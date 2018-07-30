REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here
ZIMBABWE-ELECTION/
Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll, Mnangagwa vows election is fair
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabweans voted on Monday in the first election since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe, a watershed moment they hope will rid the country of its pariah status and spark a recovery in its failed economy.
AFGHANISTAN-USA/
‘Very positive signals’ after U.S., Taliban talks: sources
PESHAWAR, Pakistan/KABUL (Reuters) - A meeting between a senior U.S. diplomat and Taliban representatives in Doha last week to discuss a possible ceasefire ended with “very positive signals” and a decision to hold more meetings, people with knowledge of the talks said on Sunday.
USA-WILDFIRES/
Six people killed as California wildfire spreads
REDDING, Calif. (Reuters) - A 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren were among six people killed when a wildfire engulfed entire communities in northern California, officials and family members said.
USA-IMMIGRATION-TRUMP/
Trump threatens U.S. government shutdown over border wall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would allow the federal government to shut down if Democrats do not fund his border wall and back immigration law changes, betting that maintaining a hard line will work in Republicans’ favor in November congressional elections.
USA-TRADE/
Pompeo to announce U.S. economic initiatives in ‘Indo-Pacific’
(Reuters) - Building on President Donald Trump’s “Indo-Pacific” strategy, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will announce a series of investment initiatives in Asia on Monday focusing on digital economy, energy and infrastructure.
OIL-MAJORS-SHALE/
How BP found shale profits with ‘crystal ball’ oilfield technology
LUFKIN, Texas/LONDON (Reuters) - In the pine forests of eastern Texas, oilfield workers equipped with virtual-reality goggles are helping BP’s (BP.L) shale business turn a profit for the first time.
TELEVISION-NETFLIX/
Netflix teases ‘fitting end’ to defining series ‘House of Cards’
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - A Netflix Inc executive promised on Sunday a “fitting end” to the streaming service’s acclaimed political drama “House of Cards” but did not divulge how the series wrote out scandal-tainted star Kevin Spacey.
USA-BOXOFFICE/
Box Office: ‘Mission Impossible — Fallout’ rocketing to $59 million debut
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Tom Cruise’s latest, “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” is on its way to a No. 1 debut at the North American box office with an estimated $59 million.
BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP/
MLB roundup: Braves’ Newcomb just misses no-hitter
Atlanta left-hander Sean Newcomb came within one out of a no-hitter, and the Braves posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY-FORCEINDIA/
Mallya ‘devastated’ to lose control of Force India F1 team
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Vijay Mallya is ‘devastated’ to have lost control of the Force India Formula One team but the embattled tycoon should still have a say in what happens next, according to his right-hand man Bob Fernley.
USA-ELECTION/GUNCONTROL (PIX)
INSIGHT-Democratic candidates embrace gun control despite political risks
A Reuters analysis of candidates in this year’s most hotly contested U.S. House of Representatives campaigns shows Democratic candidates have embraced gun control in far greater numbers, and with much more enthusiasm, than in 2016. But risks abound, including the powerful National Rifle Association.
30 Jul
SOCCER-WORLDCUP-FINAL/INVASION-RELEASE (TV)
World Cup Pussy Riot pitch intruders released from jail
Four members of the Pussy Riot protest group who interrupted the soccer World Cup final between France and Croatia when they ran onto the pitch wearing fake police uniforms are released from jail.
30 Jul
FRANCE-BRITAIN/DJOUHRI (TV)
Extradition hearing for Alexandre Djouhri (new date)
Full extradition hearing at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court for Alexandre Djouhri, a French businessman suspected of funneling money from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to finance Nicolas Sarkozy’s successful 2007 presidential campaign. (Was originally July 9)
31 Jul
VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
Zulia state, once-wealthy energy hub, mired in misery from chronic power cuts
Venezuelans in the sweltering border state of Zulia are suffering from prolonged blackouts that have left residents of the country’s largest state unable to carry out basic commerce or even keep food from spoiling.
31 Jul
COLOMBIA-POLITICS/INTERVIEW (PIX)
Colombia’s outgoing President Santos talks about legacy and future
President Juan Manuel Santos discusses his legacy after eight years in office as the nation adjusts to a fragile peace accord that has increased the number of crime gangs and trafficking groups. Santos leaves office on Aug. 7.
31 Jul
NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/ (PIX) (TV)
North, South Korean military generals hold meeting at Panmunjom
Military generals from North and South Korea hold meeting at the demilitarized zone on the border between the two countries, the second this year after generals agreed in a June 14 meeting to restore military communication lines between their respective forces.
31 Jul
USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-MANAFORT (PIX) (TV)
Trump’s ex-campaign manager Manafort heads to trial in Virginia
Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign manager, goes to trial on charges including bank and tax fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts. It is the first of two trials he is facing, as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
31 Jul
SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/
Samsung Electronics reports Q2 earnings
Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest maker of memory chips, TVs and smartphones, will announce its second quarter earnings.
31 Jul
USA-TRADE/ASIA (PIX)
Pompeo, Ross, Perry speak at Indo-Pacific Business Forum Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Energy Secretary Rick Perry speak at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum.
30 Jul
CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/ (PIX)
Caterpillar second-quarter earnings
Caterpillar will release second-quarter earnings in pre-market hours. Investors will watch out for comments on input costs.
30 Jul
USA-FED/FOMC (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)
Federal Open Market Committee meets to discuss interest rate policy.
Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting on interest rate policy.
31 Jul
MEXICO-ECONOMY/GDP
Mexico preliminary second quarter GDP data
Mexico’s INEGI statistics agency will publish preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter.
31 Jul
ENERGY-BRITISHVIRGINISLANDS/RENEWABLES (PIX)
TRFN-FEATURE-In British Virgin Islands, hurricane fears speed up green energy transition
The British Virgin Islands was plunged in total darkness for six months when Hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean archipelago in Sept, 2017.
31 Jul
HONGKONG-PROPERTY/
Hong Kong releases monthly property data
Hong Kong government releases monthly property data.
31 Jul