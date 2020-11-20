REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

FRANCE-GERMANY-USA-DEFENCE/

Incoming Biden presidency exposes old French-German rift on defence

PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) - The German defence minister’s warning against the “illusions” of pursuing European defence autonomy rattled French President Emmanuel Macron so much that her comments became a topic of discussion at a cabinet meeting this month in Paris.

APEC-SUMMIT/

Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will attend a virtual summit of Asia Pacific leaders on Friday to discuss the coronavirus and global economic recovery, with lingering trade differences likely to cloud the meeting.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

California, Ohio order nightly curfews on gatherings as coronavirus surges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California’s governor on Thursday imposed a curfew on social gatherings and other non-essential activities in one of the most intrusive of the restrictions being ordered across the country to curb an alarming surge in novel coronavirus infections.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump to host Michigan lawmakers as he presses dubious effort to overturn election

President Donald Trump will meet with the Republican leaders of the Michigan state legislature on Friday at the White House, as his campaign pursues an increasingly desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election amid a series of courtroom losses.

BUSINESS

EUROPE-BANKS-DEUTSCHE-BANK/

Deutsche Bank CEO foresees balance of home and office after crisis

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, said on Friday that he foresees a hybrid model of working from both home and the office in the future.

USA-FED-MNUCHIN/

Mnuchin pulls plug on some pandemic lending programs that Fed considers essential

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that key pandemic lending programs at the Federal Reserve would expire on Dec. 31, putting the outgoing Trump administration at odds with the central bank and potentially adding stress to the economy as President-elect Joe Biden organizes his administration.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/REMDESIVIR-WHO

WHO advises against Gilead’s remdesivir for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients

LONDON (Reuters) - Gilead’s remdesivir is not recommended for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, regardless of how ill they are, as there is no evidence the drug improves survival or reduces the need for ventilation, a World Health Organization panel said on Friday.

MUSIC-BTS/SOUTHKOREA

K-Pop’s BTS marks year of the pandemic with “BE” album, and single “Life Goes On”

SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - South Korean megaband BTS released their latest album “BE” on Friday and will perform the new single “Life Goes On” remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, the group’s music label said.

SPORTS

SOCCER-EUROPE/PLAYERS

‘Crazy schedule’: Players stretched to the limit by fixture overload

BERN (Reuters) - Footballers are being pushed to the limit as competition organisers try to squeeze the usual number of fixtures into a shorter period of time in the wake of the COVID-19 stoppage.

CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/INDIA

Australia sells out India matches, positive news on Adelaide test

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tickets for six short-format matches between Australia and India in November and December were all but exhausted on Friday, Cricket Australia said, while there was also some good news about the opening match in the test series.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-ELECTORAL COLLEGE (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Can Trump override the popular vote?

President Donald Trump’s latest strategy for attacking the Nov. 3 election appears to be focusing on a bold power play of persuading Republican state lawmakers to overturn the vote in states won by his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

20 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

APEC-SUMMIT/LEADERS (PIX) (TV)

APEC 2020 holds economic leaders meeting via video link

APEC 2020 holds its economic leaders’ meeting via video link at the end of this year’s summit. Malaysia plays host this year, when member nations decide on the bloc’s future direction as the 1994 Bogor Goals reach maturity. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to give a keynote speech.

20 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

APEC-SUMMIT/LEADERS-NEWSER (PIX) (TV)

News conference to mark the end of APEC 2020 in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin gives a news conference after APEC 2020 comes to a close

20 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL

Portugal’s government to announce new COVID-19 measures

Portugal’s government is expected to announce on Saturday new measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Nov 21

VIETNAM-USA/ (TV)

U.S. security adviser O’Brien delivers speech to students in Vietnam

U.S. security adviser O’Brien visits Vietnam following Pompeo’s trip to Hanoi last month.

Nov 21

GEORGIA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Georgia hold a run-off of parliamentary election, opposition boycotts

Georgia holds parliamentary election run-off in 17 single-mandate constituences. Opposition boycotts

Nov 21

G20-SAUDI/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia hosts G20 summit, day one

Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.

Nov 21

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/AMAZON.COM-GIFTS

In pandemic Christmas, U.S. rivals aim to challenge Amazon under the tree

Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc and hundreds of smaller shops bolstered their online gifting features in recent weeks, challenging Amazon.com Inc’s expected role as Santa Claus for families staying home because of the pandemic.

20 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Federal Reserve’s Barkin, Bostic participate in virtual Chamber RVA event

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic (from Atlanta) participate in discussion, “Regional Leadership on Economic Mobility and Inclusive Growth” before virtual Chamber RVA Building Real Solutioins for Mobility and Growth.

20 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated q&a

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual “Energy and the Economy: Navigating the Changing Energy Landscape” event co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Kansas City.

20 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/GEORGE

Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks before “Energy and the Economy” event

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks before virtual “Energy and the Economy: Navigating the Changing Energy Landscape” event co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Kansas City.

20 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT