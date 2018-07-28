REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1100 GMT/0600 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

TURKEY-SECURITY-USA-SPOKESMAN

Turkey, U.S. relations can be saved, presidential spokesman says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey and the United States can save their relationship, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Saturday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap sanctions on Ankara in a deepening of tensions between the NATO partners.

FRANCE-MACRON-POLL

France’s Macron weathers bodyguard crisis in poll rating

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity rose slightly in July despite a political uproar surrounding his former senior bodyguard who was filmed assaulting demonstrators, according to an opinion poll on Saturday.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRES

Monster wildfire in California rages on after killing two firefighters

REDDING, CALIFORNIA. (Reuters) - A monster wildfire in northern California burned unchecked on Saturday after it killed two firefighters, destroyed hundreds of structures and sent thousands of frantic residents racing from their homes.

USA-IMMIGRATION

Judge urges U.S. to focus on reuniting deported parents with children

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - A judge on Friday urged the U.S. government to focus on finding deported immigrant parents so it could reunite them with their children who remain in the United States following separation by officials at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months.

BUSINESS

TIMEWARNERCABLE-M-A-CHARTER-COMMNS

New York state revokes approval of Charter-Time Warner Cable deal

(Reuters) - The New York State Public Service Commission said on Friday it revoked its approval of the 2016 merger agreement between Charter Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable, saying Charter failed to build out its network for enough homes and that the company must end its operations in the state.

FACEBOOK-LAWSUIT

Facebook is sued after stock plunge ‘shocked’ market

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg were sued on Friday in what could be the first of many lawsuits over a disappointing earnings announcement by the social media company that wiped out about $120 billion of shareholder wealth.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STARWARS

Next ‘Star Wars’ to use old footage of late Carrie Fisher

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Carrie Fisher will be featured in the next “Star Wars” movie, using previously unseen footage she recorded before her death, Walt Disney Co. studio said on Friday.

FILM-CHARLIESANGELS

Kristen Stewart to star in new, female-directed ‘Charlie’s Angels’

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Charlie’s Angels” are returning to the big screen next year for a third outing, this time with a female director and a multi-racial trio of women led by Kristen Stewart.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-JONES-TRUMP-ANTHEM

Trump applauds Jerry Jones’ stand-for-anthem stance; Jenkins dubs Jones ‘bully’

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump used Twitter on Friday to share his support of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ player-will-stand position.

ATHLETICS-IAAF-DOPING

Athletics: Integrity unit backs new IAAF anti-doping rules

(Reuters) - The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has welcomed new anti-doping regulations in the sport that put greater responsibility on national federations.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PERU-VIZCARRA/ (PIX) (TV)

Peru president proposes reform to clean up discredited judiciary

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra will unveil his proposals for cleaning up the country’s justice system after a cronyism scandal involving high-profile judges triggered a wave of street protests and resignations. Vizcarra will address Congress in his first Independence Day speech since taking office four months ago to replace Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who resigned the presidency in a graft scandal.

28 Jul 16:00 GMT / 12:00 ET

HUNGARY-ORBAN/

BAILE TUSNAD - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to hold speech

In a keynote speech at a university to supporters including ethnic Hungarians in Transylvania, Romania, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected to launch his campaign for next year’s European Parliament elections with a renewed attack on the EU’s migration policy. His rightwing nationalist Fidesz party, reelected in April for a third term, hopes another strong performance at the EU vote, on a ticket of defending Europe’s Christian culture and values against the mostly Muslim immigrants.There are practically no migrants arriving to Hungary as the country closed off its border with a fence in 2015.

28 Jul 09:30 GMT / 05:30 ET

MALI-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

First round of presidential elections

Malians head to the polls for the presidential election after six years of worsening political unrest, jihadist attacks and ethnic clashes. The situation has degenerated in recent months. Incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita seeks re-election and former finance minister Soumaila Cisse is the main contender opposing him. Turnout is expected to be low.

29 Jul

CAMBODIA-ELECTION/HUN SEN (PIX) (TV)

Cambodia’s Hun Sen casts vote on election day Cambodia’s long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen casts vote in national election, where he is expected to hold on to power after almost 33 years in office.

29 Jul 00:00 GMT / 20:00 ET

CAMBODIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Cambodia holds general election without main opposition

Cambodia holds a national election, where the country’s long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen is set to hold on to power after almost 33 years in office.

29 Jul 00:00 GMT / 20:00 ET

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-WILDFIRES/ (PIX)

Death, destruction and evacuations as California copes with deadly wildfires

California copes with death, destruction and evacuations as wildfires rage in multiple parts of the state, including around the city of Redding, home to 90,000 people. Scores of conflagarations are blazing across the United States in the midst of an unusually active wildfire season.

29 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/BRITAIN

Tech firms should be made liable for “fake news” on sites -UK lawmakers

Tech firms like Facebook should be made liable for “harmful and misleading” material on their websites and pay a levy so they can be regulated, British lawmakers said, warning of a crisis in democracy due to misuse of personal data. NOTE: The committee’s interim report and Collins’s comments were embargoed until July 29. Other news organisations broke the embargo after a copy of the report was published online by Dominic Cummings, who ran the officially designated Vote Leave campaign in the EU referendum.

29 Jul 00:00 GMT / 20:00 ET

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-AMAZON/ (PIX)

Amazon presents its upcoming original TV prgramming

Amazon presents some of it’s upcoming programming for television journalists in Los Angeles.

28 Jul 23:00 GMT / 19:00 ET

FILM-BOXOFFICE/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Top five films at the North American box office

Preliminary box office ticket results identifies the top five films at the North American box office.

29 Jul

TELEVISION-NETFLIX/ (PIX)

Netflix presents its upcoming original programming Streaming giant Netflix presents upcoming orginal programming for television journalists in Los Angeles, and is also expected to face questions about the final season of “House of Cards” after dropping lead actor Kevin Spacey following allegations of sexual misconduct

29 Jul