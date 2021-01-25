REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-USA-SECURITY/

China says U.S. military in South China Sea not good for peace

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States often sends ships and aircraft into the South China Sea to “flex its muscles” and this is not good for peace, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after a U.S. aircraft carrier group sailed into the disputed waterway.

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-EU

EU to debate Russia sanctions after Navalny protest arrests

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will consider fresh sanctions on Russian individuals on Monday after more than 3,000 people were arrested across Russia on Saturday to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

‘We can’t wait:’ Biden administration fights for $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials in President Joe Biden’s administration tried to head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive on a Sunday call with Republican and Democratic lawmakers, some of whom pushed for a smaller plan targeting vaccine distribution.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Trump’s coming impeachment trial aggravates rift among Republicans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The coming second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol has aggravated a rift among his fellow Republicans that was on full display on Sunday.

BUSINESS

GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO

German business morale hits six-month low as virus halts recovery

BERLIN (Reuters) - German business morale slumped to a six-month low in January as a second wave of COVID-19 halted a recovery in Europe’s largest economy, which will stagnate in the first quarter, the Ifo economic institute said on Monday.

HUAWEI-SMARTPHONE/SALE

China’s Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate - sources

(Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is in early-stage talks to sell its premium smartphone brands P and Mate, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that could see the company eventually exit from the high-end smartphone-making business.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-TB/

Green Bay QB Rodgers’ future ‘uncertain’ after loss to Bucs

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his future with the team is “uncertain” in the wake of their 31-26 defeat by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-LIV/REPORT

Fernandes strikes knockout blow on Liverpool, Chelsea safely through

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Manchester United deepened Liverpool’s January gloom as Bruno Fernandes’s pinpoint free kick earned his side a 3-2 win in a blockbuster FA Cup fourth-round clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-CONGRESS/WALL-STREET

ANALYSIS - U.S. Democrats in Congress face challenges in repealing Wall Street-friendly rules

With control of the Senate, Democrats want to repeal the Trump administration’s Wall Street-friendly rule changes, but they may struggle to win enough moderate votes and risk making it harder for President-elect Joe Biden’s agencies to write tougher new rules, said lobbyists and analysts.

25 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BUSINESSROUNDTABLE-WORKERS (PIX)

INSIGHT-Investor payouts and job cuts jar with U.S. companies’ social pledge

When Randall Stephenson joined 180 of his peers leading many of the richest U.S. companies in signing the Business Roundtable pledge on the “purpose of a corporation” in August 2019, the then-chief of AT&T Inc promised to look out for the interests of all the wireless carrier’s stakeholders, not just shareholders. By the end of September 2020, AT&T had eliminated 23,000 positions, or about 9% of its workforce, many of them during the pandemic.

25 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/INFLATION (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Fed set to look beyond possible post-pandemic inflation shock

Between closed theaters and restaurants and prices slashed by airlines and half-empty hotels, Americans may have as much as $2 trillion in extra cash socked away if current government relief proposals are factored in. For the Federal Reserve, that is both blessing and curse: Fuel for a recovery once coronavirus vaccines take hold and people can travel and shop freely but a possible catalyst for a surge in prices that policymakers already are bracing to explain.

25 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INSURANCE (PIX)

Life insurers impose waiting periods while bracing for long-term COVID fallout

Global life insurers are imposing waiting periods and scaling back policy amounts to curb potential payouts for COVID-19-related deaths as their reinsurers warn about long-term physical and mental health side-effects, many of which are still unknown.

25 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

THAILAND-ECONOMY/TOURISM (PIX)

Thailand’s Tourism Council holds a briefing on tourism outlook

T่he Tourism Council of Thailand holds a briefing on a tourism outlook and measures to be proposed to the government to help the industry affected by a new wave of coronavirus infections.

26 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SAUDI-INVESTMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative

Saudi Arabia holds its fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, expected to attract senior global executives and political leaders.

26 Jan

USA-FED/FOMC

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy, in Washington.

26 Jan

BRITAIN-WORKERS/CARERS

UK advisory, finance firms try to ease pandemic pain for working parents

With offers ranging from free counselling to unlimited paid time off, Britain’s financial and professional services firms are trying to persuade parent employees, juggling jobs and childcare during a pandemic, that their career is not over.

26 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VERILY (PIX)

FOCUS-Alphabet’s Verily bets on long-term payoff from virus-testing deals

For Alphabet Inc’s Verily, a healthcare venture that is one the tech giant’s most prominent “other bets,” the coronavirus pandemic offered an immediate business opportunity.

25 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO’s Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

25 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-3DPRINTING/LOBSTER (PIX) (TV)

Natural construct of lobster shell inspires researchers in 3D printing technique

Natural construct of lobster shell inspires Australian researchers in 3D printing technique to be able to make stronger concrete.

26 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Indonesia expected to hit one million coronavirus cases

Indonesia is set to hit grim milestone of one million coronavirus cases as hospitals in the Southeast Asian nation come under increasing strain from the coronavirus pandemic.

26 Jan

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

IKEA-CLIMATE/

IKEA 2020 sustainability report

The world’s biggest biggest furniture retailer unveils the climate footprint of its products in the 12 months through August 2020 and its performance against relatively ambitious sustainability targets.

25 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/FINANCIAL-RULES (PIX)

FACTBOX-Rules that could be reversed under a Democratic Congress

With Democrats wielding a tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate, liberal think tanks are identifying Wall Street-friendly rules introduced by Donald Trump’s administration they would like to see scrapped using the Congressional Review Act.

25 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-MANAGERS

Diverse team of U.S. House Democrats to lead Trump’s second impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deliberately picked a team of nine impeachment managers, essentially prosecutors, who represent the diversity of the Democratic party in terms of race, gender and sexual orientation. Story looks at the team an highlights the contrast between it and the mostly white Senate that will serve as jury.

25 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/QANON-FINANCING (FOCUS, PIX) (PIX)

FOCUS-Online merchants linked to QAnon down, but not out, following platform bans

Since last year, entrepreneur Dustin Krieger has faced bans by an expanding list of big tech companies: four blocked PayPal accounts, half a dozen Twitter deactivations, de-listed merchandise by Shopify and most recently Amazon’s removal of his widely reviewed book promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory. But he’s not giving up.

25 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SUMMIT-USA (TV)

US Climate Envoy John Kerry speaks at international Climate Adaptation Summit

US Climate Envoy John Kerry speaks at international Climate Adaptation Summit

25 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ESTONIA-GOVERNMENT/ (PIX)

Estonian parliament to votes to confirm the new Prime Minister

Estonian parliament is expected to confirm Kaja Kallas from centre-right Reform party as the next PM early in the week, following resignation of Juri Ratas of centre-left Center party after a corruption scandal.

25 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SUMMIT-NETHERLANDS (TV)

US, China join Dutch international Climate Adaptation Summit

The Unites States and China take part in the online international Climate Adaptation Summit, which aims to set out practical solutions and plans for dealing with climate change until 2030. The event comes just days after the decision by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. will re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change.

25 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/

Venezuela ex presidential candidate Henrique Capriles speaks to reporters

Two-time Venezuelan presidential candidate Henrique Capriles speaks with reporters following a months-long falling out with the country’s main opposition leaders.

25 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

An article of impeachment against former President Trump delivered to the Senate

The House of Representatives will deliver to the U.S. Senate an article of impeachment against former U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on January 6. Impeachment managers appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hand deliver the article to the Senate.

25 Jan 18:45 ET / 23:45 GMT

VIETNAM-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress

Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country’s biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

26 Jan

ESTONIA-GOVERNMENT/ (TV)

The new Estonian government takes oath

The new Estonian government, led by Kaja Kallas from centre-right Reform party, is expected to take oath in the parliament. This follows resignation of Juri Ratas of centre-left Center party after a corruption scandal.

26 Jan

RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero due in court on terrorism charges

Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, is due to appear in court on terrorism charges. He was denied bail in late October. A political dissident who has lived in exile in Belgium and the United States, Rusesabagina was arrested in August after returning to Rwanda under disputed circumstances.

26 Jan

AUSTRALIA-DAY/ (PIX) (TV)

Protesters in Australia call for date of national day to be changed

With official events cancelled, Australia Day celebrations will look noticeably different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but protesters are still expected to rally and demand that the country’s national day be changed, as the date marks the arrival of Britain’s First Fleet in 1788 and subsequent colonisation of indigenous Australians.

26 Jan

HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing, where she is expected to focus on the coronavirus situation in the city after a lockdown in parts of Kowloon district was lifted in the early hours of Monday.

26 Jan

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

GREECE-FRANCE/DEFENCE (PIX) (TV)

French Defence Minister visits Athens to seal fighter jets purchase deal

French Defence Minister Florence Parly meets Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos in Athens. The two ministers will sign a contract for the purchase of Rafale fighter jets from France, following its approval by the Greek parliament.

25 Jan 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

MYANMAR-MILITARY/ (PIX)

Myanmar military to hold a presser

Myanmar military is holding a presser before the start of a new parliament term and the new government.

26 Jan

RELIGION

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SUMMIT-POPE (TV)

Pope Francis speaks at international Climate Adaptation Summit

25 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/HAUTECOUTURE-DIOR (PIX) (TV)

Dior unveils haute couture collection in digital show

Dior unveils its spring/summer 2021 haute couture collection, again in a digital format, as COVID-19 restrictions still ban gatherings such as fashion shows. Maria Grazia Chiuri speaks with Reuters about this season’s inspirations.

25 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT