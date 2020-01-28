REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

CHINA-HEALTH/

China says WHO chief against virus-related evacuations, as countries plan pull-outs

BEIJING (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday he was confident in China’s ability to contain a new coronavirus that has killed 106 people and that he did not think foreigners should be evacuated, China’s foreign ministry said.

IRAN-USA-ROUHANI/

Current U.S. government is the worst in America’s history: Iran president

DUBAI (Reuters) - The current U.S. government is the worst in the history of America, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV on Tuesday.

U.S.

PEOPLE-KOBE-BRYANT/

Weather conditions scrutinized as probe into Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash opens

CALABASAS, Calif. (Reuters) - Overcast skies and fog reported at the scene of the helicopter wreck that killed Los Angeles basketball great Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others figured prominently on Monday in the first full day of federal aviation experts’ crash investigation.

EPSTEIN-ANDREW-FBI/

Epstein probe gets ‘zero cooperation’ from Prince Andrew: U.S. prosecutor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to U.S. authorities probing sex trafficking allegedly carried out by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein and co-conspirators, a prosecutor said on Monday..

BUSINESS

AIRBUS-PROBE/

Airbus agrees to settle corruption probes with U.S., France, UK

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus has agreed in principle to a settlement with French, British and U.S. authorities over an investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption, it said on Tuesday.

APPLE-IPHONE/

Coronavirus outbreak may disrupt Apple’s iPhone production ramp up plans: Nikkei

Apple Inc’s plan to ramp up iPhone production by 10% in the first half of this year may hit a roadblock as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across China, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/

Harvey Weinstein’s New York rape trial moves on after explosive testimony

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s New York rape trial is expected to continue on Tuesday, following explosive testimony from two women who have accused him of sexual assault.

NIGERIA-ENGLISH/

Nigeria and the Oxford English Dictionary ‘rub minds’

LAGOS/ABUJA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ask a Nigerian what corrupt politicians do with public funds and he or she may say, “They chop it.” The Oxford English Dictionary agrees.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-FEDERER/

Reprising Houdini act, Federer scrapes through against Sandgren

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Roger Federer performed his second Houdini act of this year’s Australian Open on Tuesday, saving seven match points en route to a nerve-wracking 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 comeback victory over American world number 100 Tennys Sandgren.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/

Bryant looms over Super Bowl Opening Night

MIAMI (Reuters) - Kobe Bryant loomed over Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, looking down on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers from a giant screen as the NFL paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers great killed in a helicopter crash.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG

As primaries near, Buttigieg struggles to make headway with black voters

Pete Buttigieg is betting big on Iowa and New Hampshire, hoping success in the largely white states will help him overcome dismal support from black voters by the time more diverse states weigh in on his bid for the presidency.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/GERMANY-SOBIBOR (PIX)

Newly discovered photos of German death camp go on show in Berlin

Previously unseen photos taken in the Nazi Sobibor death camp in today’s Poland go on show in Berlin. Controversy over whether John Demjanjuk, sentenced in 2011 for role in killing of 28,000 people there, in 2011, is shown in pictures.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/IMPEACHMENT-MICHIGAN (PIX)

Trump impeachment trial changes few minds in Michigan’s swing district

At the beginning of the House impeachment inquiry, Reuters went to the swing districts in battleground Michigan where votes between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were split exactly 50-50 four years ago. Interviews with four dozen residents there then showed Trump lovers and haters were both dug in. As the impeachment saga enters its final phase, Reuters went back to one of those important districts – and once again found that while emotions vary regarding the trial, no one changed her or his mind.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BURUNDI-MASS GRAVES/ (PIX)

Burundi gravedigger watches as skeletons and memories exhumed from mass grave

A lifetime ago, Barampama Maximilien shovelled dirt over rows of bodies at gunpoint, sweating in fear that he would be next. This week the skeletons - and his memories - emerged from Burundi’s red earth as the mass grave he once helped fill was exhumed.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-POLITICS/OPPOSITION (PIX) (TV)

Ivory Coast presidential candidate Guillaume Soro holds press briefing

Ivorian ex-rebel leader and presidential candidate Guillaume Soro holds a press briefing in Paris. Soro was forced to call off a planned homecoming ahead of the October election after authorities in Ivory Coast issued an arrest warrant for various charges including money laundering and planning a coup. Soro has denied the charges.

28 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-JAPAN/JOURNALIST

Russia expels Japanese journalist in military espionage row - RIA

Russia said on Monday it expelled a Japanese journalist last month for trying to obtain secret information related to Russian military capabilities in the Russian Far East, Russia’s RIA news agency reported. The expelled journalist worked for Japan’s Kyodo News agency, it said on Tuesday, denying the accusation of attempted espionage.

28 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

FRANCE-PROTESTS/PENSIONS-RIVIERA (PIX) (TV)

Sun-kissed retirement on the French Riviera: a lifestyle worth defending

We travel to the French Riviera to find out why fit and healthy pensioners say the tax-payer should keep paying for their sun-kissed lifestyle from as young as 55 even as life expectancy gets longer and longer.

28 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/LOVERS (PIX)

FEATURE: First love on the front lines: the teenage passions of the Hong Kong protests

For some of the Hong Kong demonstrators, the passions of the protests have led to passion of a different type. What it’s like to be young and in love in a dangerous time.

29 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

FRANCE-GREECE/MITSOTAKIS (TV)

Greek PM visits Paris

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron.

Jan 29

BRITAIN-EU/DYNAMICS

Missing you already - how Brexit tilts EU political alliances from security to economy

From cutting the EU’s international clout to deflating the bloc’s camps of free-traders and Russia hawks, Brexit is reshaping the balance of power in Europe.

Jan 29

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-QUOTES

Jan 29

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump stands trial in U.S. Senate, charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress, only third U.S. president in history to go on trial in the chamber.

Jan 29

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT

Jan 29

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-TREASURY/AUCTION

Turkish treasury issues government bond and sukuk

Turkish treasury sells two-year Turkish Lira Overnight Reference Rate (TLREF) indexed government bond. The treasury also issues sukuk with two year maturity and with periodic rent rate of 4.88% every six months.

28 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PFIZER-RESULTS/

Pfizer reports fourth-quarter earnings

Pfizer Inc will report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday when the largest U.S. drugmaker is expected to provide its forecast for profit in 2020. Investors will also watch for sales growth from important medicines like cancer drug Ibrance and rheumatoid arthritis treatment Xeljanz, as well as newer products like heart drug Vyndaqel, as the drugmaker shifts focus away from off-patent, branded medicines.

28 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia’s FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia’s Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

28 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

APPLE-RESULTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Apple releases first-quarter earnings

Apple Inc is expected to report a rise in its holiday quarter revenue, powered by higher sales of new iPhone models, AirPods and Apple Watches.

28 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION

Australia-Inflation

ABS data on consumer prices for Q4. CPI is seen rising 0.6% in the quarter and 1.7% for the year, while core inflation is seen up 0.4% and 1.5% respectively.

29 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ARCHER-DANIELS-RESULTS/

Grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reports Q4 results

Grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co will report Q4 results after the market closes, as the company continues to overhaul its portfolio and focus on its nutrition business - but also faces headwinds from the ongoing uncertainty over China’s pledge to radically increase U.S. farm imports.

Jan 29

USA-TRADE/USMCA (TV)

Trump signs U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump signs U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement at White House.

Jan 29

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial continues in Weinstein rape case

The rape trial of movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues.

28 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/CDC (PIX)

U.S. health secretary, CDC to give update on coronavirus Secretary Alex Azar will hold a press conference alongside Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease (NCIRD) Director Nancy Messonnier, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci to provide further details on the Department’s coordinated public health response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

28 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT