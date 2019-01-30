REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

VENEZUELA-POLITICS-MADURO/

Venezuela’s Maduro accuses Trump of ordering his murder: RIA

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Donald Trump of ordering neighboring Colombia’s government to kill him, but said he was open to the possibility of talks with the U.S. leader and his own domestic foes.

USA-PALESTINIANS-ISRAEL/

U.S. security aid to Palestinians to end Thursday, envoys seek workaround

U.S. security aid for the Palestinian Authority was set to dry up on Thursday after it declined the money over concerns it could increase its exposure to U.S. anti-terrorism lawsuits.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER/

Polar vortex freezes U.S. Midwest with snow, dangerously cold air

A blast of Arctic air from the polar vortex brought dangerous, bone-chilling cold to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, stretching from the Dakotas through Maine, with snow expected as far south as Alabama and Georgia.

USA-GUNS-SALES/

U.S. gun sales down 6.1 percent in 2018, extending ‘Trump slump’

U.S. firearms sales fell 6.1 percent in 2018, according to industry data reported on Tuesday, marking the second straight year of declines and extending the “Trump slump” following the November 2016 election of pro-gun rights President Donald Trump.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA/

U.S., China face deep trade, IP differences in high-level talks

The United States and China launch a critical round of trade talks on Wednesday amid deep differences over Washington’s demands for structural economic reforms from Beijing that will make it difficult to reach a deal before a March 2 U.S. tariff hike.

USA-CHINA-TALKS-EU-ANALYSIS/

Trade wars: We’re next, European investors fear

While global markets would hail a U.S.-China trade deal, fears are growing that the European Union could be the fall guy in any breakthrough, which would allow Donald Trump to turn his attention to German cars or French luxury wines.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JUSSIE-SMOLLETT/

Assault on ‘Empire’ actor Smollett investigated as hate crime

Chicago police said on Tuesday they were investigating an assault on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett as a possible hate crime after two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs and wrapped a rope around his neck.

THEATRE-MALKOVICH/

John Malkovich to play disgraced movie mogul in new Mamet play

Actor John Malkovich will take the starring role in a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner David Mamet about a disgraced Hollywood studio head, a story he said was written partly in reaction to the scandal engulfing film producer Harvey Weinstein.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-BITTERSWEET/

Atlanta endures bittersweet week of Super Bowl hosting duties

For any U.S. city, hosting the Super Bowl is the dream: A chance to attract thousands of tourists and capture the national spotlight.

ICEHOCKY-NHL-ROUNDUP/

NHL roundup: Stolarz Flyers’ latest hero in net

Anthony Stolarz made his homecoming to the New York area a winning one Tuesday night, becoming the latest Philadelphia goalie to author a surprisingly stout performance as the Flyers beat the Rangers 1-0.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/BAKER

Prominent pro-Brexit Conservative Steve Baker questioned by parliament’s European Scrutiny committee Steve Baker, a former minister and a prominent pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker, is quizzed by lawmakers on parliament’s European Scrutiny committee.

30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

EU lawmakers debate Brexit a day after House of Commons votes

The European Parliament debates Brexit a day after the House of Commons holds a series of votes on Prime Minister Theresa May’s “Plan B” and alternative amendments.

30 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUSSIA-IRAQ/ (TV)

Russia’s Lavrov holds talks with Iraqi counterpart al-Hakim

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Hakim.

30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuelans hold street rallies urging military to confront Maduro

Venezuelan opposition sympathizers take to the streets to promote an amnesty plan for military officers who confront President Nicolas Maduro and demand that the armed forces intervene in support of self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.

30 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish foreign minister speaks at EU think tank

Simon Coveney delivers the annual State of The Union speech at Ireland’s Institute of International and European Affairs, a day after British lawmakers instructed Prime Minister Theresa May to demand that Brussels replace the Irish border arrangement known as the “backstop”.

30 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BROWN (PIX)

Rumpled Ohio liberal Sherrod Brown ponders place in 2020 Democratic race

Ohio’s Sherrod Brown faces a vexing question: In a 2020 Democratic presidential race already crowded with some of the party’s biggest progressive stars, is there room for his perpetually rumpled brand of blue-collar populism?

30 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/JUNCKER (PIX)

EU’s Juncker speaks to the European Parliament on Brexit

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks to the European Parliament on Brexit after House of Commons votes.

30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe unions, government in last ditch wage talks to avert strike

Zimbabwe’s government will hold last-ditch negotiations with public sector unions on Wednesday to try to avert a national strike that could trigger more unrest after this month’s violent protests.

30 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CHINA-QATAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visits China

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attends a welcome ceremony, followed by talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

31 Jan

USA-NUCLEAR/ (PIX)

UN Security Council permanent members meet in China on nuclear non-proliferation

The U.S. Under-Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs, Andrea Thompson, attends two-day P5 conference on “Strengthening P5 Coordination, Safeguarding NPT Regime”, along with Russia, Britain, France and China.

31 Jan

MALAYSIA-KING/CEREMONY (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia’s new king formally takes the throne in a ceremony

Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah attend a ceremony at the royal palace to mark his ascension to the throne as the country’s new king.

31 Jan

USA-TRADE/CHINA (TV)

Chinese Vice Premier Liu visits the U.S. for trade talks

Chinese Vice Premier Liu visits the U.S. for the next round of trade negotiations with Washington.

31 Jan

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/TURKEY-INVESTIGATION (PIX) (TV)

U.N. Special rapporteur holds talks in Turkey over Khashoggi investigation

U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard holds week-long talks in Turkey as part of an inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

31 Jan

MALAYSIA-KING/ (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia’s new king to formally takes the throne

Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah inspects guard of honour at the royal palace before being formally sworn in as the country’s new king.

31 Jan

TURKEY-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party launches its local election campaign

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party launches its campaign for the March 31 local elections.

31 Jan

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

VALE SA-DISASTER/SURVIVOR (PIX)

‘Run to the pickup!’: One worker’s unlikely escape from death as dam bursts

One of just a handful of surviving Vale workers who was at a packed company cafeteria demolished by a collapsed tailings dam in Brazil tells Reuters about his harrowing escape as a two-story wall of mud bore down.

30 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CANADA-CRASH/

Truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu sentenced for Canada bus crash that killed 16

The sentencing hearing begins for a truck driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, convicted in the deaths of 16 people, after his rig collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team last summer.

31 Jan

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-MEXICO/EL CHAPO (PIX) (TV)

Closing arguments start in U.S. trial for “El Chapo”

Closing arguments begin at Brooklyn, New York federal court for alleged Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. He is accused him of trafficking massive quantities of cocaine, heroin and other drugs into the United States as leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, named for his home state in northern Mexico.

30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TESLA-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Tesla reports fourth-quarter results

Tesla is expected to post a smaller consecutive profit as it struggles to rein in costs while ramping Model 3 production.

30 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-SHUTDOWN/NEGOTIATORS (TV)

Republican and Democratic negotiators confer to avert a second shutdown

Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate open negotiations to appropriate funds for security on the southern border, including money for the construction of a wall advocated by President Donald Trump.

30 Jan 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

MCDONALDS-RESULTS/ (PIX)

McDonald’s Corp reports Q4 results

McDonald’s Corp is expected to post a rise in fourth-quarter comparable store sales boosted by new delivery initiatives and low-price “value” meals. However, investors will keep a close eye on sales in the United States, which missed estimates last quarter amid fierce competition with other fast food chains.

30 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

AT&T-RESULTS/ (PIX)

AT&T reports fourth quarter results

AT&T Inc is expected to post a rise in quarterly revenue as the second largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers continues to bundle media content from Time Warner into new wireless plans.

30 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

QUALCOMM-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Qualcomm first-quarter results

Qualcomm Inc is expected to report a fall in first-quarter revenue, hurt by a loss of chip sales to major customer Apple Inc and a general slowdown in the smartphone industry.

30 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Samsung Elec Q4 earnings

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics posts fourth-quarter earnings. The world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones surprised the market earlier this month with an estimate 29 percent drop in quarterly profit, blaming weak chip demand.

31 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

FACEBOOK-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Facebook reports fourth-quarter results

Facebook is expected to report to a rise in quarterly revenue, thanks to the social media giant’s mobile ad business. Investors would focus on the fallout from its recent controversies over data and privacy.

30 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

MICROSOFT-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Microsoft posts second quarter results

Microsoft is expected to post a rise in its quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the technology company signed up more businesses to its Azure cloud computing services and Office 365 productivity suite.

30 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

GENERAL DYNAMICS-RESULTS/

Q4 2018 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release

Estimated time. Expected before market open (BMO).

30 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

ANTHEM-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Anthem Inc to report fourth quarter results

Health insurer Anthem Inc is expected to report a rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday. Given recent deals in the health insurance sector, investors will focus on commentary regarding industry trends, the company’s forecast for the year, and pointers on what to expect during its investor day coming up in March.

30 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-WEATHER/FARMS (PIX)

U.S. farm belt braces for coldest day in decades

Farmers from North Dakota to Iowa buckled down for some of the coldest weather in a generation on Wednesday, throwing extra rations to livestock and coating chickens with vaseline before hunkering down for a day of sub-zero temperatures and bone-chilling wind.

30 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS

UK car production figures for 2018 published

Britain’s car industry released car production data. Output has been hit by consumers shunning diesel, Brexit and emission rule changes, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has said.

31 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

LIMAGRAIN-GRAINS/

French grain cooperative Limagrain holds press conference

Farmer-owned cooperative controls listed seed maker Vilmorin and also has industrial bakery activities.

31 Jan

USA-TRADE/CHINA-TRUMP (TV)

Trump meets with Chinese vice premier on trade

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Chinese Vice Premier Liu He during his visit to Washington for trade talks.

31 Jan

LG ELEC-RESULTS/ (PIX)

LG Elec Q4 earnings

S.Korean electronic giant LG Electronics releases its Oct-Dec results. Its earlier estimate was far short of market expectations, as analysts said likely causes included profit margins for its high-end TVs being thinned by increasing competition.

31 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-NEW YORK/PREVIEW (TV)

Preparations for New York Fashion Week:The shows start to take shape

Preparations for New York Fashion Week:The shows start to take shape.

30 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

MUSIC-EUROVISION/ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS (PIX) (TV)

Pro-Palestinian activists call for boycott of Eurovision song contest in Israel

As Tel Aviv gears up to host the Eurovision Song Contest, pro-Palestinian boycott activists are calling on performers and government delegations not to attend the popular annual competition, which Israel hosts because it won the event last year.

30 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

The Duchess of Sussex visits ACU

The Duchess of Sussex visits Association of Commonwealth Universities

31 Jan

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/LOSANGELES

Football - NFL - Los Angeles faces Rams enthusiasm gap

The Rams are headed to the Super Bowl but you might not know it from walking around Los Angeles, a city that is still getting used to having a successful team after going two decades without any team at all.

30 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/OFFICIATING

Football - NFL - Goodell to discuss officiating controversies

With a pivotal missed call during the NFC championship game still fresh in the minds of football fans, questions are being raised about the state of officiating in the NFL and what changes commissioner Roger Goodell might pursue.

30 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA/MAGIC

Magic Johnson receives L.A. Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor

NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who successfully parlayed his on-court skills to the business world and serves as chairman and CEO of the $1 billion Magic Johnson Enterprises, receives the Civic Medal of Honor Award at the Jan. 31 dinner in downtown Los Angeles.

31 Jan