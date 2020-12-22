REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m.ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m.ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

Britain, stuck in COVID-19 isolation, strives to lift France’s freight ban

The United Kingdom was stuck in COVID-19 isolation on Tuesday after much of the world cut off travel ties due to a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, halting one of Europe’s most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge.

USA-CHINA/MILITARY-COMPANIES

U.S. publishes list of Chinese and Russian firms with military ties

The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

After months of inaction, U.S. Congress approves $892 bln COVID-19 relief package

The U.S. Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation’s pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction, while also keeping the federal government funded.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden gets coronavirus vaccine as U.S. inoculation effort mounts

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next year.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-CYBER/

‘Dozens of email accounts’ were hacked at U.S. Treasury -Senator Wyden

Dozens of email accounts at the U.S. Treasury Department were compromised by the powerful hackers responsible for a wide-ranging espionage campaign against U.S. government agencies, the office of U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said on Monday.

AIRASIA X-LAWSUIT/AIRBUS

Airbus to lose over $5 bln in orders under AirAsia X’s proposed restructuring

Aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE said it stands to lose more than $5 billion worth of aircraft orders if AirAsia X Bhd’s (AAX) debt restructuring scheme goes through, court documents showed, joining a dozen creditors that have challenged the Malaysian low-budget carrier’s plan.

ENTERTAINMENT

PALESTINIANS-GAZA/PARKOUR

Gaza’s parkour athletes jump for joy over new training facility

Often injured in high-risk jumps over obstacles in cemeteries and abandoned buildings, Gaza’s parkour enthusiasts can now practice their niche sport on safer ground.

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/BETHLEHEM-CHILDREN

Bethlehem’s other children, and the home that cares for them

Walk out of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity, across Manger Square and along Star Street and you come to a part of town where few pilgrims venture.

SPORTS

SOCCER-FIFA/COMPLAINT

FIFA files criminal complaint over Blatter role in museum project

World soccer’s governing body FIFA say they have filed a criminal complaint with Zurich’s cantonal prosecutor, claiming evidence of “criminal mismanagement” of a museum project set up by former president Sepp Blatter.

FOOTBALL-NFL/

Mahomes, Rodgers lead off 2021 Pro Bowl rosters

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and league veteran Aaron Rodgers headline the National Football League’s (NFL) 2021 Pro Bowl rosters for the AFC and NFC, respectively, the league announced on Monday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan chairs central executive committee of his AK Party

22 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ (TV)

Biden to give remarks in Delaware

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks in Delaware ahead of Christmas.

22 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

KOSOVO-USA/BIDEN (PIX) (TV)

Kosovo hopes new U.S. administration will push Serbia to recognize its statehood

Inhabitants living in the Beau Biden’s street, Joe Biden’s late son, believe the new president will cement Kosovo’s statehood and force its former master Serbia to recognize its independence.

23 Dec

INDONESIA-POLITICS/

Indonesia inaugurates six new cabinet ministers, including in trade and health portfolios

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced sweeping changes to his cabinet, including in the portfolios of health, trade and tourism, with the six new ministers to be inaugurated on Wednesday. This short analytical piece will take in market reaction, and the implications looking forward for Indonesia’s pandemic-hit economy.

23 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-COMPANIES (PIX)

Confusion reigns as companies, industries try to navigate

U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rollout

U.S. companies and industry groups trying to move their workers to the front of the line for a COVID-19 vaccine remain confused about conflicting state and local guidelines on how shots will be administered and to which workers, even as millions of doses make their way across the country.

22 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-AUCTION/SOTHEBY’S PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Miniature dinner service fit for a queen up for sale

Sotheby’s show off items from silverware shoP Thomas Goode that are up for auction, never seen before items include a miniature dinner service commissioned by Queen Mary for her famous Dolls’ House at Windsor Castle.

22 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia’s FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia’s Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

22 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-BANKS/MORTGAGES-YEAREND

As pandemic shock continues, choppy outlook for U.S. bank mortgage portfolios - YEAR END

U.S. mortgage portfolios are continuing to show signs of stress heading into the end of the year, even as other consumer credit products have improved. The number of mortgages for which homeowners are seeking payment holidays jumped the first week of December for the first time in 25 weeks. This could spell trouble for banks, which are struggling to get a clear view on borrowers’ financial stability.

23 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-RESTAURANTS (PIX) (TV)

Japanese second-hand kitchen equipment shop thrives as restaurants forced to close due to pandemic

Second-hand kitchen equipment shop sees booming business as a growing number of small restaurants are forced by COVID-19 to shut their doors and sell their fittings.

23 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CORONA BOARD GAME (PIX) (TV)

Sisters invent corona-virus board-game to play in Christmas shutdown

Laughing off the crisis: two sisters in Wiesbaden have found a way to pass away the time in lockdown while taking the crisis on the lighter shoulder. They have invented a family board-game called ‘Corona - the rush to the shops’, but in the game, those squirreling away food during shutdown will lose out. The game has even been taken on by retailers.

22 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWISS

Swiss health experts hold briefing on coronavirus pandemic

22 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-NURSE (PIX) (TV)

Nurse recovering from COVID discharged after 8 months in L.A. hospital

ICU nurse Merlin Pambuan was hospitalized for eight months with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection, spending much of her illness in the ICU sedated and unconscious, is scheduled to be discharged on Monday to complete her miraculous recovery at home. Her ordeal ironically comes to an end just as the first vaccines for medical workers are arriving. Before the pandemic, she cared for her daughter with MS. During her hospitalization in the COVID intensive care unit, her daughter came in a wheelchair to support and care for her.

22 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINOVAC-BRAZIL (PIX) (TV)

Brazilian biomedical center announces preliminary efficacy results for Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil’ Sao Paulo state government and biomedical center Butantan Institute announce preliminary efficacy results from late stage trials for CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.

23 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAZA-CHRISTMAS (PIX) (TV)

Little taste of Christmas in Gaza under a double lockdown

Christians in Gaza Strip will watch Christmas mass through TV screens this week, pray and celebrate at home as the enclave lived through a double lockdown amid a spike in Covid-19 infection.

23 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-CHRISTMAS-ELEPHANTS (PIX) (TV

Elephants hand out Christmas presents to primary school students in Thailand

A herd of elephants dressed up as Santa Claus with giant face masks distribute hand sanitizers and Christmas presents to primary school students in Ayutthaya.

23 Dec

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-NEWS OF THE WORLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in ‘News of the World’

It’s taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, he wanted to make sure the movie had something special to say. Hanks, known for playing nice guys, stars in “News of the World,” out in U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 25.

22 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CHINA-ICEFESTIVAL/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Meet the workers who build a city of ice every year

Meet the workers who build a city of ice every year at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic expected to deter international visitors and contestants from joining the frozen festivity in January next year, this is a visuals-led piece on the labour behind the construction of the life-size ice castles, pagodas, bridges, and a functioning hotpot restaurant.

22 Dec 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

FILM-SOUL/ (TV)

‘Soul’ takes animated movies to new heights

The cast and creators of “Soul” talk about the movie, the first Pixar film to feature a predominantly Black cast

23 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/DEMIRTAS (PIX)

ECHR delivers Grand Chamber judgment on Kurdish political leader Demirtas

The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights announces its verdict on the case of Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Democratic Peoples’ Party, who has been jailed more than four years on terrorism charges.

22 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Open up or lock down: Australian authorities make decision on Christmas pandemic measures

Australian authorities are grappling with a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, robbing the country of its largely COVID-19 free status while also disrupting Christmas travel plans and celebrations.

23 Dec

USA-WILDFIRES/EXTREMES (GRAPHIC)

The largest U.S. wildfires on record

In a data-driven graphics story, Reuters looks back on a year marked by extreme wildfires in the western United States - the evolution of the region’s largest fires on record.

23 Dec