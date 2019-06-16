REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/ 2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

US-MIDEAST-ATTACKS/

Saudi seeks oil supply protection as U.S. and Iran face off

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia called for swift action to secure Gulf energy supplies and joined the United States in blaming Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in a vital shipping route that have raised fears of broader confrontation in the region.

US-HONGKONG-EXTRADITION/

Tens of thousands expected to rally to demand Hong Kong leader steps down

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Tens of thousands are expected to take to the streets in Hong Kong on Sunday to demand the city’s leader steps down, a day after she suspended an extradition bill following the most violent protests in decades.

U.S.

US-USA-ELECTION-DEMOCRATS/

Four Democratic 2020 candidates court South Carolina’s black voters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Four of the two dozen Democrats vying for their party’s 2020 U.S. presidential nomination appeared at a Black Economic Alliance forum in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, with an eye on the key role black voters will play in the early-voting state.

US-NEW-JERSEY-AIRPORT/

Tires blow on United jet during Newark airport landing, no injuries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tires on a United Airlines jet blew out as it landed at New Jersey’s Newark airport on Saturday, causing flight delays but injuring none of the 166 passengers on board, officials said.

BUSINESS

US-TARGET-OUTAGES/

Target says registers back online, blames outage on technology issue

(Reuters) - Target Corp on Saturday said its payment registers were back online after a systems outage stopped customers in the United States from paying for in-store purchases.

US-USA-TRADE-INDIA/

India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will impose higher retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. products including almonds, apples and walnuts from Sunday, following Washington’s withdrawal of key trade privileges for New Delhi.

ENTERTAINMENT

US-ITALY-ZEFFIRELLI/

Franco Zeffirelli, Italian film and opera director, dies at 96

ROME (Reuters) - Franco Zeffirelli, who directed the world’s greatest opera singers and brought Shakespeare to the cinema-going masses, has died. He was 96.

US-FILM-THEDEADDONTDIE-ENVIRONMENT/

‘The Dead Don’t Die’ stars on the environment

(Reuters) - Flesh-eating zombies terrorize a small town in Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die”, a comedy horror in which polar fracking sets off strange reactions and raises the dead.

SPORTS

US-GOLF-USOPEN/

Woodland holds nerve to stay top at U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, CA. (Reuters) - An ice cool Gary Woodland held his nerve under mounting pressure to secure a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the U.S. Open after seeing off challenges from Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka at Pebble Beach on Saturday.

US-BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-FURY-SCHWARZ/

Fury downs Schwarz in second round TKO

(Reuters) - British heavyweight Tyson Fury made quick work of German opponent Tom Schwarz with a dominant second round TKO on Saturday in Las Vegas.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX)

Istanbul candidates appear in Turkey’s first TV debate in nearly two decades

Turkish opposition mayoral candidate Ekrem Imamoglu pulled off a stunning victory over the ruling AK Party candidate Binali Yildirim in an Istanbul election in March that was later annulled. Ahead of a re-run set for June 23, the rivals face off in Turkey’s first televised political debate in nearly two decades.

16 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MOLDOVA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Moldovans rally in Chisinau as political crisis deepens

Supporters of Moldova’s new Prime Minister Maia Sandu hold a rally in front of the country’s parliament as opposition Democratic Party does not recognize the new government and insists Pavel Filip, the prime minister who led the government until February’s vote, is still in charge.

16 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GUATEMALA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Guatemalans head to polls to vote for new president

Guatemala holds the first round of its presidential election to replace comedian-turned leader Jimmy Morales, with candidates heading into a run-off vote if no contender wins an outright majority.

16 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-WEATHER/PLANTING (PIX) (TV)

Illinois farmers give up on planting after floods, throw party instead

Rather than sitting around wishing his fields would dry up so he could plant corn, Illinois farmer James McCune decided to throw a party. His seeds were still in the shed and he was not sure he would get any compensation for the loss of his crop from his insurance. It was not clear if disaster relief funds or a $16 billion federal trade aid package meant to compensate farmers for lost markets would reach him. So trying to forget the floods and the US-China trade war, he put out some fried chicken and beer and set out to enjoy the company of his fellow farmers, forgetting for a moment what has been one of the worst years on the U.S. farm belt in memory.

16 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FRANCE-AIRSHOW/BOEING-CERTIFICATION (PIX)

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing seeking to reduce scope, duration of some physical tests for new aircraft-sources

Boeing Co engineers are reducing the scope and duration of certain costly physical tests used to certify the planemaker’s new aircraft, according to six current and former employees and regulatory officials. But the strategy could be at risk if regulators and U.S. lawmakers probing two deadly Boeing plane crashes require even more rigorous safety tests before certifying new aircraft as fly-worthy.

16 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RELIGION

POPE-QUAKE/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis visits the quake hit town of Camerino

Pope Francis visits the quake hit town of Camerino, one of the central Italian towns hit by earthquakes in 2016

16 Jun 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT