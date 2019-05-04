REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES

North Korea fires short-range projectiles, raising tensions amid stalled U.S. talks

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired several short-range projectiles from its east coast on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, as analysts said the country is stepping up pressure against the United States after February’s failed nuclear summit in Hanoi.

THAILAND-KING-CORONATION

Thailand holds ornate coronation ceremonies for king

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Saturday began intricate Buddhist and Brahmin ceremonies to symbolically transform him into a living god as the Southeast Asian nation officially crowns its first monarch in nearly seven decades.

U.S.

USA-AIRPLANE-RIVER

Boeing 737 slides off runway into Florida river, 21 hurt

A chartered Boeing 737 jetliner with 143 people on board slid off a runway and into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday while attempting to land at a military base in a thunderstorm, injuring 21 people.

USA-TRUMP-CONGRESS-NADLER

Pressure grows on Attorney General Barr over Mueller

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and a senior U.S. House Democrat tightened the screws on U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Friday over the Mueller report, making new demands on him after an already tough week for the Justice Department chief.

BUSINESS

BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT

Berkshire shareholders seek Warren Buffett’s wisdom at annual meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc will gather in Omaha this weekend to hear life advice from billionaire Warren Buffett, but they also will look for clues on what he plans to do with his company’s cash.

USA-TRADE-CHINA-TESLA

U.S. rejects Tesla bid for tariff exemption for Autopilot ‘brain’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials rejected Tesla Inc’s bid for relief from President Donald Trump’s 25-percent tariffs on the Chinese-made Autopilot “brain” of its Model 3 and other electric vehicles, one of more than 1,000 product denials linked to China’s industrial development plans.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-STORMZY

Grime star Stormzy scores first UK no.1 single with ‘Vossi Bop’

LONDON (Reuters) - Grime artist Stormzy scored his first No. 1 in the UK singles charts on Friday, beating U.S. songstress Taylor Swift to the top spot.

BELGIUM-EXHIBITION-HEPBURN

‘Intimate Audrey’: Hepburn exhibition opens in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - From personal pictures and dresses to film props and awards, an exhibition offering an intimate look at the life of late actress Audrey Hepburn has opened in Brussels, marking the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood star’s birth in the Belgian city.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-SEMENYA-BACH

Olympic chief sympathizes with Semenya, respects CAS decision

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Olympic chief Thomas Bach said on Saturday he had sympathy for Caster Semenya but respected the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)’s decision that means the South African athlete will have to reduce her testosterone levels to compete.

GOLF-WELLSFARGO

Dufner matches career-low round as McIlroy stumbles at Wells Fargo

Jason Dufner emerged from hibernation to take the second-round lead at the Wells Fargo Championship on Friday, while Rory McIlroy stumbled in Charlotte, North Carolina.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Opposition to rally near military bases in protest against Maduro

Opposition activists will hold rallies outside military bases around the country, days after opposition leader Juan Guaido called on the armed forces to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro.

4 May 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SAFRICA-ELECTION/OPPOSITION (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

South Africa’s largest opposition party holds final rally before national election

South Africa’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), holds a final rally before the country’s May 8 parliamentary and provincial elections in a stadium in Soweto.

4 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BERKSHIRE-RESULTS/

Q1 2019 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Earnings Release Estimated time. Expected before market open (BMO).

4 May 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT