REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ELECTION Georgia confirms results in latest setback for Trump bid to overturn Biden win President Donald Trump’s desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result was dealt another blow on Friday after it was announced he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. administration.

USA-TRUMP-CHINA Trump administration to add four more Chinese firms to Pentagon blacklist: sources

WASHINGTON - Washington is poised to designate four more Chinese companies as backed by the Chinese military, sources said, curbing their access to U.S. investors as the Trump administration seeks to cement its hawkish China legacy in its waning days.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate despite court challenge as pandemic worsens Wisconsin’s governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections.

SHOOTING-WISCONSIN Suspect at large after multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting A suspect was at large after multiple people were wounded in an “active shooter incident” at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday.

BUSINESS

USA-FED-MNUCHIN Mnuchin clawback of Fed funds ‘deeply irresponsible,’ Biden team says

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s decision to de-fund several Federal Reserve coronavirus lending programs on Dec. 31 is “deeply irresponsible,” President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team said on Friday, and threatens to undermine the country’s fragile economic state.

DELTA-AIR-WESTJET Delta, WestJet scrap planned joint venture after U.S. demands

WASHINGTON - Delta Air Lines and Canada’s WestJet said late on Friday they had scrapped a proposed U.S.-Canada joint venture after the U.S. government demanded changes the airlines insisted were “unreasonable and unacceptable”.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS-SOUTHKOREA K-Pop’s BTS marks year of the pandemic with ‘BE’ album, and single ‘Life Goes On’

SEOUL - South Korean megaband BTS released their latest album “BE” on Friday and will perform the new single “Life Goes On” remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, the group’s music label said.

LEONE-MUSICIAN Back with new Afrobeat album, veteran musician Bockarie asks for better Sierra Leone

FREETOWN - Sierra Leonean musician and activist Emmerson Bockarie is no stranger to controversy, having received death threats from all ends of the country’s political spectrum over two decades and three successive governments.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPFINALS Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

LONDON - London’s farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4) to seal a last-four spot on Friday.

BASKETBALL-NBA Raptors to start season in Tampa amid spiking COVID-19 numbers The Toronto Raptors will begin the National Basketball Association (NBA) season playing in Tampa, Florida, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team said on Friday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SERBIA-PATRIARCH/MOURNERS (PIX) (TV)

Body of late Serbia’s Patriarch to lay in state in main Belgrade churches

Body of Serbia’s late Patriarch Irinej will be transferred to Belgrade’s Archangel Michael cathedral church for funeral services and later transferred to the temple of St Sava where it will be laying in state until the funeral which is scheduled for Sunday. Thousands of mourners are expected to pay respect to the late Patriarch despite a spike in coronavirus infection.

21 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Lagos panel into protester shootings to hear cross examination of army

A Lagos judicial panel investigating the shooting of peaceful protesters in Lagos is expected to feature a lawyer representing protesters cross-examining the Nigerian Army general who testified that soldiers only fired blanks. Footage from CCTV cameras at the Lekki Toll Gate is also expected to be aired, though officials have said it only captured events until 8pm that night.

21 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWISS-SKI (PIX) (TV)

Skiers pack the slopes amid Covid-19 outbreak

Skiers pack the slopes amid Covid-19 outbreak wearing masks in the kifts and distancing

21 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDENHORSE/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan holds Chinese-language ‘Oscars’

Mostly local celebrities walk the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan, the Chinese-speaking world’s version of the Oscars. The winners are expected to hold a news conference after the awarding ceremony.

21 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT