REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

EU-SUMMIT EU extends summit to Sunday after deadlock over COVID recovery plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters)- European Union leaders failed to agree on a massive stimulus fund to revive their coronavirus-hammered economies on Saturday after two days of fraught negotiations, but extended their summit for another day to try and overcome their differences.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO-CASES WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases for second day in a row

(Reuters)- The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-TWITTER Twitter disables Trump tweet over copyright complaint

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Twitter Inc disabled a campaign-style video that President Donald Trump retweeted on Saturday, citing a copyright complaint.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CASUALTIES U.S. coronavirus deaths near 140,000 as outbreak worsens

(Reuters)- U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus neared 140,000 on Saturday as cases continued to rise in 43 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

BUSINESS

BRITAIN-HUAWEI-JAPAN UK asks Japan for Huawei alternatives in 5G networks - Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters)- The British government asked Japan to help build its 5G wireless networks without Huawei Technologies , the Nikkei said on Sunday, a further step in a global technology and security war between the United States and China.

FACEBOOK-AD-BOYCOTTT-WALT-DISNEY Disney cuts ad spending on Facebook amid growing boycott: WSJ

(Reuters)- Walt Disney has become the latest company to slash its advertising spending on Facebook Inc as the social media giant faces an ad boycott over its handling of hate speech and controversial content, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FRANCE-FILM-BOATS Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema

PARIS (Reuters)- While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-BACHCHAN Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai and daughter in hospital with COVID-19 - media

(Reuters) - Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus this week, days after her husband and father-in-law were admitted, the Times of India reported on Saturday.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL-BLUEJAYS Canada government rejects Blue Jays plan to play in Toronto over COVID-19 fears

TORONTO (Reuters)- The Toronto Blue Jays will have to find a new home this season after the Canadian federal government on Saturday rejected a plan by the Major League Baseball team to use the Rogers Centre over fears of spreading the novel coronavirus.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI-REPORT Aubameyang double fires Arsenal past Man City into Cup final

LONDON (Reuters)- Arsenal ambushed FA Cup holders Manchester City as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal in each half to secure a 2-0 semi-final victory at an empty Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV) European Union leaders meet in Brussels to haggle over COVID recovery money The 27 national EU leaders meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc’s proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic. 19 Jul 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-BORDER Leaky border pose challenge to Canada as COVID-19 cases spike in U.S. For 67 days, the idyllic province of Prince Edward Island, went without a single new case of COVID-19. But that changed on July 4 when Canada’s smallest province, best known as the home of fiction’s Anne of Green Gables, announced a cluster of new cases all linked to a foreign student who entered Canada from the United States. The man, who did not immediately self-isolate upon arrival as required by law, infected at least one person, who then infected at least four more. Contact tracing is ongoing. As Canada’s COVD-19 infections and deaths moderate, the explosion of cases in the United States is presenting a threat for Canadian authorities, who must deal with unwanted tourists slipping though the border and legitimate travelers who shirk strict quarantine rules. 19 Jul 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SPACE-EXPLORATION/EMIRATES-JAPAN (PIX) (TV) UAE’s Mars explorer to launch from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center The United Arab Emirates’ Mars explorer will launch from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, Japan, in the first Arab mission to Mars. An H2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in UAE, was scheduled to lift off from Tanegashima Island in Japan and will be observed and controlled from the space centre in Dubai. 20 Jul 21:58 ET / 21:58 GMT