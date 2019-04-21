REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/6 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/6 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

SRI-LANKA-BLAST

Bombs kill more than 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels on Easter Sunday

COLOMBO (Reuters) - More than 200 people were killed and at least 450 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago.

UKRAINE-ELECTION

Comedian Zelenskiy wins Ukrainian presidential race by landslide: exit polls

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine entered uncharted political waters on Sunday after exit polls showed a comedian with no political experience and few detailed policies had easily won enough votes to become the next president of a country at war.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA

Top Democrats leave open option of Trump impeachment after Mueller report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top congressional Democrats left the door open on Sunday to the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump, but said they would first need to complete their own investigations into whether he obstructed justice in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

USA-IMMIGRATION-MILITIA

FBI arrests leader of armed group stopping migrants in New Mexico

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday said it had arrested Larry Hopkins, the leader of an armed group that is stopping undocumented migrants after they cross the U.S.-Mexico border into New Mexico.

BUSINESS

USA-FED-RISK-ANALYSIS

Financial market ‘pause party’ makes Fed rate cut less likely

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Risk-taking has been the rage since the Federal Reserve quit hiking interest rates at the end of last year. U.S. stocks are back near record highs and investors are stockpiling the lowest-grade corporate bonds with only a smidgen of extra compensation for the added risk.

USA-FUNDS-GLOBALRALLY-ANALYSIS

Strong stock and bond markets at odds over global growth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - It looks like something has to give in global markets. Stocks and bonds around the world have rallied atypically together since the start of the year, rewarding investors both bullish and bearish on the direction of global growth.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: ‘Curse of La Llorona’ Wins Worst Easter Weekend in Over a Decade

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Warner Bros. and New Line’s “The Curse of La Llorona” ascended to the top of domestic box office charts, conjuring $26.5 million when it opened in 3,372 North American theaters.

PEOPLE-ADELE

Pop singer Adele parts with husband

LONDON (Reuters) - British pop singer Adele and her husband have separated, her representatives said on Saturday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FEDCUP-FRA-ROM

France reach sixth Fed Cup final with win over Romania

ROUEN, France (Reuters) - Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic led France to their sixth Fed Cup final as they won the doubles to seal the two-time champions’ dramatic 3-2 victory over Romania in their semi-final on Sunday.

TENNIS-FEDCUP-AUS-BLR

Barty guides Australia into Fed Cup final

SYDNEY (Reuters) - World number nine Ashleigh Barty continued her recent strong run of form and guided Australia to their first Fed Cup final since 1993 with a 3-2 victory over Belarus in Brisbane on Sunday.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CANADA-POLITICS/ALBERTA-CONSERVATIVES (PIX)

Alberta vote exposes cracks in Conservative Party leadership

Jason Kenney’s win in Alberta should help the Conservative Party build momentum going into a tough Canadian national election in October, but it highlights the difficulties that the relatively unknown federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has with his more visible and controversial allies — Kenney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

April 22

JAPAN-EMPEROR/CROWNPRINCE-PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

FACTBOX-Incoming Emperor Naurihito’s life a series of firsts

A factbox highlighting key aspects of Crown Prince Naruihito’s person and life.

April 22

JAPAN-EMPEROR/PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

FACTBOX-Japan’s abdicating Emperor Akihito devoted life to outreach

A factbox highlighting events from Emperor Akihito’s life ahead of his April 30 abdication.

22 Apr

SPAIN-ELECTION/CONTENDERS

FACTBOX- Who will be Spain’s next PM? A profile of the candidates

Snapshots of the candidates and their parties ahead of the April 28 parliamentary election in Spain

22 Apr 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM (PIX)

Palestinians quietly police Jerusalem’s east in defiance of Israel

Israeli police may be the law in East Jerusalem, but when Palestinians there need a crime solved they often turn to their own, undeclared security men, whose mission is quietly defying Israel’s 51-year rule by asserting control while keeping order.

April 22

SPAIN-ELECTION/PROFILES

A glossy catalogue: Spain’s new PM will be young and urbane

Ahead of an election fraught with uncertainty, Spaniards can predict one thing: regardless of ideology, their next leader will be a young, cosmopolitan white man. Current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez earned the nickname “Handsome Pedro” for his rarity value, but the increasingly fractured political landscape has populated in the past five years with overwhelmingly clean-cut, modern males. At 47, Sanchez is the oldest candidate - a far cry from the last time he stood for office, in 2016, when he eventually lost out to the conservative Mariano Rajoy, then 61.

April 22

TURKEY-ELECTION/COMMUNIST (PIX) (TV)

Turkey’s wall-busting ‘communist mayor’ takes aim at jobs, debt

One of the first things Turkey’s only communist mayor did when he took office this month was knock down the walls that were erected around the town hall when the national government ousted his predecessor and installed a trustee in 2016. Since then, debt in the central district of Tunceli province has ballooned and unemployment has shot up. Now that the walls are leveled, the new mayor says those are his priorities.

April 22

ARGENTINA-ELECTION/FARMERS (PIX)

Seeds of discontent: Argentina’s farmers turn cool on their man Macri

Argentine President Mauricio Macri rode to power in 2015 promising to bolster the farming sector and cut back taxes that had stymied exports. The country’s backbone industry welcomed him with open arms after years of export controls aimed at keeping domestic prices low. The powerful sector is now cooling on the center-right president, frustrated by revived export tariffs and sky-high borrowing rates that have bruised smaller farmers, a concern for Macri ahead of national elections later in the year.

April 22

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HALLIBURTON-RESULTS/

Q1 2019 Halliburton Co Earnings Release

The oilfield services provider is expected to post a fall in quarterly profit on Monday as demand and prices for its equipments and service remained muted in North America. Investors will be keen on any comments on a recovery in the market for pressure pumping services after a drop in crude prices in the fourth quarter hurt activity.

22 Apr 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

POLL-Colombia central bank likely to hold rate at April meeting

Colombia’s seven-member central bank board is likely to hold the interest rate steady at its April meeting, analysts said in a Reuters survey.

April 22

TESLA-SELFDRIVING/

Tesla autonomy day

Tesla plans a day for investors focused on the electric vehicle maker’s self-driving efforts. The event, which will be webcast, is being held at the company’s headquarters in Palo Alto in Silicon Valley. Investors will take test-drives during the day and hear from senior executives working on autonomy.

April 22

BRAZIL-INVESTMENT/CHINA-USA

Brazil announces 2018 and Q1 2019 investment figures for China, U.S.

Brazil’s economy ministry plans to announce 2018 full-year and first-quarter 2019 inbound investment figures for China and the United States, among other countries.

April 22

BOMBARDIER-RAIL/

Bombardier sees higher sales from retrofitting trains

Canada’s Bombardier sees higher sales from retrofitting existing rail cars, as it works to diversify its business away from building new ones, while reducing the risk of delivery delays,

April 22

PORTUGAL-EUROGROUP/CENTENO

Interview with Eurogroup head and Portugal’s finance minister Centeno

Reuters interviews head of Eurogroup and Portugal’s finance minister Mario Centeno about Brexit, the slowdown of the global and European economy, EU monetary and banking reforms, as well as the country’s financial challenges.

April 22

ODDLY ENOUGH

THAILAND-SEAHOME/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai navy attempts to tow floating house off Phuket coast to shore

Thai navy attempts to tow in floating seastead house belonging to U.S. national Chad Elwartowski and his Thai partner Supranee Thepdet to shore. Both have been accused of violating Thai sovereignty and could face the death sentence for setting up their offshore home.

April 22