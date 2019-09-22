REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/0600 SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

SAUDI-ARAMCO-USA-IRAN

Pompeo says U.S. mission is to avoid war with Iran but measures in place to deter

The United States aims to avoid war with Iran and the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region are for “deterrence and defense,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

MIDEAST-IRAN-TANKER

Iranian maritime official says UK tanker Stena Impero to be released soon: Fars news

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Stena Impero, the British-flagged tanker detained by Iran on July 19, will be released soon, an Iranian maritime official said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

CANADA-ELECTION

Canada’s Trudeau pledges lower taxes, cellphone costs as blackface scandal hits him in polls

BRAMPTON, Ontario (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on the offensive on Sunday, promising to cut middle-class taxes and slash cellphone costs if re-elected after polls showed he took a significant hit when photos emerged last week of him in blackface.

CLIMATE-CHANGE-SWISS-PIZOL

Climate activists hold event to mark vanishing Swiss glacier

Mels, Switzerland (Reuters) - Hundreds of climate activists paid their respects to a Swiss glacier on Sunday that is due to disappear over the next decade, the victim of a warming environment.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER

Biden urges investigation into Trump Ukraine call

DES MOINES, Iowa/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, on Saturday called for an investigation into reports that President Donald Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Biden and his son.

USA-INDIA

‘Howdy, Modi!’ - Thousands, plus Trump, rally in Texas for India’s leader

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a stage and showered each other with praise on Sunday at a “Howdy, Modi!” rally attended by upward of 50,000 people, a rare mass showing for a foreign leader on American soil.

BUSINESS

WEWORK-IPO-CEO

SoftBank turns against WeWork’s parent CEO Neumann: sources

Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), the biggest investor in WeWork owner The We Company, is exploring ways to replace Adam Neumann as chief executive of the U.S. office-sharing start-up, four people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

PRIMARK-USA

Eyes on U.S. prize, Primark considers Central American suppliers

LONDON (Reuters) - Confident it can crack the $300 billion U.S. clothing and shoes market where many other foreign retailers have failed, Britain’s Primark is ready to raise its bet on the country by securing new sources of fast fashion in central America.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS

Who will wear the Emmy crown? New faces battle old favorites for top TV awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Game of Thrones” looks set to crown its final season with another best drama series Emmy on Sunday despite an array of new contenders jostling for the most prestigious awards in television.

FASHION-MILAN

Dolce & Gabbana takes fashionistas on a jungle trek at Milan show

MILAN (Reuters) - With lush greenery for a backdrop, Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana took fashionistas on a jungle trek at its catwalk show on Sunday, presenting a spring wardrobe inspired by colorful tropical fauna and flora.

SPORTS

NFL-CRIME-ANTONIOBROWN

After Patriots release him in wake of rape charge, Antonio Brown says he’s quitting NFL

Days after he was released by the New England Patriots in the wake of a rape allegation, star wide receiver Antonio Brown said on Sunday he was quitting the National Football League.

TENNIS-LAVERCUP

Zverev completes Laver Cup win for Europe

GENEVA, Switzerland (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev snatched the Laver Cup for Team Europe as he beat Canada’s Milos Raonic in the final rubber of a thrilling three days of action in Geneva’s Palexpo Arena on Sunday.

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS/WINNERS (FACTBOX) (PIX)

Key winners at the 2019 Emmy awards

List of the key winners at the Emmys awards, filed after ceremony ends

22 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Alexandra Moura wraps up Milan Fashion Week

Portuguese designer Alexandra Moura closes Milan Fashion Week with her latest line for spring/summer 2020.

23 Sep

AWARDS-EMMYS/NETWORKS (PIX)

Biggest network winners at the Emmy awards

Business-focused sidebar on the biggest network winners at the 2019 Emmys, including the battle between HBO, Netflix and Amazon

22 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/SAFRICA (PIX) (TV)

Prince Harry and Meghan begin their Africa tour in Cape Town

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan start a 10-day Africa tour in Cape Town with baby Archie, the first official tour they have done since his birth. The first day of the tour will begin in a township in Cape Town teaching children about their rights, and the couple will later tour the District Six Museum to learn about their work to reunite members of the community forcibly relocated during the apartheid era.

23 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

THOMAS COOK GRP-INVESTMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Possible update on Thomas Cook restructuring programme

Outwatching possible updates from Thomas Cook as it attempts to secure 200 million pounds in extra funding to reach agreement over its recapitalisation and secure its future

23 Sep

CLIMATE-CHANGE/OIL-CARBON

Carbon sequestration is first target for oil CEOs looking at climate change

Oil chiefs grappling with growing demand for climate change action have looked to invest in carbon capture and sequestration techniques that they say could make drilling carbon neutral. Critics say the measures aren’t enough to change their support of fossil fuels.

23 Sep

EUROZONE-GREECE/LENDERS

Lenders representatives start Greece’s fourth post-bailout review

Representatives of Greece’s international lenders, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, will meet government officials to discuss the country’s economic progress post bailout.

23 Sep

COLOMBIA-RATES/

Colombia central bank expected to back interest rate hold yet again

Colombia’s seven-member central bank board will meet on Monday and is expected to back yet another hold in the benchmark interest rate, keeping borrowing costs at 4.25%.

23 Sep

GLOBAL-LNG/

LNG prices seen wallowing at 10-yr lows by year end-traders

Asian LNG prices will likely wallow at their lowest in a decade by the end of this year as rapidly rising production is expected to outstrip feeble demand weighed down by concerns of a global economic slowdown and the U.S.-China trade war, traders said.

23 Sep

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE/FAA (PIX)

U.S. FAA downplays expectations on Boeing 737 MAX meeting with regulators

The Federal Aviation Administration is downplaying expectations of a breakthrough on software certification work or training for Boeing’s grounded 737 MAX jet, during talks on Monday with global regulators in Montreal.

23 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-AUTOS/LABOR-LORDSTOWN (PIX)

At closed GM plant in Lordstown, workers still hope for new vehicle

When asked about reports General Motors Co may turn its shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, plant into a battery factory, “Buffalo” Joe Nero snorts with derision and points at the vast complex that until six months ago made the Chevrolet Cruze.

23 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams gives introductory remarks at treasury markets conference

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives introductory before the 2019 U.S. Treasury Market Conference organized by the Department of the Treasury, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, in New York.

23 Sep 09:50 ET / 13:50 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

FRANCE-REFORM/IVF (PIX) (TV)

Macron risks donor backlash over IVF reform

Preview the upcoming debate in parliament over legislation that would allow in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) for lesbian couples and single women and partially lift anonymity rights for sperm and egg donors, a long-standing campaign pledge of Macron.

23 Sep

INDONESIA-POLITICS/RIGHTS

Indonesia parliament to hold meeting on move to delay new criminal code

Indonesia’s parliament to hold a meeting to discuss President Joko Widodo’s order to delay a vote on a new penal code outlawing extramarital sex and gay sex, with Widodo’s intervention coming just days before the bill was tabled for a vote amid a public outcry..

23 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

UK PM Johnson to meet EU leaders in New York

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with European leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York as part of his push to secure a Brexit deal by the end of October

23 Sep

EGYPT-POLITICS/

Hundreds arrested in Egypt after rare political protests

Egyptian authorities have made several hundred arrests as they try to quash rare protests against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that broke out in Cairo and other cities over the weekend, lawyers and activists say.

23 Sep

SERBIA-CHINA/PATROLS (PIX) (TV)

Chinese and Serbian police launch joint patrols in Belgrade

Chinese and Serbian police have launched joint patrols in the Serbian capital to help police assist Chinese workers and tourists. Serbia accounts for more than half of Beijing’s investments in central and eastern Europe with thousands of Chinese workers employed in projects in the country. Thousands of Chinese tourists also visit Belgrade and other Serbian cities.

23 Sep

CANADA-ELECTION/

Trudeau, after severe blow of blackface photos, forges ahead with campaign

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is forging ahead with his re-election campaign after blackface photos of him emerged last week and shifted voter support toward his Conservative Party rival.

23 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ (TV)

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issues state of climate 5-year report

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issues state of climate 5-year report 2015-2019, with details on global temperatures and other climate change indicators like ice melt and sea level rise. It forms part of report with the latest scientific findings to inform the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit in New York. The report will be presented in New York on Sunday, at a science side event by WMO Secretary-General and other members of the Science Advisory Committee to the Climate Action summit.

Speakers:

WMO Climate Prediction and Adaptation Division Director, Maxx Dilley, Director of WMO Climate Prediction and Adaptation Division

WMO Senior Scientific Officer and Coordinator of the report Omar Baddour,

23 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HUAWEI TECH-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Huawei CFO Meng returns to Canadian court for hearing

Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou will appear in British Columbia supreme court for a hearing where her defense team will seek further disclosure surrounding her arrest at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1. The hearing begins at 10 am Vancouver time.

23 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/UN (TV)

High-level meeting on the Amazon

High level meeting on the Amazon hosted by France, Chile and Colombia.

23 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/GERMANY-MAAS BARNIER (TV)

Germany’s Maas, EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speak to reporters

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the European Union Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier speak to reporters after their meeting in Berlin.

23 Sep 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/FRANCO (PIX) (TV)

Preview ahead of Supreme Court ruling on Franco’s exhumation

Preview ahead of Spain’s Supreme Court ruling on whether the body of former dictator Francisco Franco can be exhumed from the mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen. The Socialist government passed legislation to exhume Spain’s former dictator and turn the site into a memorial to the victims of the brutal 1936-39 Civil War that marked the start of his fascist regime, but his family has challenged the exhumation in the courts.

23 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN (PIX) (TV)

United Nations hosts 2019 Climate Action Summit Global climate activists, including Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, participate in the United Nations 2019 Climate Action Summit, ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The aim of the summit is to encourage countries to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and develop realistic plans and contributions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2020.

23 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-RELIGION/UN (PIX) (TV)

U.S. hosts ‘Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom’ at UN

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence host ‘Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom’ at the United Nations where they might confront China for its treatment of Uighurs and other Muslims - an opening salvo for what promises to be a tense UN General Assembly for the two world powers.

23 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE-CHANGE/IPCC-OCEANS

IPCC meeting to agree on special report on climate change and oceans

The 51st session of the IPCC to consider the special report on the ocean and cyrosphere in a changing climate.

23 Sep

CLIMATE-CHANGE/AUSTRIA-GLACIERS (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Tracking glacial melt in the Alps

The discussion on climate change is mostly focused on changes in daily temperatures and local weather “happenings”. In fact, climate means a synthesis of meteorological variables over at least 30 years. The mass balance of glacier surface represents the most direct link between glacier change and climate forcing. Even a marginal temperature change in the scale of a tenth degree Celsius, results in drastic changes of glacier expansion. The period of time in which glaciers will mainly disappear in Alpine regions is no longer eventually.

23 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX)

Monitoring developments in India’s Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region

Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India’s decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim.

23 Sep

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-MEASLES/

U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century

U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation’s largest measles outbreak in a quarter century.

23 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TEXAS-CRIME/AMBER GUYGER (PIX) (TV)

Former Dallas police officer faces trial for fatal shooting in wrong apartment A white former Dallas police officer, Amber Guyger, faces trial for fatally shooting a black man, Botham Jean, in his home because she said she mistakenly believed he was in her apartment.

23 Sep