REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

EXCLUSIVE Biden will push allies to act on China forced labor at G7 -adviser

WASHINGTON,(Reuters) - The United States will urge its Group of Seven allies to increase pressure on China over the use of forced labor in its northwestern Xinjiang province, home to the Muslim Uighur minority, a top White House official said on Friday.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

BRASILIA,(Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that if he were to order the military to take the streets and restore order, “the order will be followed,” raising fresh questions about his politicization of the armed forces.

Ex-police officer Chauvin to be sentenced on June 16 in Floyd case

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted this week of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last year, will be sentenced on June 16, the Minnesota Judicial Branch said on Friday.

U.S. ends J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause; shots to resume immediately

The United States can immediately resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots.

EXCLUSIVE New York state pension fund backs activist nominees in Exxon proxy fight

HOUSTON, (Reuters) - New York state’s pension fund on Friday threw its support behind an activist fund’s slate of nominees to Exxon Mobil Corp’s board, heating up a proxy fight for the company’s future.

Investors doubt U.S. capital gains tax plan alone can derail market rally

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday from a day-earlier swoon as investors digested the implications of a planned capital gains tax hike, with many pointing to reasons why such a policy alone would be unlikely to threaten the rally in equities.

Oscar line-up is packed with firsts

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - It’s a year of multiple firsts at this year’s Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony for the highest achievement in film.

Caitlyn Jenner joins Republican fray seeking to unseat California governor

Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic gold medal winner and transgender activist, on Friday added her celebrity status to a growing band of Republicans seeking to unseat California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose business-disrupting pandemic response has fueled a recall drive.

Tiger posts photo of himself on crutches, says rehab is ‘coming along’

LOS ANGELES,(Reuters) - Tiger Woods posted a photo of himself on crutches on Friday and said his rehab is “coming along” two months after the golf great suffered severe leg injuries when his car careened off a road near Los Angeles and crashed.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles joins Gap’s Athleta, ends Nike deal

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has signed up with Gap Inc’s Athleta brand for a new apparel partnership, ending an almost six-year deal with Nike Inc .

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HUNGARY-REOPENING (PIX) (TV) Budapest cafés reopen as government relaxes COVID rules

With Hungary’s vaccination rate passing 35% the government relaxed rules, allowing restaurant terraces and cafés to open for the first time since last autumn, drawing Hungarians in droves.

Cyprus activists call for peace and opening of crossing points shuttered by pandemic

Peace activists on either side of a ceasefire line splitting Cyprus call for reunification and the opening of crossing points sealed shut by the COVID-19 pandemic.

