REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

YEMEN-SECURITY-USA/

U.S. plans to designate Yemen’s Houthi movement as foreign terrorist group

RIYADH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States plans to designate Yemen’s Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, a move that diplomats and aid groups worry could threaten peace talks and complicate efforts to combat the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

INDONESIA-CRASH/

Indonesia says divers closing in on black boxes from crashed jet

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian navy divers scouring the sea bed were closing in on data recorders from a Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the sea two days ago with 62 people on board minutes after take off from Jakarta’s main airport.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/

Democrats in Congress kick off efforts to drive Trump from office after violence at Capitol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congressional Democrats on Monday begin their drive to force President Donald Trump from office, kicking off a week of legislative action that could end with a vote that would make him the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

USA-ELECTION-INAUGURATION/

Washington mayor asks for increased security around Biden’s inauguration

Washington’s mayor has asked for increased security around the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden after last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-CYBER-SOLARWINDS/

SolarWinds hackers linked to known Russian spying tools, investigators say

The group behind a global cyber-espionage campaign discovered last month deployed malicious computer code with links to spying tools previously used by suspected Russian hackers, researchers said on Monday.

USA-ELECTION-SOCIALMEDIA-EU/

U.S. Capitol siege heralds tougher social media curbs, says EU commissioner

BERLIN (Reuters) - The storming of the U.S. Capitol will herald an era of tougher social media regulation, European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton said, comparing the violence with the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that led to a global crackdown on terrorism.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-CELEBRATION/

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID’s shadow

TOKYO (Reuters) - Young women in colourful traditional costumes, masks and white stoles braved cold weather in lines and sat seats apart from one another in Yokohama on Monday to mark Japan’s Coming of Age Day, even though the city is under a state of emergency.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASKETBALL-NBA/

NBA-League says no plans to pause season as teams struggle to cope with COVID impact

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said it is not planning to temporarily halt the 2020-21 season, despite teams struggling to cope with the impact of rising COVID-19 cases and injuries.

GOLF-PGA-TRUMP/

Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship, the PGA of America said on Sunday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

STANFORD-PONZI/TD

TD Bank faces Stanford Ponzi scheme liquidators seeking $5.5 bln in trial

Toronto-Dominion Bank will defend a law suit seeking $5.5 billion in damages in a trial starting in a Canadian court on Monday, brought by the liquidators of the collapsed Antigua bank of former Texas financier Robert Allen Stanford.

11 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on 2021 economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in virtual conversation on the 2021 economic outlook.

11 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FACEBOOK-SANDBERG/INTERVIEW (TV)

REUTERS NEXT - Interview with Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg

An interview with Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

11 Jan 13:20 ET / 18:20 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks on economy at virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in a virtual town hall “Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy” hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

11 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/SEC-YEAREND

Climate disclosures, shareholder democracy to lead Biden’s SEC agenda

New company disclosures on climate change and political spending, reversing recent curbs on shareholder democracy, repairing botched investment advice protections and ramping up on enforcement, will be top priorities for president-elect Joe Biden’s new Securities and Exchange Commission chair, according to multiple policy experts and sources close to the regulatory discussions.

12 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SERBIA-CPI/

Serbia’s Stats Office announces December CPI December CPI

12 Jan

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA

REUTERS NEXT-Interview with IAEA chief Grossi

Live interview with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi

11 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/ (TV)

Democrats in Congress kick off efforts to drive Trump from office after violence

Congressional Democrats begin their drive to force President Trump from office on Monday, kicking off a week of legislative action that could end with a vote that would make the Republican the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice..

11 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

INDONESIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi visits Indonesia

Chinese State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi visits Indonesia and is expected to meet his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta.

Jan 12

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO regular press briefing with DG on coronavirus

Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SENEGAL (PIX) (TV)

Rising Senegal COVID cases stretch hospital resources

A record surge in Covid-19 cases in Senegal has caused a shortage of beds and only the severely ill can receive care. A new specially designed hospital ward for COVID patients will open soon in the capital Dakar, and authorities hope that in the meantime a state of emergency will help contain the spread of the virus.

Jan 12

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing.

Jan 12

RELIGION

IRELAND-CHURCH/HOMES

Ireland to publish outcome of inquiry into church-run Mother and Baby Homes

A 3,000-page report into a state-ordered inquiry into former Church-run homes for unmarried mothers is due to be brought to Ireland’s cabinet ahead of its formal publication. The government ordered the inquiry into the ‘Mother and Baby Homes’ in 2014 and investigators have already confirmed that the remains of children ranging in age from 35 foetal weeks to 3 years were buried on the grounds of one such home.

Jan 12