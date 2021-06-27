REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10p.m. GMT/6p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

FRANCE-ELECTION French far-right falls short in regional elections ahead of presidential vote PARIS - The French far right again failed to win a single region in elections on Sunday, exit polls showed, depriving its leader Marine Le Pen of a chance to show her party is fit for power ahead of next year’s presidential election. USA-ISRAEL Israel tells U.S. it has serious reservations about Iran nuclear deal ROME - Israel has serious reservations about the Iran nuclear deal being put together in Vienna, new foreign minister Yair Lapid told his American counterpart, as he pledged to fix “the mistakes made” in U.S.-Israeli relations in recent years.

MIAMI-BUILDING Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9 SURFSIDE, Fla.- As the death toll rose to nine with more than 150 people still missing, rescue teams on Sunday kept picking through the rubble of the Florida condo building that collapsed three days ago, as questions swirled about the tower’s structural integrity. USA-BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE Republicans Senate negotiators ready to move forward on infrastructure after Biden walkback WASHINGTON - Republican Senate negotiators on an infrastructure deal were optimistic about a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill on Sunday after President Joe Biden withdrew his threat to veto the measure unless a separate Democratic spending plan also passes Congress.

BRITAIN-EU-FRANCE-BANKS Macron rolls out red carpet to JPMorgan, global CEOs in post-Brexit push PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron will declare that Paris is back on the map of global finance on Tuesday when he inaugurates JPMorgan’s new trading hub in the French capital which he hopes will attract more bankers leaving post-Brexit Britain. BOEING-777X Boeing 777X ‘realistically’ will not win certification approval before mid-2023 - U.S. FAA The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has told Boeing Co that its planned 777X is not yet ready for a significant certification step and warned it “realistically” will not certify the airplane until mid- to late 2023.

TELEVISION-THE-CROWN From Sick Boy to PM: Jonny Lee Miller joins ‘The Crown’ cast as Major LONDON - Actor Jonny Lee Miller, known for playing drug addict Sick Boy in the 1996 film “Trainspotting”, is joining the cast of hit Netflix series “The Crown”, in which he will portray former British Prime Minister John Major.

AWARDS-OSCARS Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover to receive honorary Oscars

LOS ANGELES - Actors Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover are among four people who will receive honorary Oscars next year for their contributions to filmmaking and the world, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday.

SOCCER-EURO-NLD-CZE-REPORT Analysis-Soccer-Dutch exit Euro 2020 after disastrous red card for De Ligt BUDAPEST - A moment of madness from Matthijs de Ligt that led to a straight red card robbed Netherlands of any chance of making the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, with the loss of their defensive lynchpin leaving their team tactics in tatters. CYCLING-FRANCE

Cycling-Spectator who caused Tour crash still at large

PERROS-GUIREC, France - French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road.

UPCOMING THAILAND-KPOP/TUKTUK (PIX) (TV) K-Pop to the rescue for Thailand’s hard-hit “tuk tuk” drivers Drivers of Bangkok’s venerable three-wheeled Tuk Tuk taxis have been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic’s devastation of Thailand’s tourist economy. But help has come from Thailand’s politically disaffected and K-pop obsessed young people, who are putting up banners of their favourite Korean singing stars at the back of the Tuk Tuks for monthly fees of about 600 baht (about $20), which make for a new source of income for the struggling drivers. 28 Jun 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT HEALTHCARE-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN COVID restrictions lifted? UK government to announce whether July 19 date can be brought forward Britain’s government is due to announce whether it can bring forward the July 19 date for the removal of most remaining COVID restrictions. 28 Jun EUROPE-OILSEEDS/CONSULTANCY Strategie Grains monthly EU oilseed estimates French consultancy Strategie Grains updates its estimates of EU oilseed supply and demand as the rapeseed harvest approaches. 28 Jun CANADA-AEROSPACE/HIRING (PIX) Canadian aerospace suppliers face labor crunch as aviation recovers Canadian aerospace firms are struggling to hire back workers to meet resurgent travel demand amid growing warnings of a post-COVID labor crunch, industry executives said. 28 Jun EGYPT-WHEAT/ Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat in tender for shipment Aug. 25-Sept. 5 Egypt’s General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers in a tender on Monday for shipment from Aug. 25-Sept. 5 and payment at sight. 28 Jun GLOBAL-OIL/CANADA-EMISSIONS Old, small and GHG-intense: why Canada’s highest-carbon oil sites keep pumping In the shadow of Canada’s mega oil sands projects, small, old, technologically outdated facilities are churning out up to three times more emissions per barrel than the sector’s already high average. These projects present another challenge to Canada’s goal to cut emissions by 40-45% in less than a decade. With oil prices near 2-1/2-year highs and dim prospects of building new projects in a world heading toward net zero, operators are aiming to pump dry existing facilities, including the most carbon-intense sites. 28 Jun NORWAY-OIL/ Norway, UK energy ministers to meet in Oslo Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru to meet with British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng. 28 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-FED/WILLIAMS New York Federal Reserve Bank Williams speaks before virtual BIS event Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in panel before virtual Bank for International Settlements Andrew Crockett Memorial Lecture event. 28 Jun 08:45 ET / 12:45 GMT USA-FED/HARKER Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker participates in virtual Fintech fireside chat Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on “Fintech Opportunities and Responsible Innovation for Community Banks” before virtual Federal Reserve Innovation Office Hours Fireside Chat. 28 Jun 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CHINA-POLITICS/ANNIVERSARY-PREPARATIONS (PIX) China leaves nothing to chance in run-up to Communist Party’s 100th anniversary China’s security apparatus kicks into overdrive ahead of the July 1 ceremony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party. 28 Jun ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-SHELTERS (PIX) (TV) Gaza reconstruction clouded by dispute over Israelis held by Hamas Reconstruction of Gaza after last month’s fighting between Israel and Hamas is being overshadowed by a dispute over the fate of Israelis long held by the Islamist group and a lack of clarity over how to prevent it from accessing aid funds, officials. 28 Jun ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-FUEL (PIX) (TV) Monitoring if Israel allows Qatari-paid fuel for Gaza power plant Monitoring if Israel allows imports to Gaza lone power generating plant, paid for by Qatar 28 Jun RUSSIA-CHINA/PUTIN-XI (PIX) (TV) Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi hold online talks Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold online talks. 28 Jun MIAMI-BUILDING/ (PIX) (TV) Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises With over 150 people still missing, rescue teams keep picking through the rubble of the Florida condo building that collapsed, as questions swirled about the tower’s structural integrity. 28 Jun USA-IMMIGRATION/SEPARATIONS (PIX) Three years after separation, Honduran mom parents from her smart phone and awaits reunification Maria’s day begins at 7 a.m., when it’s time to rouse her two daughters for elementary school, and often doesn’t finish until 11 at night, after the kitchen has been scrubbed clean. Like many moms, parenthood has grown even harder during the pandemic, as lock downs pushed children inside and classrooms online. But unlike other mothers, Maria has navigated raising 11-year-old Michelle and six-year-old Nicole from thousands of miles away. She and her two daughters were separated in 2017 by U.S. officials after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. 28 Jun 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-JUNQUERAS (PIX) (TV) Reuters interview with pardoned Catalan separatist leader Junqueras Reuters interview with Oriol Junqueras, Catalonia’s former deputy chief and the most prominent of the nine separatist leaders who left jail on Wednesday after being pardoned by the central government 28 Jun 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-UNREST (TV) U.N. releases report on racial justice in aftermath of murder of George Floyd The UN office’s director of Thematic Engagement, Peggy Hicks, the chief, rule of Law of the Equality and Non-Discrimination Branch, Mona Rishmawi and the team leader of the Racial Justice Team, Sara Hamood present a report of the the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights on racism against people of African descent worldwide in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020. 28 Jun 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/SEFCOVIC EU Commission’s Sefcovic addresses N.Ireland lawmakers European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to members of Northern Ireland’s regional assembly on efforts to reduce trade frictions. 28 Jun 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS/ Bill limiting indigenous land rights set to advance in Brazil Congress Congressional constitutional affairs committee finalizes voting on a bill that curtails indigenous land rights and is backed by Brazil’s powerful farm lobby and far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Critics say it would be the biggest set-back for indigenous people since the 1988 Constituion recognized their rights to protected reservations on ancestral land. 28 Jun 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE BRITAIN-ENRC/COURT Former partner of law firm Dechert to testify in London ENRC trial Neil Gerrard, a former top Dechert lawyer, on Monday starts laying out his defence in a London court against allegations he leaked privileged information and colluded with the UK Serious Fraud Office ahead of a criminal investigation into his one-time client - mining company ENRC. 28 Jun SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-MOSCOW (TV) Moscow bars and restaurants stop serving unvaccinated clients Moscow introduces new anti-coronavirus restrictions which mean residents would only be allowed to visit cafes and restaurants in the city if they could show they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, recently tested negative or had the coronavirus in the last half year. 28 Jun HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/J&J-BOOSTER Boosters may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads; some already taking them Infectious disease experts are weighing the need for booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna mRNA-based vaccines for Americans who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine due to the increasing prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. A few say they have already gotten them for themselves. 28 Jun HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-BRIEFING (TV) ***CANCELLED***WHO chief Tedros due to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. 28 Jun TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/ (PIX) (TV) World Mobile Conference Barcelona The Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry’s biggest annual gathering, will be held from June 28 to July 1, 2021, after a decision was taken to postpone the event that was originally scheduled for early March. 28 Jun BRITAIN-ENVIRONMENT/CARDS (PIX) (TV) Londoner turns polluting plastics into gift cards One Londoner has started a growing business collecting plastics found washed up on the banks of the river Thames and using them in card designs. Flora Blathwayt says she started collecting rubbish from the banks of the Thames after she was furloughed and needed a purpose in life. She now gets around 50-60 orders a day and is in talks with Selfridges to sell her cards in their stores. 28 Jun 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS LEBANON-CRISIS/POVERTY (PIX) (TV) In Lebanon’s north, economic meltdown deepens despair Taha Riz has worked just three days at his bakery in the last month, as Lebanon’s meltdown bites hardest in the country’s neglected north, driving many to poverty while political leaders fail to stem the economic devastation. 28 Jun SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB/SABATHIA Baseball - Yankees great CC Sabathia discusses battle with alcoholism New York Yankees great and World Series champion CC Sabathia speaks to Reuters about his journey with alcohol dependence and the launch of an educational program designed to help remove the stigma sometimes associated with people seeking treatment. 28 Jun SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS (PIX) Olympics-Russia names 10-person athletics team competing at Tokyo Games Russia names its 10-person athletics team that will be competing at the Tokyo Games starting next month. 28 Jun OLYMPICS-2020/JOC (PIX) (TV) JOC head Yamashita holds news conference less than a month before Olympics The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) president Yasuhiro Yamashita holds a news conference in Tokyo less than a month before the opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games. The former Olympian and judo medallist will also likely address a mysterious death of the head of the JOC’s accounting department who threw himself under an incoming subway train this month. 28 Jun 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/ROME-ARRIVALS (PIX) (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Blinken attends meeting on Syria and Islamic state U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and other participants for a meeting on Syria and Islamic state. 28 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SYRIA-SECURITY/BLINKEN-DI MAIO (PIX) (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and Italy FM Di Maio hold news conference after meeting on Syria and Islamic state U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio hold joint news conference after a meeting on Syria and Islamic state. 28 Jun 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT