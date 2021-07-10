REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10p.m. GMT/6p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ETHIOPIA-ELECTION

Ethiopia PM Abiy’s party wins landslide victory in election

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party won the most seats in Ethiopia’s parliamentary election, the election board said on Saturday, a victory that assures him another term in office.

HAITI-PRESIDENT

Slain Haitian leader’s widow blames political enemies as power struggle intensifies

PORT-AU-PRINCE - The widow of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Saturday accused shadowy enemies of organizing his assassination to stop democratic change, as a struggle for power intensified in the Caribbean nation.

U.S.

MIAMI-BUILDING

Confirmed death toll in Miami condo collapse reaches 86, mayor says

WASHINGTON - The number of people confirmed to have been killed in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower last month reached 86, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Saturday.

SPACE-EXPLORATION-VIRGINGALACTIC-TOWN

Drought-hit New Mexico town eyes economic liftoff from Virgin Galactic space launch

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. - As the first passenger rocket plane gears up for takeoff, a sleepy desert town near Spaceport America in New Mexico is hoping for a liftoff from tourism.

BUSINESS

G20-ECONOMY

Virus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns

VENICE, Italy - An upsurge in new coronavirus variants and poor access to vaccines in developing countries threaten the global economic recovery, finance ministers of the world’s 20 largest economies warned on Saturday.

G20-ECONOMY-FRANCE

France pushes for 25% target for taxing multinationals’ super-profits

VENICE - Countries should be able to tax a quarter of big multinationals’ profits no matter where they are earned, France proposed on Saturday at a G20 finance ministers meeting focused on overhauling the rules for cross-border corporate taxation.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES-COVID-SEYDOUX

Actress Seydoux tests COVID positive ahead of Cannes appearances -Variety

CANNES, France - James Bond actress Lea Seydoux, who was to appear next week at the Cannes Film Festival, where organisers are trying to keep COVID-19 contagion in check, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Paris, entertainment site Variety reported on Saturday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

LONDON - Ash Barty joined an illustrious list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Tennis-Djokovic faces Berrettini hurdle in his leap towards history

The 6-foot-5 frame of Matteo Berrettini will be standing in the way of Novak Djokovic’s relentless pursuit of hoarding as many tennis milestones as possible when the two meet in a Wimbledon final where both men will be eyeing the record books.

UPCOMING

TURKEY-PALESTINIANS/ABBAS

Palestinian President Abbas visits Turkey, holds talks with Erdogan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is to visit Turkey between July 9-11, during which he is set to hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

11 Jul

MOLDOVA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Moldova holds snap parliamentary election

Moldova holds snap parliamentary election after President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament.

11 Jul

BULGARIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Bulgaria to hold snap parliamentary election

Bulgarians will vote to choose a new government to lead the Balkan country just three months after general election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to produce a working cabinet. Opinion polls show that centre-right GERB party, which has dominated Bulgaria’s political life in the past decade runs neck and neck with newly established anti-elite faction There Is Such a People by talk-show host and singer Slavi Trifonov, but neither could win an outright majority while again expected fragmented parliament will complicate forming of a working government.

11 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australia’s biggest city under lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak

Australia’s biggest city, Sydney, is under an extended lockdown after restrictions failed to curb an outbreak of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

11 Jul

SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGINGALACTIC (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Virgin Galactic’s Branson ready for space launch aboard rocket plane

British billionaire Richard Branson was due on Sunday to climb into his Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane and soar more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert in the vehicle’s first fully crewed test flight to the edge of space. Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc employees strapping in for the ride, has touted the flight as a precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he founded poised to begin commercial operations next year.

11 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

G20-ECONOMY/YELLEN (TV)

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen holds news conference at G20 economy summit

11 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Quarles speaks on financial stability and climate change at Venice conference

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on “Financial Stability Board and Climate Change” before the Venice International Conference on Climate Change, in Venice, Italy.

11 Jul 09:20 ET / 13:20 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/FLAG DAY NEWS CONFERENCE (PIX) (TV)

News conference for ‘’Flag Day’’

Director Sean Penn’s film ‘’Flag Day’’ has it’s news conference in Cannes, where it’s competing in the main competition at the 74th edition of the famous film festival.

11 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/DRIVE MY CAR (PIX) (TV)

Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s film premieres in Cannes

Premiere for Cannes competition movie ‘Drive My Car’, from Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.

11 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT