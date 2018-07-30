REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

ZIMBABWE-ELECTION/

Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll, Mnangagwa vows election is fair

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabweans voted on Monday in the first election since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe, a watershed moment they hope will rid the country of its pariah status and spark a recovery in its failed economy.

AFGHANISTAN-USA/

‘Very positive signals’ after U.S., Taliban talks: sources

PESHAWAR, Pakistan/KABUL (Reuters) - A meeting between a senior U.S. diplomat and Taliban representatives in Doha last week to discuss a possible ceasefire ended with “very positive signals” and a decision to hold more meetings, people with knowledge of the talks said on Sunday.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRES/

Six people killed as California wildfire spreads

REDDING, Calif. (Reuters) - A 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren were among six people killed when a wildfire engulfed entire communities in northern California, officials and family members said.

USA-IMMIGRATION-TRUMP/

Trump threatens U.S. government shutdown over border wall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would allow the federal government to shut down if Democrats do not fund his border wall and back immigration law changes, betting that maintaining a hard line will work in Republicans’ favor in November congressional elections.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE/

Pompeo to announce U.S. economic initiatives in ‘Indo-Pacific’

(Reuters) - Building on President Donald Trump’s “Indo-Pacific” strategy, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will announce a series of investment initiatives in Asia on Monday focusing on digital economy, energy and infrastructure.

OIL-MAJORS-SHALE/

How BP found shale profits with ‘crystal ball’ oilfield technology

LUFKIN, Texas/LONDON (Reuters) - In the pine forests of eastern Texas, oilfield workers equipped with virtual-reality goggles are helping BP’s (BP.L) shale business turn a profit for the first time.

ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-NETFLIX/

Netflix teases ‘fitting end’ to defining series ‘House of Cards’

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - A Netflix Inc executive promised on Sunday a “fitting end” to the streaming service’s acclaimed political drama “House of Cards” but did not divulge how the series wrote out scandal-tainted star Kevin Spacey.

USA-BOXOFFICE/

Box Office: ‘Mission Impossible — Fallout’ rocketing to $59 million debut

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Tom Cruise’s latest, “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” is on its way to a No. 1 debut at the North American box office with an estimated $59 million.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP/

MLB roundup: Braves’ Newcomb just misses no-hitter

Atlanta left-hander Sean Newcomb came within one out of a no-hitter, and the Braves posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY-FORCEINDIA/

Mallya ‘devastated’ to lose control of Force India F1 team

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Vijay Mallya is ‘devastated’ to have lost control of the Force India Formula One team but the embattled tycoon should still have a say in what happens next, according to his right-hand man Bob Fernley.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/GUNCONTROL (PIX)

INSIGHT-Democratic candidates embrace gun control despite political risks

A Reuters analysis of candidates in this year’s most hotly contested U.S. House of Representatives campaigns shows Democratic candidates have embraced gun control in far greater numbers, and with much more enthusiasm, than in 2016. But risks abound, including the powerful National Rifle Association.

30 Jul

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-FINAL/INVASION-RELEASE (TV)

World Cup Pussy Riot pitch intruders released from jail

Four members of the Pussy Riot protest group who interrupted the soccer World Cup final between France and Croatia when they ran onto the pitch wearing fake police uniforms are released from jail.

30 Jul

FRANCE-BRITAIN/DJOUHRI (TV)

Extradition hearing for Alexandre Djouhri (new date)

Full extradition hearing at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court for Alexandre Djouhri, a French businessman suspected of funneling money from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to finance Nicolas Sarkozy’s successful 2007 presidential campaign. (Was originally July 9)

31 Jul

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Zulia state, once-wealthy energy hub, mired in misery from chronic power cuts

Venezuelans in the sweltering border state of Zulia are suffering from prolonged blackouts that have left residents of the country’s largest state unable to carry out basic commerce or even keep food from spoiling.

31 Jul

COLOMBIA-POLITICS/INTERVIEW (PIX)

Colombia’s outgoing President Santos talks about legacy and future

President Juan Manuel Santos discusses his legacy after eight years in office as the nation adjusts to a fragile peace accord that has increased the number of crime gangs and trafficking groups. Santos leaves office on Aug. 7.

31 Jul

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/ (PIX) (TV)

North, South Korean military generals hold meeting at Panmunjom

Military generals from North and South Korea hold meeting at the demilitarized zone on the border between the two countries, the second this year after generals agreed in a June 14 meeting to restore military communication lines between their respective forces.

31 Jul

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-MANAFORT (PIX) (TV)

Trump’s ex-campaign manager Manafort heads to trial in Virginia

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign manager, goes to trial on charges including bank and tax fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts. It is the first of two trials he is facing, as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

31 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/

Samsung Electronics reports Q2 earnings

Samsung Electronics, the world’s biggest maker of memory chips, TVs and smartphones, will announce its second quarter earnings.

31 Jul

USA-TRADE/ASIA (PIX)

Pompeo, Ross, Perry speak at Indo-Pacific Business Forum Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Energy Secretary Rick Perry speak at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum.

30 Jul

CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Caterpillar second-quarter earnings

Caterpillar will release second-quarter earnings in pre-market hours. Investors will watch out for comments on input costs.

30 Jul

USA-FED/FOMC (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Federal Open Market Committee meets to discuss interest rate policy.

Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting on interest rate policy.

31 Jul

MEXICO-ECONOMY/GDP

Mexico preliminary second quarter GDP data

Mexico’s INEGI statistics agency will publish preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter.

31 Jul

ENERGY-BRITISHVIRGINISLANDS/RENEWABLES (PIX)

TRFN-FEATURE-In British Virgin Islands, hurricane fears speed up green energy transition

The British Virgin Islands was plunged in total darkness for six months when Hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean archipelago in Sept, 2017.

31 Jul

HONGKONG-PROPERTY/

Hong Kong releases monthly property data

Hong Kong government releases monthly property data.

31 Jul