REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. ET/11 a.m. GMT

GLOBAL

USA-NUCLEAR-RUSSIA/

Russia: we would be open to U.S. proposals for new nuclear pact

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia would be prepared to consider new proposals from the United States to replace a suspended Cold War-era nuclear pact with a broader treaty that includes more countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

BRITAIN-EU-LIDINGTON/

EU’s Tusk hell comments not brilliant diplomacy - PM May’s deputy

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Cabinet Office minister David Lidington said European Council President Donald Tusk’s comments that Brexiteers with no plan of how to deliver it deserve a “special place in hell” was not brilliant diplomacy.

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-CARAVAN/

Caravan migrants stalled at Texas border eye other routes

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Mexico (Reuters) - Some Central American migrants seeking entry into the United States but stalled near a Texas crossing said on Wednesday they are considering moving to another part of the border, where they may have a better chance of lodging a speedy asylum claim.

NEW-YORK-PRISON/

U.S. Justice Department orders investigation of frigid Brooklyn jail: media

The U.S. Department of Justice late on Wednesday ordered an investigation into a Brooklyn jail where inmates said they spent days in frigid, dark cells after a fire cut power and heat during a cold snap in New York City, media reports said.

BUSINESS

HUAWEI-EUROPE-ITALY/

Italy to ban Huawei from its 5G plans: paper

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy will ban China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp from playing a role in the roll out of the country’s 5G infrastructure, Italy’s La Stampa newspaper said on Thursday citing sources.

NISSAN-GHOSN-RENAULT/

Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn’s wedding costs

PARIS (Reuters) - Renault is investigating a sponsorship deal with the Chateau de Versailles that included a 50,000 euro ($57,000)personal benefit to its scandal-hit former chairman Carlos Ghosn, the carmaker said on Thursday.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-BRITS/

Pop star Pink to be honored at London’s BRIT Awards

LONDON (Reuters) - Pop star Pink will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award at this year’s BRITs, organizers of Britain’s pop music honors said on Thursday, naming the American singer-songwriter as the first international artist to receive the prize.

FILM-ALITA-PREMIERE/

High stakes as ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ hits screens

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Manga-inspired action epic “Alita: Battle Angel” begins its worldwide cinema roll out this week but with a hefty budget and years in the making, producer James Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez acknowledge the stakes are high at the box office.

SPORTS

GOLF-PROAM/

Golf: Career will not be defined by a few bad years, says Spieth

Jordan Spieth has not lifted a trophy since the 2017 British Open and has drifted to 21st in the world rankings but the Texan says he would have had a good career even if he never wins again and that he will not go chasing results.

SOCCER-FIFA-RANKINGS/

Qatar climb 38 places in FIFA rankings after Asian Cup triumph

Qatar have moved up to 55th in the FIFA world rankings, their best position in 26 years, after their breakthrough Asian Cup triumph in the United Arab Emirates last week.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-CONGRESS/WHITAKER

House Judiciary panel to prepare subpoena for Acting AG Whitaker

The House Judiciary Committee plans to draft and authorize a subpoena that it will have ready, in the event that Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker tries to avoid questions or fail to show up for Friday’s hearing.

7 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/FAMILIES

U.S. House panel holds hearing on family-separation policy

House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee conducts hearing on Trump administration’s child-separation policy.

7 Feb 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

President Ramaphosa delivers state of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address to a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

7 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

TURKEY-USA/

Turkish President Erdogan meets members of U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Turkish-American Council (1630 GMT).

7 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/BARR (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate committee votes on Trump’s attorney general pick

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee votes on President Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee, William Barr, as Democrats express concern that he might not make public final report on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

7 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

MYANMAR-CONSTITUTION/UN (PIX)

UN expert welcomes Myanmar constitution move as a step towards democracy

A U.N. human rights expert has welcomed Myanmar’s step towards changing its constitution, saying in a statement on Thursday that the country would not be a democracy unless it made further changes to the way the country is run.

7 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GREECE-MACEDONIA/PROTOCOL (PIX) (TV)

Greek parliament votes on North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol

8 Feb

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI/ (PIX) (TV)

Turkish fiancee of slain Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi publishes book

Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz publishes a book on slain Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

8 Feb

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-CHILDREN (TV)

UN committee on children’s rights issues findings on Syria etc

UN Committee on the Rights of the Child which examined the records of Bahrain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Guinea, Italy, Japan, and Syria publishes its findings on Feb 7. Briefing by members including Renate Winter, panel chairperson

7 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

FLORIDA-SHOOTING/ANNIVERSARY-PARENT (PIX) (TV)

Parkland tragedy spurs mother’s political activism

The day after Lori Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter was killed at school, the grief-stricken mother screamed into a TV camera begging President Donald Trump to “please do something” to keep kids safe in school. Then Alhadeff took action herself: she ran for a spot on the local school board and won.

7 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-MEXICO/EL CHAPO (PIX) (TV)

Brooklyn jury deliberates on El Chapo’s fate

Jurors in the U.S. trial of accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman continue deliberations in his case for trafficking tons of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine into the United States over more than two decades.

7 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

CANADA-MOSQUE/TRIAL (PIX)

Canadian Alexandre Bissonnette to be sentenced for killing six in 2017 mosque shooting

Former Canadian university student Alexandre Bissonnette faces life in prison after pleading guilty to killing six men who were praying in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017, in one of the country’s rare mass shootings.

8 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TWITTER-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Q4 2018 Twitter Inc Earnings Release

Twitter Inc is expected to report better-than-expected profit and revenue on Thursday, boosted by growth in its advertising business. Video ads are likely to account for more than half of the ad revenue generated in the fourth quarter for the social media platform.

7 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

MEXICO-ECONOMY/INFLATION

Mexico-Inflation Final

7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SERBIA-RATES/

Serbia’s central bank annouces benchmark rate

7 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

U.S. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida speaks in Prague

U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida speaks in the Czech Republic capital.

7 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SNAP-ON-RESULTS/

Q4 2018 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release

Estimated time. Expected before market open (BMO).

7 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

MEXICO-ECONOMY/RATES

Mexico central bank holds monetary policy meeting

Mexico’s central bank will hold its monetary policy meeting. At its last meeting on Dec. 20 the bank hiked the benchmark interest rate to an over 10-year high and warned of uncertainty caused in part by the new leftist government’s economic policies, as well as the risk of higher inflation.

7 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business Outlook Series, in Dallas, Texas.

7 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

USA-TRADE/ETHANOL

Long, strange trip: How U.S. ethanol reaches China tariff-free

In June, the High Seas tanker ship loaded up on ethanol in Texas. Two months later, after a circuitous journey that included a ship-to-ship transfer and a stop in Malaysia, its cargo arrived in China - a roundabout voyage that allowed it to avoid Beijing’s tariffs.

7 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/TAX

U.S. House panel holds hearing on presidential tax returns

U.S. House tax oversight subcommittee conducts hearing on presidential tax returns.

7 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

PARALYMPICS-IPC/RUSSIA

International Paralympic Committee makes statement on Russia’s suspension

The International Paralympic Committee provides an update on the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee.

8 Feb

MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexico publishes auto production, exports data

Mexico’s statistics agency publishes auto production, exports data

8 Feb

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the 57th Winter Institute hosted by the Center for Economic Education, the Economics Department and the School of Public Affairs, St. Cloud State University, in Saint Cloud, Minn.

7 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

EUROPE-CANNABIS/

Cannabis Europa conference

Leaders from the medical cannabis industry will meet in Paris to discuss changing attitudes towards cannabis and a movement towards regulation stirring.

8 Feb

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD

Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days.

8 Feb

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA

RBA Statement on Monetary Policy

RBA’s 60-odd page outlook for the economy and rates could see a slight downgrade to near-term growth and inflation forecasts given disappointing GDP data for the third quarter and the steep drop in oil prices.

8 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPAIN-LEGO/PROSTHETIC ARM (PIX) (TV)

Resourceful boy uses Lego to build his own prosthetic arm David Aguilar who has an underdeveloped arm and pectoral muscle built his first prosthetic arm from Lego pieces when he was 18. He says his main dream after he finishes university is to provide prosthetic limbs to those who cannot afford them.

7 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS (PIX) (TV)

Stars of Berlinale opening film attend news conference ahead of premiere

Director Lone Scherfig and the cast of “The Kindness of Strangers”, the opening film of the 69th Berlin Film Festival, attend a news conference ahead of a gala premiere.

7 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/CASEY AFFLECK (PIX) (TV)

Casey Affleck helms and stars in “Light of My Life”

Casey Affleck presents his new film “Light of My Life” which he directed and stars in, at the Berlin Film Festival.

8 Feb

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/BY THE GRACE OF GOD (PIX) (TV)

French film on Church sex abuse premieres in Berlin

French filmmaker Francois Ozon’s “By The Grace of God”, which centres on the Catholic abuse scandal, premieres at the Berlin Film Festival.

8 Feb

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/ONDOG (PIX) (TV)

Mongolian film “Ondog” premieres in Berlin

Mongolian movie “Ondog”, by Golden Bear winner Wang Quan’an, premieres at the 69th Berlin Film Festival.

8 Feb

SPORTS

USA-DOGSHOW/CHAMPIONS (PIX)

Westminster top dogs: Where are they now?

A year after capturing top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Show, “Flynn” the Bichon Frise’s celebrity appearances include ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, a cameo on Broadway’s “Kinky Boots” and strutting his stuff on the runway during Fashion Week in New York next month. What ever happened to “C.J.” the German Shorthaired Pointer who took home top prize in 2016 and “Banana Joe” the Affenpinscher who triumphed in 2013?

8 Feb