REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

US-SRI-LANKA-ELECTION/

Sri Lankans vote for a new president to heal divisions after Easter attack

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankans trickled into polling centers early on Saturday to choose a new president for the island-nation still struggling to recover from Easter Sunday attacks on hotels and churches that have heavily weighed on its tourism-dependent economy.

US-HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hundreds of pro-China protesters rally amid Hong Kong chaos

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hundreds of pro-China protesters rallied in Hong Kong on Saturday to denounce increasingly violent anti-government unrest in the Chinese-ruled city and support the police who have become a prime target of attack.

U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Trump attacks impeachment witness on Twitter, Democrats see intimidation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on Friday while she was testifying to an impeachment hearing in Congress, in an extraordinary moment that Democrats said amounted to witness intimidation.

US-CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/

Suspected gunman, 16, in California high school shooting dies in hospital

(Reuters) - A teenage boy who killed two classmates and wounded three others at a southern California high school on his birthday before shooting himself in the head died on Friday of his wounds in hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office said.

BUSINESS

US-USA-CHINA-HUAWEI-TECH/

U.S. to extend license for its companies to continue business with Huawei: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is set to issue a two-week extension of a license allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, two sources familiar with the deliberations said.

US-USA-AUTOS-LABOR/

Ford’s UAW members vote to ratify new four-year contract

DETROIT (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said on Friday that rank-and-file members at Ford Motor Co have voted in favor of a new four-year labor contract with the No. 2 U.S. automaker.

ENTERTAINMENT

US-FILM-JOKER/

‘Joker’ expected to cross $1 billion global box office milestone

(Reuters) - Comic book movie “Joker” is poised to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales on Friday, becoming the first R-rated Hollywood movie ever to overcome the milestone.

US-PEOPLE-TAYLORSWIFT/

Taylor Swift wins some support in feud with old label, and lots of silence

(Reuters) - Taylor Swift and her former record label traded barbed accusations on Friday about her rights to perform her old songs, winning support from singers like Selena Gomez and Sara Bareilles but silence from many of the big hitters in the music business.

SPORTS

US-BASKETBALL-NBA-JAMES/

LeBron James says he is nowhere near retirement

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Friday said he is a long way from hanging up his high tops and likened himself to veteran New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is still going strong at age 42.

US-TENNIS-ATPFINALS-ZVEREV/

Zverev seals semi-final spot, Nadal out despite win

LONDON (Reuters) - Defending champion Alexander Zverev reached the last four at the ATP Finals with a 6-4 7-6(4) defeat of Russian debutant Daniil Medvedev on Friday and consigned Rafael Nadal to an early exit at the same time.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/PRIDE (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong LGBT supporters gather at Edinburgh Place

Supporters of LGBT rights in Hong Kong gather at Edinburgh Place after their request to hold a parade was not officially sanctioned.

16 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LOUISIANA (TV)

Louisiana’s Democratic governor fights for re-election in Republican-leaning state

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat seeking a second term, will face a Republican businessman in a run-off vote on Saturday after failing to secure an outright victory in last month’s election. He faces Republican Eddie Rispone, a businessman making his first run for political office.

16 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CZECH-VELVETREVOLUTION/PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Czechs protest government ahead of Velvet Revolution anniversary

Thousands of people are expected to take part in an anti-government protest in Prague ahead of the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution that led to the fall of Communism in the then Czechoslovakia. The protest is organised by Million Moments for Democracy, which has staged numerous demonstrations against the government of Czech PM Andrej Babis.

16 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NETHERLANDS-BLACK PETE/ (PIX)

Dutch “Black Pete” tradition faces growing opposition

Dutch children celebrate the arrival of their version of Santa Claus amid a divisive debate about his “Black Pete” helpers - white assistants wearing black face paint and bright red lips. Opponents dismiss Black Pete as a painful racist caricature, while supporters call it a harmless tradition.

16 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly is panelist at global economy conference

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in panel before the Clausen Center Conference on Global Economic Issues 2019, in Berkeley, Calif.

16 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT