REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11am GMT/6am ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

US-MYANMAR-POLITICS

At least seven dead on bloodiest day of Myanmar protests against coup

Myanmar police fired on protesters on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup and at least seven people were killed and several wounded, political and medical sources and media said.

US-HONGKONG-POLITICS

Dozens of leading Hong Kong democrats charged with subversion in major national security crackdown

Forty-seven Hong Kong democrats and activists were charged on Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion, in the largest single crackdown on the democratic opposition under a China-imposed national security law.

U.S.

US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-JOHNSON-JOHNSON

U.S. authorizes J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

The U.S. government on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, enabling millions more Americans to be vaccinated in the coming weeks and setting the vaccine up for additional approvals around the world.

US-NEW-YORK-CUOMO

Cuomo calls for outside review after second former aide alleges sexual misconduct

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on Saturday for an outside review following a report of sexual misconduct allegations against him by a second former aide, compounding problems for one of America’s most well-known Democratic politicians.

BUSINESS

US-BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT

Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

Warren Buffett’s enthusiasm for the future of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS

US-PEOPLE-WOODS-ACCIDENT

McIlroy, Thomas to dress in red and black in honour of Woods

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the golfers set to don Tiger Woods’ signature Sunday red and black during the final round of the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Florida to honour the 15-time major winner, who suffered a car accident.

US-BASKETBALL-NBA-LIN

Lin says ‘not naming or shaming anyone’ after ‘coronavirus’ claim

Jeremy Lin said he would not name the person alleged to have called him “coronavirus” on the basketball court as it would do little in the fight against racism.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/ (PIX) (TV)

Trump to speak to key U.S. conservative group in first post-White House public appearance

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, addressing the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.

28 Feb 15:40 ET / 20:40 GMT

USA-SENATE/JUSTICE-GARLAND (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel votes on advancing nomination of attorney general nominee Garland

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee votes on advancing nomination of Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s attorney general nominee.

1 Mar

USA-MEXICO/

Biden and Mexican president Lopez Obrador hold online meeting

Presidents meet online to talk about trade, immigration and the pandemic, with friction over the security relationship and energy policy likely to feature as well.

1 Mar

YEMEN-UN/AID (PIX) (TV)

U.N.-backed donor conference to raise funds for Yemen’s humanitarian crisis

A United Nations-backed high-level donor pledging event for Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, hosted by Sweden and Switzerland, will take place virtually. A significant shortfall in last year’s fundraising led to aid programmes in war-torn Yemen being closed or scaled back.

1 Mar

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-VACCINE

COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up in Canada

Montreal’s cavernous Olympic Stadium, which once hosted young athletes during the 1976 summer games, on Monday welcomed some of the city’s oldest residents for COVID-19 vaccinations, as Canada play catch-up globally on jabs.

1 Mar

APEC-NEWZEALAND/

APEC 2021 finance deputies meeting

Deputy Finance Ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand.

1 Mar

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Philippines kicks off COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The Philippines launches its COVID-19 inoculation drive, lagging behind its Southeast Asian neighbours in the campaign to achieve herd immunity despite having among the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Asia.

1 Mar 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-VACCINE ARRIVAL (PIX) (TV)

Philippines to receive 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca shots from COVAX facility

Philippines to receive the delivery of 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccines from the COVAX facility, a day after China’s donation of 600,000 Sinovac doses arrive in the country.

1 Mar

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM-RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

Amid scramble for COVID-19 vaccine, Latin America turns to Russia

Latin American countries are turning to Russia’s Sputnik V drug amid fears of being left behind in the global scramble for COVID-19 vaccines.

1 Mar

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IVORYCOAST-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)

EMBARGOED - Ivory Coast starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Ivory Coast is expected to launch its COVID-19 vaccination campaign after receiving doses under the World Health Organization-backed COVAX scheme.

1 Mar

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Mar

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHINA-TECHNOLOGY/

China’s industry and IT minister to brief the press on current industry developments

China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing will speak to the press at a briefing to be held at the State Council Information Office. Topics will focus on current developments in industrial and information technology.

1 Mar 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

KAZAKHSTAN-INFLATION/

Kazakhstan monthly inflation

Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

1 Mar

CERAWEEK-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

CERAWeek energy conference in Houston

The CERAWeek energy conference that annually brings together oil ministers and senior executives from the energy and financial industries.

1 Mar

INDITEX-SPAIN/WORKERS (PIX)

As Inditex shutters stores, Spanish unions say ‘humiliating’ relocations amount to layoffs

As Zara owner Inditex rolls out its plan to shut 1,200 stores worldwide, workers in the retailer’s native Spain said they are being forced out, despite an agreement to protect jobs.

1 Mar

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/LEAR (PIX) (TV)

Television’s Norman Lear gets lifetime award at Golden Globes

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of ground-breaking comedy shows such as “All in the Family,” “Maude” and “One Day at a Time,” gets a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes

28 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/FONDA

Jane Fonda gets lifetime award at Golden Globes

Actress and activist Jane Fonda get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes

28 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/WINNERS

Key winners in film and TV at the Golden Globes

Factbox style list of the key winners in film and television at the Golden Globes

28 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Fall/Winter 2021/22)

Designers present their creations during the Milan Fashion Week from 23th February - 1st March 2021

1 Mar