REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 GMT/06:00 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

SOUTHCHINASEA-USA

U.S. carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions

TAIPEI - A U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the South China Sea to promote “freedom of the seas”, the U.S. military said on Sunday, at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan have raised concern in Washington.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY

Police crack down on Russian protests against jailing of Kremlin foe Navalny

MOSCOW - Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-JUSTICE

Trump asked Justice Department to go to Supreme Court to overturn election: Journal

WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump considered replacing the acting attorney general with an official willing to pursue unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, and he pushed the Justice Department to ask the Supreme Court to invalidate President Joe Biden’s victory, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

USA-MEXICO

U.S. to reverse Trump’s ‘draconian’ immigration policies, Biden tells Mexican president

WASHINGTON - The United States plans to reverse the Trump administration’s “draconian” immigration approach while working on policies addressing the causes of migration, President Joe Biden told his Mexican counterpart, the White House said on Saturday.

BUSINESS

DAVOS-MEETING

Davos ski resort eerily quiet without economic talkfest this year

DAVOS - Student protesters who urged world leaders at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos to “Stop (f)lying to us” must be pleased this year, at least as far as the flying is concerned

TAIWAN-AUTOS-CHIPS

Germany urges Taiwan to help ease auto chip shortage

BERLIN/TAIPEI - Germany has asked Taiwan to persuade Taiwanese manufacturers to help ease a shortage of semiconductor chips in the auto sector which is hampering its fledgling economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-LARRY-KING

Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87

WASHINGTON - Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine: officials

MELBOURNE - One case of COVID-19 among those in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has been reclassified, local health officials said on Sunday, leaving nine active cases in the group of players and support staff isolating in Melbourne hotels.

MMA-UFC-UFC257-TV

McGregor KO leaves UFC lightweight division in limbo

ABU DHABI - Conor McGregor’s bout with Dustin Poirier was supposed to bring clarity to the UFC’s lightweight division and the prospect of a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but his stunning knockout loss raises more questions that it answered for the division.

[5:31 AM] Acharya, Sarmistha (Reuters)

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-PIPELINE/TRANSMOUNTAIN

Canada’s government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline adds shine after KXL demise

The expansion of Canada’s government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline assumes greater importance for the oil sector after the cancellation of rival Keystone XL reduced future options to carry crude, potential buyers say.

24 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-STOCKS/BUYBACKS

U.S. corporate buybacks may be turning the corner

U.S. corporate buyback levels are slowly increasing after the steep slowdown during the pandemic, but they could remain well below 2019 levels for a while. In the latest example that things are turning the corner, Netflix said this week it will explore returning excess cash to shareholders via share buybacks.

25 Jan

BRITAIN-WORKERS/CARERS

UK advisory, finance firms try to ease pandemic pain for working parents

With offers ranging from free counselling to unlimited paid time off, Britain’s financial and professional services firms are trying to persuade parent employees, juggling jobs and childcare during a pandemic, that their career is not over.

25 Jan

TURKEY-MARKETS/FOREIGNERS (PIX)

Foreigners suspend disbelief, edge into Turkish markets

Foreign investors who for years saw Turkey as a lost cause of economic mismanagement are edging back in, drawn by the promise of some of the biggest returns in emerging markets if President Tayyip Erdogan stays true to a pledge of reforms. More than $15 billion has streamed into Turkish assets since November when Erdogan - long sceptical of orthodox policymaking and quick to scapegoat outsiders - abruptly promised a new market-friendly era and installed a new central bank chief.

25 Jan

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PORTUGAL-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Portugal votes for new president in height of pandemic

Portugal’s voters are going to the polling stations to vote for a new president on Sunday, with extensive coronavirus safety measures in place a recent surge in the cases caused fears of contagion during in the voting process.

24 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

An article of impeachment against former President Trump delivered to the Senate

The House of Representatives will deliver to the U.S. Senate an article of impeachment against former U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on January 6. Impeachment managers appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hand deliver the article to the Senate.

25 Jan

BRITAIN-EU/TRADE (PIX)

Brexit trade problems mount for Britain’s small companies

Late last year, Andrew Duff was dealt alarming news. His burgeoning sales of high end Scottish beef to Europe would have to be put on ice in January, his business too small to navigate the post-Brexit customs border.

25 Jan

TURKEY-GREECE/ (TV)

Turkey, Greece resume talks on maritime disputes

Turkish and Greek officials meet in Istanbul to hold the 61st round of Exploratory Talks, aimed at addressing maritime jurisdiction and other issues between the two countries. The meeting marks the resumption of long-suspended bilateral talks between Ankara and Athens, following months of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

25 Jan

VIETNAM-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam hosts 13th Party Congress

Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party holds its a massive five-yearly National Congress - the Southeast Asian country’s biggest political event for years. During the nine-day event, a new Party and government leadership will be selected, as will plans and a roadmap for the next five-year period.

25 Jan

HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-DEATHS

UK COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000

The United Kingdom’s death toll approaches 100,000. What went wrong - voices from the bereaved.

25 Jan

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SAS/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Sassuolo

Lazio face Sassuolo in a Serie A match

24 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AUSTRALIA-DAY/INDIGENOUS WOMEN (PIX) (TV)

Indigenous women see Australia’s national day as representing 200 years of brutal colonisation

First Nations Muruwari elder Aunty Rita Wright, a member of the Stolen Generation, Durag women, Leanne Watson and Jasmine Seymour speaks out ahead of Australia Day, calling for the date of the national holiday to be changed given its links to colonization and the ill-treatment of Indigenous Australians.

25 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HONGKONG-ROBOT/ (PIX) (TV)

Will this robot be your new friend in the post-pandemic world?

The world’s famous AI celebrity Sophia the Robot to be mass produced in 2021 as her creator Hanson Robotics sees the pandemic as a great opportunity to expand her role in health care, and hospitality.

25 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE-DELIVERY (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - From factory to faraway village: behind India’s mammoth vaccination drive In Bhubaneswar, capital of India’s mineral rich but impoverished eastern state of Odisha, authorities on Wednesday (January 13) began the arduous task of counting and packing COVID-19 vaccine vials into insulated boxes with ice-packs to keep them at between 2-8 degrees Celsius for up to three days.Then, it fell on veteran health department driver Lalu Porija, who had driven his delivery van all night to reach the storage site, to truck them some 500 kilometres back to Koraput, guarded by an armed policeman.

25 Jan 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PUB (PIX) (TV)

400 year old Oxford pub to shut following Coronavirus pandemic

400 year old Oxford pub to shut following Coronavirus pandemic. JRR Tolkien, Tom Hardy and CS Lewis were said to frequent the Grade-II listed Lamb and Flag pub.

25 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO’s Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

25 Jan