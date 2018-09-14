REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/

Hopes rise as two Koreas open liaison office on North’s side of border

SEOUL (Reuters) - North and South Korea opened a liaison office on the North’s side of their heavily militarized border on Friday, setting up a permanent channel of communication as part of a flurry of efforts to end their decades old rivalry.

TURKEY-ELECTION/

Turkey’s Erdogan says mulling election alliance with nationalists

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday his AK Party would look into the possibility of forming an alliance with the nationalist MHP party for local elections in March 2019.

U.S.

MASSACHUSETTS-EXPLOSIONS/

One dead, a dozen injured in gas blasts in Boston suburbs

ANDOVER, Mass. (Reuters) - Dozens of gas explosions killed at least one person, injured 12 more and forced thousands to evacuate from three communities north of Boston on Thursday.

STORM-FLORENCE/

Hurricane Florence deluges Carolinas ahead of landfall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (Reuters) - Rain, wind and rising floodwaters from Hurricane Florence swamped the Carolinas early on Friday as the massive storm crawled toward the coast, threatening millions of people with record rainfall and punishing surf.

BUSINESS

JUUL-FIDELITY/

FDA move on e-cigarettes means new risks for Fidelity funds

BOSTON (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments’ bet on a privately held maker of e-cigarettes faces new risks after U.S. health regulators on Wednesday said they are considering a ban on flavored versions of the popular “vaping” products.

SHIRE-M-A-TAKEDA-PHARMA/

Takeda gets China’s approval for $62 billion Shire purchase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday China approved its purchase of Shire Plc, the latest regulator to clear the $62 billion deal and bring the Japanese group closer to becoming a global top 10 drugmaker.

ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-MANIAC/

Hollywood stars Stone, Hill turn to TV in Netflix’s ‘Maniac’

LONDON (Reuters) - Actors Emma Stone and Jonah Hill join the list of Hollywood stars turning to television with Netflix’s “Maniac”, a dark comedy mini-series looking at human connection.

SOUTHKOREA-CUBE/

K-pop label faces fan, investor fury after firing dating artists

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean record label’s move to dump two K-pop artists who had declared their romantic relationship has sparked a major fan backlash on social media and knocked its share price lower.

SPORTS

GOLF-RYDERCUP/

Europe undaunted by Woods and Mickelson at Ryder Cup - Fleetwood

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ryder Cup debutant Tommy Fleetwood claims neither he nor his European team mates will be overawed by the presence of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the United States line-up at the biennial trans-Atlantic head-to-head later this month.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE/KANTE

Kante backs Loftus-Cheek to shine at Chelsea

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has the qualities to play more regularly for Chelsea in the Premier League and must continue improving to secure a spot in the starting XI, team mate N’Golo Kante has said.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AUSTRIA-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Italian and Austrian far-right leaders hold news conference

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini holds a joint news conference with Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache. Both men are heads of their respective far-right parties - Italy’s League and Austria’s Freedom Party.

14 Sep, 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-MANAFORT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. judge holds pre-trial hearing ahead of second Manafort trial

A U.S. judge will hear oral arguments over objections to exhibits that can be used in the second trial of President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort. Jury selection will begin Sept 17 and opening arguments will take place Sept 24.

14 Sep, 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

New York’s Cuomo battles Cynthia Nixon in re-election bid for governor

Analysis of the Democratic nominating contest between New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and actress Cynthia Nixon for the governor office. Nixon’s challenge is motivated in part by activists who believe Cuomo has been insufficiently progressive in his approach as the left flank of the Democratic party gains more clout.

14 Sep, 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/ (PIX)

U.S. judge to review govt agreement over separated migrant families

The U.S. government will outline for a federal judge a recent agreement that will give immigrant families separated at the U.S. border a second chance at asylum, and may even allow some deported parents to return. Wednesday’d agreement with civil rights groups ends three lawsuits that challenged the Trump Administration’s “zero tolerance” aimed at discouraging illegal immigration.

14 Sep, 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SOUTHSUDAN-MALAKAL/ (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - South Sudan peace deal has yet to reach battle-scarred ghost town

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and rebel groups may well have signed a peace agreement on Wednesday to end a civil war that has killed at least 50,000 people, but those who have fled the country’s second largest city, a merchant hub turned ghost-town, are still fearful of going back.

14 Sep, 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Super Typhoon Mangkhut forecast to hit Philippines main island

Super Typhoon Mangkhut is forecast to hit the Philippines overnight and pass through the northern tip of the main island of Luzon on Saturday with winds of 205 kph and gusts of 255 kph, affecting some 5.2 million people. Some coastal residents have been evacuated as authorities warn of storm surges and prepare for floods, landslides and heavy rains as Mangkhut heads towards southern China and Vietnam.

15 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

VENEZUELA-CUBA/OIL

Venezuela resumes key domestic crude exports to Cuba amid refinery slump -documents

Venezuela in June resumed exporting a key crude to its political ally Cuba even as the South American nation’s own refineries struggled with a lack of the same crude, according to internal documents from the state-run firm seen by Reuters.

14 Sep, 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Fed’s Evans speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans has lately been a reliable voice for gradual rate hikes, a change from his prior view that the Fed should be waiting longer before tightening policy. Any change from this influential voice on the policy-making panel as he speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before an event hosted by the Sweetwater Sound Company, in Fort Wayne, Ind.could be noteworthy.

14 Sep, 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CREDIT SUISSE-LAWSUIT/ (PIX)

Texas Supreme Court decides whether to hear Credit Suisse’s $360 mln appeal

The Texas Supreme Court will decide on Friday whether to hear an appeal by Credit Suisse Group AG over a fraud lawsuit related to the 2008 financial crisis by Dallas-based hedge fund Highland Capital Management. If the court rejects the Swiss bank’s final legal recourse, Credit Suisse will have to pay Highland Capital $360 million.

14 Sep, 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

USA-NUCLEAR/ENVIRONMENT

Former nuclear waste site set to become wildlife refuge in Colorado

Former nuclear weapons plant Rocky Flats northwest of Denver, which had decades of problems, is set to become a wildlife refuge on Sept. 15 after a multi-billion dollar EPA superfund cleanup.

15 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ART/NICK GENTRY (TV)

Artist Nick Gentry uses obsolete technology to create portraits

Artist Nick Gentry creates portraits using photographic negatives, floppy discs, broken CDs and VHS cassettes. His work will be presented at Opera Gallery London in the joint exhibition ‘Human Connection’ with Korean artist Seo Young-Deok.

14 Sep, 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FASHION-LONDON/PAMHOGG (PIX) (TV)

Designer Pam Hogg presents collection at London Fashion Week Fashion designer Pam Hogg holds catwalk show for Spring/Summer 2019 line

14 Sep, 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FASHION-LONDON/BORAAKSU (PIX) (TV)

Designer Bora Aksu presents latest line at London Fashion Week

Fashion designer Bora Aksu holds catwalk show for Spring/Summer 2019 line

14 Sep, 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RELIGION

POPE-SICILY/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis visits Sicily to pay tribute to priest killed by the Mafia in 1993

Pope Francis visits the Sicilian capital, Palermo, to pay tribute to a priest who was killed by the Mafia in a tough Palermo neighborhood in 1993

15 Sep