REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup after night of fear, security patrols

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Myanmar’s major cities for a ninth day of anti-coup demonstrations on Sunday, after a fearful night as residents formed patrols and the army rolled back laws protecting freedoms.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-PROTESTS

Russians set for candle-lit Valentine’s Day protests after Navalny jailing

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny plan to hold candle-lit gatherings in residential courtyards across Russia on Sunday despite warnings that they could be arrested.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-FUTURE

Acquitted again by Senate, Trump still a powerful force in Republican politics

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It is still Donald Trump’s Republican Party - at least for now.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-BIDEN

Biden, reflecting on Senate acquittal of Trump, says ‘democracy is fragile’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the Senate’s acquittal of former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection was a reminder that democracy was fragile, and every American had a duty to defend the truth.

BUSINESS

USA-SEC-CRYPTO-CURRENCY

Clear crypto rules urgently needed as major companies embrace asset: SEC official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A clear cryptocurrency regulatory regime is urgently needed as major companies like Tesla Inc, BNY Mellon Corp and Mastercard Inc embrace the alternative asset class, a top Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official said.

CLUBHOUSE-REPORT-CHINA

Clubhouse says reviewing data protection practices after report points to flaws

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. audio app Clubhouse said it is reviewing its data protection practices, after a report by the Stanford Internet Observatory said it contained security flaws that left users’ data vulnerable to access by the Chinese government.

ENTERTAINMENT

NIGERIA-FILM-BOLLYWOOD

Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale ‘Namaste Wahala’

LAGOS (Reuters) - Indian-Nigerian restaurant owner Hamisha Daryani Ahuja gave up her long-running business to pursue her dream of making movies.

FILM-LOVE-STORY-WALK-OF-FAME

‘Love Story’ stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal honored on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama “Love Story,” were honored just ahead of Valentine’s Day on Friday with stars on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-SERENA

Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-KYRGIOS

Kyrgios mocks Djokovic with grand entrance

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios renewed his running feud with Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he mocked the world number one with a grand entrance to an empty Margaret Court Arena for his doubles match.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-SLAVERY/ (PIX)

Truth commission could help Mexico with legacy of Black slavery, says Martin King Jr III

A truth and reconciliation commission could help Mexico come to terms with a legacy of African slavery, civil rights lawyer Martin King Jr III said during a visit to the Latin American country. The son of Dr. Martin Luther King, is visiting Mexico to commemorate Afro-Mexican independence hero Vicente Guerrero who, as free Mexico’s second president, abolished slavery in 1829. Mexico has long overlooked its Black population, counted in the 2020 census as 2% of the population and mostly concentrated in coastal states.

14 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CHANGE-SUITE/BROOKS

Running through a pandemic: Jim Weber, CEO of Brooks Running

There is an old joke in the marathon community, that every runner is running away from something.at was certainly true for Brooks Running CEO Jim Weber, who had to pace his company through a global crisis which brought normal life to a halt in the past year. Weber sat down with Reuters to talk about how far we have come in the COVID-19 marathon – and how far we have left to run.

15 Feb

BOMBARDIER-LEARJET/

From aircraft to the stars to air ambulance, iconic Learjet nears end of runway

Facing competition from lighter and less-expensive rivals, the Learjet that took off from Wichita in 1963 as a business jet to the stars is nearing the end of the runway after orders trickle. Business jet maker Bombardier has said it would end production later this year of the program it acquired in 1990 that seats up to nine, and was once the aircraft of choice for stars Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

15 Feb

SWISS-LIBERIA/

Swiss war crimes trial of Liberian commander resumes

A former rebel commander accused of involvement in killing civilians as well as rape and cannibalism resumes in an historic case both for Switzerland and Liberia. Unlike the first phase of the trial, victims are expected to be present for the second phase expected to finish in March.

15 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Reaction to Trump’s impeachment acquittal on charge of inciting deadly assault on U.S. Capitol

Reaction to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s acquittal on an impeachment charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol. If proceedings are not complete by Friday, they will resume on Sunday.

14 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOMALIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Somalia president to hold summit on delayed elections

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo to hold a summit on delayed elections to choose the Horn of Africa country’s next leader. The president’s term expired on Monday without a successor in place, raising fears of a political vacuum that could be exploited by Islamist militant group al Shabaab.

15 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

Philippines may begin COVID-19 vaccination drive by Feb. 15

The Philippines may start rolling out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign by Feb. 15, if the first batch of shots from the COVAX facility arrives as scheduled.

15 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ZOO (PIX) (TV)

A behind the scenes look at London Zoo during Coronavirus lockdown

Despite the closure of London Zoo to the public due to Coronavirus, zookeepers continue to tending to the thousands of animals. What are the day to day challenges they face? And with the loss of around a million pound a month due to lockdown restrictions, can the zoo survive financially? 15 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB (TV)

POSTPONED TILL APRIL 5 Malaysian court to hear appeal against conviction of former PM Najib Razak on 1MDB-linked charges

Malaysia’s Court of Appeal will hear a bid by former Prime Minister Najib Razak to set aside his conviction on seven charges linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB. In July, Najib was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison and nearly $50 million in fines for receiving about $10 million misappropriated from former 1MDB unit SRC International.

15 Feb

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SAHEL-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

G5 Sahel countries and allies hold summit over security in the Sahel region

Leaders of a group of five West African Sahel nations and allies hold a virtual summit to take stock of the security situation as France prepares to “adjust” the operations of its troops in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to join the summit virtually.

15 Feb