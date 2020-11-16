REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN/

Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after COVID-19 contact

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was perfectly well after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19 and will drive the government forward via Zoom while he self-isolates for two weeks in Downing Street.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/

Ethiopia says Tigray town seized, war embroils Eritrea

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government said on Monday it had captured another town in the northern Tigray region after nearly two weeks of fighting in a conflict already spilling into Eritrea and destabilising the wider Horn of Africa.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Biden turns focus to U.S. economy as Trump vows more challenges to election outcome

WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will focus on reviving a pandemic-battered U.S. economy as he prepares to take office, as outgoing President Donald Trump promised more lawsuits of the type that so far have failed to alter his election defeat.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-RECORDS/

U.S. COVID-19 cases cross 11 million as pandemic intensifies

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed the 11-million mark on Sunday reaching yet another grim milestone, according to a Reuters tally, as the third wave of COVID-19 infections surged across the country.

BUSINESS

SEIYU-M-A-KKR-RAKUTEN/

Walmart sells majority stake in Seiyu, nearly exiting Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Walmart Inc is selling a majority stake in Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR and e-commerce company Rakuten for over $1 billion, after years of struggling to make money amid stiff competition.

APPLE-PRIVACY-EU/

European activist files complaints against Apple’s tracking tool

BERLIN (Reuters) - A group led by privacy activist Max Schrems filed complaints on Monday with German and Spanish data protection authorities over Apple’s online tracking tool, saying it breached European law by allowing iPhones to store users’ data without their consent.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-RANKIN

Celebrity snapper Rankin focuses on death in online show

LONDON (Reuters) - Rankin, the British photographer best known for his shots of celebrities and supermodels, has turned his lens to the subject of death in a online exhibition that opened on Monday.

SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

‘One heck of a ride’: SpaceX launches astronauts into space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Sunday, NASA’s first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPFINALS-DJOKOVIC/

Djokovic says he has mixed feelings about ending 2020 as number one

Novak Djokovic has said he had mixed feelings about ending a “strange year” as the world number one for a sixth time after the season was hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

OLYMPICS-2020-BACH-VISIT/

Olympics: Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surg

TOKYO (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held successfully next year, even allowing spectators to attend, as the world grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

APEC-SUMMIT/MALAYSIA-MINISTERS (PIX) (TV)

APEC Ministerial Meeting via video link

APEC 2020’s virtual summit begins on Monday with a meeting of trade and foreign ministers. Hosted this year by Malaysia, member nations will set new targets for the economic bloc as the 1994 Bogor Goals reach maturity.

16 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Merkel to discuss coronavirus measures with federal state leaders

Two weeks into Germany’s one-month partial lockdown, Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses the anti-coronavirus measures with the country’s 16 state premiers.

16 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS/

Mayoral candidates backed by Brazil’s Bolsonaro fare badly in big cities

Analysis of Sunday’s municipal elections in which candidates backed by right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro are expected to lose ground in Brazil’s largest city as voters opt for experienced politicians lo lead them out of the world’s second most deadly COVID-19 outbreak..

16 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-SPAHN

German health minister speaks on COVID-19 situation in winter

Jens Spahn, Germany’s health minister, speaks at a virtual conference on the pandemic situation in winter.

16 Nov 11:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

EU ministers meet on Brexit trade deal deadline

European affairs ministers of the 27-nation bloc meet via videoconference on the mid-November deadline for sealing a new Brexit trade deal.

Nov 17

JAPAN-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Australian PM Morrison visits Japan, meets with counterpart Suga

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Tokyo to discuss security and economic cooperation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga.

Nov 17

US-GEORGIA/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Georgia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to visit Georgia

Nov 17

APEC-SUMMIT/MALAYSIA-COUNCIL (PIX) (TV)

APEC 2020 business council meets via video link

APEC business council holds a meeting via video link, followed by a news conference ahead of the leaders’ summit later in the week. Malaysia is hosting this year’s summit, when member nations decide on the bloc’s future direction as the 1994 Bogor Goals reach maturity.

Nov 17

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear further witness testimony regarding the second branch of abuse of process alleged by lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, specifically regarding abuses they claim took place during her investigation and arrest by Canadian border officials and police.

Nov 17

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-ANNIVERSARY (PIX)

Czechs revamp national holiday commemoration due to coronavirus

The Czech Republic marks its national holiday Struggle for Freedom and Democracy with several events that will change in form due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions: volunteers will light candles for virtual participants, concerts will be live-streamed and gatherings face crowd limits and social distancing curbs. The holiday commemorates both a 1939 student protest against Nazi rule and 1989 student protests that sparked the Velvet Revolution.

Nov 17

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BOEING-737MAX/BRAND (PIX)

FOCUS-Support for MAX brand wavers as Boeing jet nears green light

Boeing Co is set to win approval for its grounded 737 MAX this week, but chinks are appearing in the brand as the most traumatic chapter in the jetmaker’s history overshadows the planes’ original billing of superlative performance.

16 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

AUTOS-SUMMIT/HYUNDAI

Hyundai Motor COO speaks at Reuters Automotive Summit

Hyundai Motor Co COO Jose Munoz is scheduled to speak at the Reuters Automotive Summit.

16 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on building a financial system for a more inclusive economy

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in virtual “Fireside Keynote: Building a Financial System for a More Inclusive Economy” before second “Central Bank of the Future” conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the University of Michigan Center for Finance, Law and Policy.

16 Nov 13:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida speaks on U.S. monetary policy

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on U.S. monetary policy before virtual conversation hosted by the Brookings Institution.

16 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-CHINA/BARLEY (PIX) (TV)

Barley trade routes redrawn as China tariffs hit Australian farmers

A new tariff imposed by China on Australian barley -- seen widely as retaliation for Australia’s push for a UN probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic -- has all but halted trade in the grain between the two countries. The diplomatic row is prompting a rapid reconfiguration of global trade in barley, used primarily in beer production and livestock feed.

17 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

GLOBAL-GRAINS/CONFERENCE

Global Grain conference Nov. 17-19

The annual Global Grain conference in Geneva is on Nov. 17-19, with an online format due to coronavirus

Nov 17

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-IOTA/

Iota due to hit storm-battered Honduras and Nicaragua as a second major hurricane this month

Iota seen rapidly strengthening into a major hurricane by the time it hits the remote jungles of the Miskito Coast indigenous regions of Nicaragua and Honduras late on Sunday. The Miskito region took the brunt of the impact of Hurricane Eta, which slammed into Nicaragua two weeks ago before spreading deadly rains across Central America.

16 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gives updates on anti-coronavirus measures in televised address

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in a regular televised address, speaks about updates on measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Nov 17

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-SEXIEST MAN/ (PIX)

People magazine reveals its 2020 ‘sexiest man alive’

People magazine announces who has been selected as this year’s sexiest man alive

Nov 17