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement on Nov. 4, interviews with a dozen residents reveal a changing neighborhood where climate and politics often don’t go hand in hand.

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-HOMELESS/LOS ANGELES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Los Angeles tries to stem overflow of homeless encampments with new permanent housing

Only a fraction of the estimated 36,000 homeless people in Los Angeles have been housed three years after voters in November 2016 approved a ballot measure that raised $1.2 billion to build housing for street denizens and poor people.

The sheer cost of building permanent homes with social services in one of the priciest real estate markets in the United States is one of the biggest obstacles. There is also opposition from homeowner groups to building such homes in their neighborhoods. Some homeless people have their own apprehensions about living among strangers and having to follow rules in shelters.

The number of homeless people increased16% in Los Angeles last year, but city officials are trying to turn the tide.

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-STONE (PIX)

Ex-Trump adviser Stone to appear in court one day before his criminal trial for court hearing

A federal judge will preside over a hearing to finalize the logistics for the start of the criminal trial of Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s former adviser, which is set to begin November 5. Stone stands accused of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

4 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATECHANGE-TRUMP/ (TV)

President Donald Trump can formally seek to quit Paris climate pact

Nov. 4 is the first day when President Donald Trump can formally start to carry out his plan to quit the Paris climate agreement. Under the Paris pact, countries have to wait three years from the date it entered into force - Nov. 4, 2016 - before it is possible to start withdrawal. Any country wanting to leave has to send a written notification to the United Nations, and the formal departure process will take another year, until Nov. 2020.

4 Nov

HEALTH-MEASLES/UKRAINE (INSIGHT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC) (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Measles and mistrust in Ukraine weaken world’s defences

Deep mistrust of vaccines in Ukraine has allowed measles, a virus which kills 367 children a day worldwide, to grow into an epidemic infecting more than 58,000 people in the country this year alone. That has brought one of the world’s most contagious diseases to Europe and beyond.

SEE ALSO: HEALTH-MEASLES/USA to publish simultaneously

4 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

HEALTH-MEASLES/USA (INSIGHT, PIX)

INSIGHT- How one county scrambled to keep America measles-free

The previously unreported story of how a suburban health department at the epicenter of a national health crisis brought the outbreak under control, in the face of campaigning by people who oppose vaccination.

SEE ALSO HEALTH-MEASLES/UKRAINE to publish simultaneously

4 Nov 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NIGERIA-ART/ (PIX) (TV)

British-born Nigerian artist Shonibare launches Lagos residency to boost African art

British-born Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare has launched a residency programme in the West African country’s commercial capital Lagos in the hope that it will help the continent to raise its profile in the global arts scene.

4 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CUBA-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

Cuba hosts trade fair as U.S. sanctions hit economy Cuba’s annual international trade fair opened on Monday attracting hundreds of foreign businesses and government-led trade delegations despite stepped up U.S. sanctions and a cash shortage that has led to delays in paying foreign suppliers.

4 Nov

SRI LANKA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

Sri Lanka election pledges threaten fiscal targets under IMF

A raft of vote-catching measures planned by Sri Lanka’s two front-runners at the Nov. 16 presidential polls are likely to derail the country’s fiscal consolidation process under an IMF loan if implemented as they are.

4 Nov

INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX)

As Delhi chokes on year’s worst air, govt declares public health emergency

As authorities in the Indian capital of New Delhi declared air pollution to be a public health emergency, ordering schools to be shut temporarily, government monitors showed the residents in the Indian capital had breathed the year’s worst air on Sunday.

4 Nov

INDONESIA-COFFEE/ (TV)

Growing local demand for Arabica coffee beans boost cafe business on Indonesia’s highland

Growing local demand for the Arabica strain of coffee has led to more cafes popping up and farmers looking to boost their yield for beans that were mostly export-only in the past.

4 Nov

EGYPT-ECONOMY/TRANSPORTATION (PIX)

Egypt’s tech-enabled transport market sees booming competition

The tech-enabled transportation market in Egypt is booming, as different players including global ride-hailing giant Uber , which has 900,000 active drivers in the country, compete in the increasingly crowded market.

4 Nov

USA-TRADE/EU (TV)

EU launches WTO case against U.S. over metal tariffs

Public hearing at World Trade Organization of case brought by European Union against the United States over metals tariffs imposed in 2018, the first of a series of cases brought to the Geneva-based trade body by countries hit by the U.S. measures

4 Nov