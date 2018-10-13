REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/ 6 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/6 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

TURKEY-SECURITY-USA-TRUMP

Trump thanks Turkey for pastor’s release, denies cutting deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Saturday the release of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson after two years in Turkey’s custody was a “tremendous step” toward improved relations with Turkey, but he denied cutting a deal with Ankara.

SAUDI-POLITICS-DISSIDENT-TRUMP

Trump says U.S. would be ‘punishing itself’ if it halts Saudi arms sales

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States would be “punishing itself” by halting military sales to Saudi Arabia even if it is proven that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the country’s consulate in Istanbul.

U.S.

STORM-MICHAEL

Crowbars, cadaver dogs in search for survivors, bodies after Florida hurricane

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - Search and rescue volunteers have located hundreds of people reported missing in the U.S. Southeast after Hurricane Michael tore through their Florida Panhandle communities, but the death toll of at least 18 was expected to rise.

STORM-MICHAEL-CATS

Florida wild cat sanctuary caught in hurricane’s path

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Reuters) - “Saint” the mountain lion was pacing nervously in his pen and crying days before Hurricane Michael cut a path of destruction through the Bear Creek Feline Center, a refuge for 23 wild cats near Florida’s Panama City.

BUSINESS

MEXICO-TRADE

Mexico says new U.S. trade deal won’t block other economic relations

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, told his Chinese counterpart in a phone call on Saturday that Mexico’s new trade deal with the United States and Canada will not impede economic relations with other countries, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

IMF-WORLDBANK

U.S. draws China FX into trade dispute as IMF calls for resolution

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The United States sought to make currency a central part of any solution to a bruising trade fight with China, keeping the pressure on Beijing to speed up economic reforms at a gathering of world policy makers who pledged to do more to safeguard global growth.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-BEAUTIFULBOY

‘Beautiful Boy’ tackles family’s battle with drug addiction

LONDON (Reuters) - A family battling with drug addiction is the focus of new Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet drama “Beautiful Boy” with the duo portraying a father and son struggling with the problem for years.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-EUGENIE

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter marries in Gatsbyesque splendor

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Hollywood stars joined Queen Elizabeth and her family for Britain’s second major royal wedding this year, as the monarch’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank.

SPORTS

FIGHTING-MMA-UFC-NURMAGOMEDOV

50 Cent offers Nurmagomedov $2 million to leave UFC

Rapper 50 Cent offered to pay Khabib Nurmagomedov $2 million in cash to leave the UFC and join rival Bellator in an Instagram post on Friday.

MOTOR-F1-SCHUMACHER-MICK

Schumacher’s son Mick wins European F3 title

Mick Schumacher, the 19-year-old son of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael, won the European Formula Three title at Hockenheim on Saturday with a race to spare.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-POLITICS/BAVARIA (TV)

Bavarians elect a new state parliament

For decades the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) has run the state of Bavaria - famous for BMWs, beer festivals and the Bayern Munich soccer club. At the Oct. 14 state election, the CSU is likely to lose its absolute majority which would also have grave implications for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government in Berlin, where the CSU is an important ally.

14 Oct

IRAN-POLICTICS/ROUHANI (PIX) (TV)

Iran’s Rouhani will deliver a speech at Tehran University

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will deliver a speech at Tehran University where the students might be allowed to ask their questions and raise their concerns. The students are expected to press Rouhani on management of the high prices and also his failed electoral promise to release opposition figures Mir Hossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karroubi, under house arrest for seven years.

14 Oct

IMF-WORLDBANK/ (PIX) (TV)

International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group hold their annual meeting

International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group hold their annual meeting at Nusa Dua on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali.

14 Oct

USA-ELECTION/TENNESSEE (PIX)

Democrat losing ground in key Tennessee Senate race

Just a few weeks ago, the race to replace retiring Republican Senator Bob Corker was surprisingly tight, with Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn neck and neck in the polls. But now, polls show Bredesen losing ground in the face of a Republican base energized by President Trump and the Kavanaugh hearings and confirmation.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

CONGO-ANGOLA/VIOLENCE (PIX) (TV)

Congo migrants cross from Angola, which denies claims of brutal crackdown

Congolese migrants and officials said dozens of people were killed last week in neighbouring Angola in a crackdown on artisanal diamond mining, an accusation Angolan police strongly denied.

14 Oct

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-YARMOUK (PIX) (TV)

In Syria’s Yarmouk, a pigeon keeper holds out through years of war

The Yarmouk district switched hands many times in Syria’s war but Abu Nimr did not budge. The pigeon keeper has remained in his family home, with his dog, through bombs, siege and fierce battles for more than seven years, even as people fled in droves.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SHELL-CANADA/GAS (PIX)

Shell tries to quell worry about emissions at LNG project

In British Columbia, Royal Dutch Shell is testing new equipment and processes to reduce its carbon footprint at a major gas field project to counter concerns that Canada’s nascent LNG export industry will boost greenhouse gas emissions to an unsustainable level. But critics are concerned that its efforts are still not enough.

14 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SEARS-BANKRUPTCY/ (PIX)

Iconic U.S. retailer Sears could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday

Sears Holdings Corp is expected to filed for bankruptcy by Monday, throwing into doubt the future of the century-old retailer that once dominated U.S. malls but has withered in the age of internet shopping.

14 Oct

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOMATION (GRAPHIC, PIX)

INSIGHT-UK turns to robots as Brexit slows flow of foreign workers

James Gibbs, 27, stands in charge of three clattering pieces of machinery which are older than he is, as two other factory workers steadily feed in semi-finished metal parts by hand.

Every 20 seconds, a worker takes a small part, places it on a white plastic spindle, holds it between two fast-spinning grinders, checks its dimensions and then drops it in a tray of components destined to go into Volvo truck brakes.

Soon, however, robotic arms and sensor equipment may replace the two Polish and Hungarian workers on the production line at Muller Precision Engineering’s plant in Redditch, central England — in part due to growing labour shortages since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

14 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOXOFFICE/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Top five films at the North American box office

Preliminary box office ticket results identifies the top five films at the North American box office.

14 Oct

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/THELITTLEDRUMMERGIRL (PIX) (TV)

“The Little Drummer Girl” premieres at the London Film Festival

Spy novel “The Little Drummer Girl” comes to the screen as a new mini TV series.

14 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RELIGION

POPE-SAINTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis elevates Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Romero to sainthood

Pope Francis elevates to sainthood Pope Paul VI and El Salvador’s Archbishop Oscar Romero.

14 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT