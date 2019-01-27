REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/

U.S. calls on world to ‘pick a side’ on Venezuela; Europeans set to recognize Guaido

UNITED NATIONS/CARACAS (Reuters) - The United States on Saturday called on the world to “pick a side” on Venezuela and urged countries to financially disconnect from Nicolas Maduro’s government, while European powers signaled they were set to follow Washington in recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s rightful leader.

PHILIPPINES-SECURITY/

Philippines vows to crush ‘terrorists’ after church bombs kill 20

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines vowed to destroy those behind twin bombings that killed 20 people during a Sunday church service in the country’s restive south, six days after a referendum on autonomy for the mainly Muslim region returned an overwhelming “yes” vote.

U.S.

USA-SHUTDOWN/

U.S. government agencies gear up to restart operations Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. government agencies that had largely shuttered operations for five weeks during a budget standoff said on Saturday they were moving swiftly to resume operations and compensate employees for missed paychecks.

USA-SHUTDOWN-CONTRACTORS/

Worries remain for U.S. government contractors as shutdown ends

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Minutes after President Donald Trump announced an end to the longest U.S. government shutdown in history on Friday, Yvette Hicks’ phone started ringing.

BUSINESS

DEUTSCHE-BANK-QATAR/

Headline in Deutsche Bank to get additional investment from Qatar: Bloomberg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is in advanced talks on receiving an additional investment from Qatar as the bank seeks to improve its finances, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

EMIRATES-OIL-ADNOC/

ADNOC seals partnership deal with Eni, OMV

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has struck equity partnerships with Italy’s Eni and Austria’s OMV covering ADNOC refining and a new trading venture to be jointly established by the three partners.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-LEGRAND/

Oscar-crowned French composer Michel Legrand dies at 86

PARIS (Reuters) - French composer and pianist Michel Legrand has died at 86 after a career in which he stood out for soundtracks in screen musicals with Catherine Deneuve and that won him three Oscars.

FRANCE-BANKSY-BATACLAN/

Banksy homage to Bataclan stolen from Paris theater

PARIS (Reuters) - A mural by British street artist Banksy on a fire-exit door at Paris’ Bataclan theater, where Islamist militants killed 90 people three years ago, has been stolen, the venue said on Saturday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Dominant Djokovic wins record seventh Australian Open title

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic claimed a record seventh Australian Open crown on Sunday as he demolished Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 in his most dominant Grand Slam win over the Spaniard.

PARALYMPICS-MEETING/

Paralympics-Malaysia stripped of swim worlds after Israeli ban

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Sunday stripped Malaysia of the right to host the 2019 world para swimming championships after the country banned Israeli athletes from participating.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EGYPT-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

French President Macron visits Abu Simbel rock temples French President Emmanuel Macron begins a three-day visit to Egypt with a trip to the archaeological site of Abu Simbel.

27 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/

British lawmakers prepare to vote on Brexit options

British lawmakers gear up for a series of votes on Tuesday about what sort of Brexit PM Theresa May should demand from the EU.

28 Jan

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Zimbabwe’s top public service union meets to decide on strike

Zimbabwe’s top public service union, Apex Council, to meet to decide whether to go ahead with a strike over pay, more than a week after a stay-at-home strike called by another union turned violent and was met by a brutal security crackdown.

28 Jan

INDONESIA-BRITAIN/SLAP (PIX) (TV)

EVENT POSTPONED FROM JAN 21 Indonesia court to sentence British woman for slapping Bali immigration official

An Indonesian court is due to decide whether to jail a British woman, who slapped an immigration official on the holiday island of Bali after she was asked to pay a fine for overstaying her visa.

28 Jan

BRITAIN-EU/COMPANIES

With Brexit looming, UK Plc triggers emergency measures

With Britain at risk of leaving the European Union without a divorce deal, many of its biggest companies have lost patience and started to restructure their operations to prepare for the chaotic fallout that could ensue.

28 Jan

BRITAIN-POLITICS/PROXY

UK parliament votes on whether to back a year-long trial of proxy voting for lawmakers on maternity or parternity leave

After a lawmaker was forced to delay the birth of her child to take part in a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, calls for proxy voting have amplified and parliament will be given the chance on Monday to support a year-long trial.

28 Jan

HONGKONG-LEGAL/

Hong Kong Secretary for Justice appears before legislature over non-prosecution decision of a former city leader

Hong Kong’s top legal official Teresa Cheng appears before HK legislature to explain her controversial decision to not pursue a corruption investigation against former Hong Kong pro-Beijing leader Leung Chun-ying. The controversy comes as Hong Kong’s prosecution policy comes under criticism as politicised.

28 Jan

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/TURKEY-INVESTIGATION (PIX) (TV)

U.N. Special rapporteur holds talks in Turkey over Khashoggi investigation

U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard holds week-long talks in Turkey as part of an inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

28 Jan

BRITAIN-EU/PLANB

UK PM May’s Brexit ‘plan B’: What happens next in parliament?

British Prime Minister Theresa May is aiming to break the parliamentary deadlock over Brexit by proposing to seek further concessions from the European Union on a plan to prevent customs checks on the Irish border.

28 Jan

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE/ (TV) Australian defence minister gives speech at Singapore think tank Australian Defence Minister Christopher Pyne gives a speech at a regional security forum in Singapore.

28 Jan

LIBYA-NAVY/ (PIX) (TV)

In new anthem, Libya’s navy mocks 19th-century U.S.sunk frigate

The Libyan navy, which has relied on inflatables after most of its fleet got destroyed in 2011, launched a new anthem, mocking a U.S. navy frigate sunk at Tripoli’s coast early in the 19th century.

28 Jan

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

CANADA-CRASH/

Truck driver sentenced for Canada bus crash that killed 16

The sentencing hearing begins for a truck driver convicted in the deaths of 16 people, after his rig collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team last summer.

28 Jan

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-MEXICO/EL CHAPO-DEFENSE

‘El Chapo’s’ lawyers face tough choices at trial’s end With the prosecution expected to rest its case on Monday, the lawyers defending accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will need to decide if they can put on an effective case, including possibly having Guzman testify, or if it is wiser to put on no case at all.

28 Jan

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TOTAL-EXPLORATION/FOCUS

Total’s oil exploration turnaround set for payoff

Oil major Total abandoned drilling in an ultra-deep offshore South African oil field in 2014 after one of the world’s strongest current battered its rig, capping its failed ‘high-risk, high-reward’ exploration strategy. Four years into the five-year turnaround plan, head of exploration Kevin McLachlan says the company is set to put forward its strongest drilling programme in recent years in 2019, while appraisals from recent discoveries could confirm that the turnaround has been successful.

28 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-SAG/ (PIX) (TV)

Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony

Lady Gaga and the cast of musical “A Star is Born” compete for awards from the Screen Actors Guild at a ceremony that may provide clues to which film has the edge in next month’s wide-open Oscars race

27 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT