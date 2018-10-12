REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m.ET/10 a.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

SAUDI-POLITICS-DISSIDENT-CONFERENCE/

Media companies, executives drop out of Saudi event over missing journalist

NEW YORK/DUBAI (Reuters) - Media companies are pulling out of a Saudi investment conference because of growing outrage over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist in Turkey.

VENEZUELA-POLITICS-USA/

Maduro says Trump administration wants to have him killed

CARACAS (Reuters) - Socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the Trump administration on Thursday of seeking to assassinate him, as relations strain between the ideologically opposed nations.

U.S.

STORM-MICHAEL/

Rescuers comb rubble of Florida beach communities for hurricane survivors

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (Reuters) - Rescuers will pick through the rubble of ravaged beach communities searching for survivors on Friday after Michael, one of the most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history, slammed into the Florida Panhandle, killing at least seven people.

TENNESSEE-EXECUTION/

Supreme Court with Kavanaugh clears way for Tennessee execution

The U.S. Supreme Court with new Justice Brett Kavanaugh issued two decisions on Thursday that helped clear the way for Tennessee to execute an inmate convicted of murdering two men in 1983.

BUSINESS

USA-TRUMP-FED/

Trump calls ‘loco’ Federal Reserve ‘too aggressive’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump launched a second day of criticism against the Federal Reserve on Thursday, calling its interest rate increases a “ridiculous” policy that was making it more expensive for his administration to finance its escalating deficits.

SEARS-SHOPPERS/

Empty shelves, poor customer service speed Sears’ demise

Sandy Hetrick drove 15 miles from her home to a Sears in Media, Pennsylvania on Wednesday to buy folding chairs and clothes.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-COLETTE-KEIRA-KNI/

Keira Knightley brings period drama ‘Colette’ to rainy London

LONDON (Reuters) - Keira Knightley brought her period biopic “Colette” to a wet London red carpet on Thursday, saying she felt “empowered” by the story of the French novelist who gave the film its name.

FILM-THE-OATH/

Family and U.S. politics collide in Thanksgiving film ‘The Oath’

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Satirical dark comedy “The Oath” could reflect many American households this Thanksgiving with its depiction of a family getting through the holiday while trying to avoid politically polarizing arguments.

SPORTS

ALPINE-SKIING-VONN/

Speed queen Vonn to retire at end of season

Lindsey Vonn, widely regarded as the greatest female ski racer of all-time, will retire from competition following the 2018-19 season even if she fails to break the record for World Cup wins, the American said on Thursday.

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-USA-COL/

Soccer: Colombia crush U.S. 4-2 in friendly

Colombia crushed a shorthanded and overmatched United States 4-2 in a friendly in Tampa on Thursday in the latest reminder the Americans are far from threatening the world’s best.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/27

27 EU national ambassadors discuss Brexit latest

27 EU ambassadors meet in Luxembourg to discuss the latest on Brexit.

12 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

LUXEMBOURG-ELECTION/ (TV)

Luxembourg to vote in general election

Luxembourg’s general election on Sunday could see liberal Prime Minister Xavier Bettel losing out to a return of the historically dominant centre-right party of Juncker

12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/BAVARIA (PIX) (TV)

CSU leaders make final campaign push before Bavarian election

The arch-conservative Christian Social Union party holds its final election rally in Munich, two days before a regional election in which it is forecast to lose its majority in the Bavarian parliament. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is among the speakers.

12 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-CENTRALAMERICA/ (PIX)

U.S. convenes Central America nations foreign aid conference

The United States holds two day conference with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico to discuss security and economic development.

12 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-SPAIN DAY DEMO (PIX) (TV

Demonstrations in Barcelona on Spain’s National Day

Thousands expected to march between Paseo de Gracia and Plaza Catalonia in central Barcelona to celebrate Spain´s national day and show their support for the unity of Spain.

12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

INDIA-KILLINGS/WHATSAPP (PIX)

WhatsApp hits the road with skits to stamp out fake news in India

On a hot morning in India’s tourist mecca of Jaipur, an open truck painted in the signature lime-green colours of Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service pulls into a dusty lane, where five men spill out and begin to perform a skit.

12 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

ALBANIA-NATO/BASE (PIX) (TV)

Abandoned airfield to become NATO refueling and training base

Albania’s abandoned military airfield at Kucova is now used to launch crop-spraying planes while some 88 Soviet or Chinese-made MiG aircraft lay idle. But that might soon change once a NATO-backed project turns it into a refueling and training base for NATO, to the delight of the last batch of Albanian pilots, now in their 50s.

12 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PAKISTAN-POLITICS/

Pakistan dismisses judge who accused spy agency of trying to sway judiciary

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has dismissed a High Court judge who accused its spy agency of interfering in judicial proceedings to influence the July election, the law ministry said on Friday, following an investigation demanded by the military.

12 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

GERMANY-SLOVENIA/ (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Merkel meets Slovenia’s Sarec in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a joint news conference with Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec after their meeting.

12 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

BRITAIN-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Russian ambassador briefing in London

Russian ambassador Alexander Yakovenko gives briefing at Russian embassy.

12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-HARVARD/DISCRIMINATION (PIX)

Harvard bias trial to spotlight use of race in college admissions

Harvard University is set face trial in a lawsuit by an organization accusing it of discriminating against Asian-American applicants, in a case that challenges the use of race as a factor in colleges admissions decisions and that some experts say could ultimately reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

IMF-WORLDBANK/ (PIX) (TV)

International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group hold their annual meeting

International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group hold their annual meeting at Nusa Dua on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali.

13 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SERBIA-CPI/

Serbia’s Stats Office to announce September CPI data

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS (PIX)

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in moderated conversation on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the ENGAGE Undergraduate Investment Conference, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

12 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SHELL-CANADA/GAS (PIX)

Shell tries to quell worry about emissions at LNG project

In British Columbia, Royal Dutch Shell is testing new equipment and processes to reduce its carbon footprint at a major gas field project to counter concerns that Canada’s nascent LNG export industry will boost greenhouse gas emissions to an unsustainable level. But critics are concerned that its efforts are still not enough.

12 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

MEXICO-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT

Mexico-Industrial production

12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

JPMORGAN-RESULTS/ (PIX)

JPMorgan reports Q3 results

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, is expected to report a 20 percent-plus increase in third-quarter net income on Friday morning, thanks to lower taxes, higher interest rates and additional lending. Revenue gains compared with a year earlier are expected to come from consumer and commercial banking while capital markets will likely be flat.

12 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

FUNDS-RETIREMENT/PERFORMANCE (PIX)

Emerging markets, US bonds hurt investors nearing retirement

The largest target-date mutual funds for U.S. investors nearing retirement are on track for one of their worst performances in a decade, as bets on Chinese tech stocks and long-term treasurys contribute to year-to-date losses.

12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CITIGROUP-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Citigroup reports third-quarter results

Citigroup Inc, the third-biggest U.S.-based bank by assets, is expected to report a 7 percent increase in third-quarter net income, but a 16 percent increase in earnings per share, when it posts results on Friday morning, according to analyst estimates. Lower taxes are expected to drive net income higher from a year earlier, thanks to lower corporate tax rates.

12 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles participates in IIF discussion

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in a discussion before the Institute of International Finance Annual Membership Meeting, in Bali, Indonesia.

13 Oct 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

LITERATURE-SWEDEN/NEW ACADEMY

The New Academy announces winner of its literature prize. With this year’s Nobel prize in literature postponed until next year in the wake of a sex scandal involving the husband of one its members, an alternative academy - The New Academy - will announce the winner of its literature prize.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUCTION-GOLD/ (PIX) (TV)

Auction dedicated to gold takes place at Sotheby’s

Gold pieces such as Marc Quinn’s bust of model Kate Moss and Napoleon’s coronation throne are set to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in their first auction dedicated to gold.

12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

PEOPLE-HUGH HEFNER/ (PIX)

Hugh Hefner’s trademark black pajamas to hit auction block

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s trademark black silk pajamas and red smoking jacket are going up for sale as part of an auction of his belongings, including his complete sete of Playboy magzines.

12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT