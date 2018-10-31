REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/2 p.m SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

INDONESIA-CRASH/

Indonesia sends divers to check if ‘ping’ signals reveal crashed plane

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia sent divers on Wednesday to scour the sea around the crash site of an aircraft with 189 people aboard, after picking up a signal searchers believe reveals the plane’s location in waters east of the capital, Jakarta.

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES-SOUTHKOREA/

North Korea readies nuclear, missile sites for international inspectors: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s spy agency has observed preparations by North Korea for international inspections at several of its nuclear and missile test sites, the Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday, citing a South Korean lawmaker.

U.S.

PENNSYLVANIA-SHOOTING/

Trump visits Pittsburgh to console but stirs anger among protesters

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited the Pittsburgh synagogue attacked by an anti-Semitic gunman and lit candles for each of the 11 slain worshipers, while thousands protested his presence in the city and victims’ families began burying their dead.

USA-IMMIGRATION-CITIZENSHIP/

Trump targets U.S. birthright citizenship as elections loom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With congressional elections a week away, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will seek to scrap the right of citizenship for U.S.-born children of non-citizens and illegal immigrants as he tries again to dramatically reshape immigration policies.

BUSINESS

FACEBOOK-RESULTS/

Facebook expects rising costs to combat scandals to moderate after 2019

Facebook Inc on Tuesday relieved investors by forecasting that margins would stop shrinking after 2019 as costs from scandals ease up, sending shares up despite a second-straight quarter with record-low user growth.

GE-RESULTS/

General Electric reveals deeper regulatory probe, restructuring

General Electric Co slashed its dividend on Tuesday, said it faces a deepening federal accounting probe and vowed to restructure its power unit, as new Chief Executive Larry Culp took his first steps to revive the struggling conglomerate.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KANYE-WEST/

Saying ‘I’ve been used,’ Kanye West distances himself from politics

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Three weeks after a bizarre White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, rapper Kanye West said on Tuesday he was distancing himself from politics.

FILM-NUTCRACKER/

Disney tells a different ‘Nutcracker’ story on the big screen

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Nutcracker,” the beloved holiday season tale of toys that come to life, moves from the ballet stage to the big screen in an action-adventure story being released by the Walt Disney Co on Friday.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/

NBA roundup: Thompson sets trey record

Klay Thompson set an NBA record with 14 3-pointers as part of an NBA-season-high 52-point performance, and the visiting Golden State Warriors stormed to a 149-124 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

FOOTBALL-NCAA/

College football notebook: Alabama tops first CFP ranking

Alabama earned the top spot in the first College Football Playoff ranking, which was announced Tuesday night.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Poll looks at key races in Arizona, Florida and Kansas

A Reuters/Ipsos/UVA Center for Politics opinion poll looks at the state of play in Senate and governors races in Arizona, Florida and Kansas.

31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CUBA-USA/UN

U.N. General Assembly due to vote on the 27th annual resolution calling for the U.S. to lift economic embargo on Cuba

U.N. General Assembly due to vote on the 27th annual resolution calling for the U.S. to lift economic embargo on Cuba.The U.S. voted against such resolutions for 24 years but abstained for the first time 2016 as Washington and Havana forged a closer relationship.

31 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

LEBANON-GOVERNMENT/AOUN

Lebanese President Michel Aoun to speak in a televised interview

Lebanese President Michel Aoun is due to speak in a televised interview marking the second anniversary of his election as president by parliament, the presidency said in a statement.

31 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/KANSAS (PIX)

Reuters/Ipsos poll on state of play in Kansas governor’s race

A Reuters/Ipsos/UVA Center for Politics opinion poll looks at the state of play in the Kansas governor’s race, a matchup between state secretary Kris Kobach — a prominent supporter of Trump’s claims of voter fraud — and Democrat Laura Kelly, a state senator.

31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-STORES/ (PIX) (TV)

New Venezuela stores are flush with products - if you have greenbacks

Raging hyperinflation and a recent change to foreign exchange laws in Venezuela have given rise to stores that sell an ample array of products but require payment in greenbacks or the equivalent amount in local bolivar currency.

31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PENNSYLVANIA-SHOOTING/JEWISH DEFENSE (PIX) (TV)

Jewish Americans trained in firearm defense at Pennsylvania academy

Jewish Americans are trained to use firearms in response to an active shooter at an Israeli Defense Academy in Pennsylvania following a deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/MEETING

Federal Reserve Board holds open meeting on banking related agenda

Federal Reserve Board holds open meeting to discuss discuss proposed rules that would modify the enhanced prudential standard framework for large banking organizations, in Washington.

31 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

AIG-RESULTS/ (PIX)

AIG to report third quarter results after larger than expected disaster losses

Analysts are waiting to learn whether AIG will come closer to earning an underwriting profit in its general insurance unit when the insurer reports third quarter results on Wednesday. The results follow AIG’s recent estimate of as much as $1.7 billion in catastrophe losses for the quarter, far exceeding analysts’ expectations.

31 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

GM-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Q3 2018 General Motors Co Earnings Release

General Motors due to report third-quarter earnings

31 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

GM-RESULTS/

GM expected to report slightly lower third-quarter profit

General Motors Co is expected to report a slightly smaller third-quarter profit on Wednesday due to rising steel and aluminum costs and and slumping demand in China, but investors will watch whether the Detroit automaker maintains its full-year earnings forecast.

31 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

MONEY-INVESTING/ESG

Unlikely activists: money mangers push for climate, social good NB FOR EDITORS: EMBARGO FOR 8 AM ET 10/31 There is now $12 trillion in money being managed in the U.S. with an eye to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria, according to the new report by the US SIF, a nonprofit hub for sustainable investing. That is up 38 percent in just two years, from $8.7 trillion in 2016.

31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HALLOWEEN-DAY/USA (PIX) (TV)

Halloween is celebrated across the US

31 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

