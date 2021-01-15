REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

INDONESIA-QUAKE/

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake killed at least 35 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia’s island of Sulawesi on Friday, trapping several under rubble and unleashing dozens of aftershocks as authorities warned of more quakes that could trigger a tsunami.

THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Thai protesters scuffle with police, fearing more royal insult charges

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Scores of Thai protesters briefly scuffled with police on Friday, saying they feared another student activist would be charged with insulting Thailand’s king.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-CAPITOL-ARRESTS/

U.S. says Capitol rioters meant to ‘capture and assassinate’ officials - filing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors offered an ominous new assessment of last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters on Thursday, saying in a court filing that rioters intended “to capture and assassinate elected officials.”

USA-TRUMP/

Eyes on Pelosi as Trump impeachment trial timing up in the air

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The timing of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial could come into clearer focus on Friday when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to take questions about her next steps at a morning news conference at the U.S. Capitol.

BUSINESS

USA-BIDEN-STIMULUS/

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines to bring the coronavirus under control.

USA-CHINA-COMPANIES/

Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration took another swipe at China and its biggest firms on Thursday, imposing sanctions on officials and companies for alleged misdeeds in the South China Sea and imposing an investment ban on nine more firms.

ENTERTAINMENT

SOCCER-NIGERIA/FREESTYLE FOOTBALL

Nigerian boy hopes for future in soccer after setting freestyle world record

WARRI, Nigeria, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A 12-year-old boy from Nigeria who set a world record for the most consecutive soccer ball touches in one minute while balancing a second ball on his head is planning to take his skills global when he grows up.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE/

Philippines’ Duterte says presidency no job for a woman

MANILA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared that the presidency was no job for a woman because of their emotional differences to men, and dismissed speculation that his daughter would succeed him next year.

SPORTS

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/

Sailing: INEOS Team UK make perfect start to Challenger Series

After losing all of their races in the December regatta INEOS Team UK staged a remarkable turnaround on Friday to win their opening two races of the Challenger Series, which determines who meets Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup.

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/

Rallying: French pilot Cherpin dies from injuries sustained in crash, organizers say

PARIS (Reuters) - French pilot Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organizers said on Friday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NORWAY-JUSTICE/

Provisional date for verdict in criminal trial against partner of Norway’s ex-minister

Verdict expected in case against the partner of Norway’s former justice minister who is accused of threatening democracy, by setting fire to her car and vandalising her home with the purpose of generating sympathy for the family

15 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

15 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

JPMORGAN-RESULTS/

JPMorgan Chase reports quarterly results

JPMorgan Chase & Co reports quarterly results before the market opens on Friday. Analysts expected the bank to show only a slight decline in profits from a year earlier thanks to strong capital markets revenue offsetting weak interest income. In a public conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, executives of the bank, the biggest in the U.S., will discuss the results and how they see economy changing.

15 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks on the economy at virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari discusses the economy, unemployment, the current impact of COVID and federal stimulus funding in virtual Minnesota Hospital Association 2021 Winter Trustee Conference Town Hall on the Economy.

15 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

PHILIPPINES-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi visits Philippines

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, visits the Philippines and is expected to meet with President Rodrigo Duterte and Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin in Manila.

Jan 16

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/JUDGES (GRAPHIC)

Trump’s judicial legacy set to leave long-lasting imprint

President Donald Trump has tilted the U.S. judiciary to the right not just via his three Supreme Court appointments but also by filling the influential appeals courts with conservative judges, a significant legacy that will live on for decades after he leaves office.

15 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/BLAIR

Blair, Hunt discuss Britain’s role in world post-Brexit

British former Prime Minister Tony Blair and former health minister Jeremy Hunt to discuss Britain’s role in the world post-Brexit.

15 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/INTELLIGENCE (TV)

Senate panel sets confirmation hearing for Biden’s U.S.spy chief choice

The Senate Intelligence Committee has set Friday for an open confirmation hearing for Avril Haines, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to be director of national intelligence. The first woman to be chosen for the post, Haines served during the Obama administration as the CIA No. 2 and then as deputy national security adviser. If confirmed, she will be the chief overseer of a U.S. intelligence community beset by low morale and charges that the Trump administration has used its work for political attacks.

15 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

Biden to detail his plan for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday will deliver remarks on his administration’s plan for delivery COVID-19 vaccines.

15 Jan 15:45 ET / 20:45 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

India begins COVID-19 vaccination drive

India begins COVID-19 vaccination drive with priority given to about 30 million healthcare and frontline workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate the world’s biggest immunisation campaign by addressing medical workers via video link.

Jan 16

SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Verdict likely on German doctor charged with years of blood doping

Verdict expected from Munich court in case of German sports doctor, Mark S., who has admitted to helping athletes with blood doping for years in “Operation Bloodletting”.

15 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LOS ANGELES-AMBULANCES (PIX) (TV)

Los Angeles ambulances at breaking point amid coronavirus surge

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) in Los Angeles are playing a pivotal role during the pandemic and are being stretched to the limit. Reuters goes behind the scenes to the city’s dispatch center, where ambulances are sent to respond to emergency calls.

15 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO regular press briefing with DG on coronavirus pandemic

Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and on the sixth Emergency Committee meeting that took place on Thursday (January 14)

15 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-EXECUTIONS/

Dustin Higgs due to be last man executed by Trump administration

Dustin Higgs, a convicted murderer, is due to be executed on Friday evening in the last scheduled execution of outgoing President Donald Trump’s administration.

15 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week Men’s (Fall/Winter)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

Jan 16