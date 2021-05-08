REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-RIGHTS-UN/

EXCLUSIVE China urges U.N. states not to attend Xinjiang event next week

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - China has urged United Nations member states not to attend an event planned next week by Germany, the United States and Britain on the repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang, according to a note seen by Reuters on Friday.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-JERUSALEM-SHEIKH JARRAH/

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa, scores injured

JERUSALEM, (Reuters) - Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

U.S.

USA-POLITICS-TEXAS/

Texas is latest U.S. state to advance Republican-backed voting limits

(Reuters) - Texas joined other Republican-controlled states on Friday in advancing a slew of new voting restrictions, defying opposition from many of the state’s businesses and adding to a fierce national debate over voting rights.

USA-RUSSIA-BIDEN/

U.S. President Biden says he is confident he can meet Russia’s Putin soon

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he expected to be able to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon and the White House said ongoing differences between the United States and Russia would not need to be resolved in advance of a summit.

BUSINESS

USA-MARKETS-TECH /

Analysis: Fund managers see value, cyclical stocks running further despite slow U.S. jobs recovery

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - While some technology stocks got a boost Friday after a disappointing U.S. jobs report, some portfolio managers say that blow-out earnings from several large technology companies over the last few weeks are not enough to keep making outsized bets on the sector.

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. hiring takes big step back as businesses scramble for workers, raw materials

WASHINGTON,(Reuters) - U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, likely curbed by shortages of workers and raw materials as rapidly improving public health and massive government aid fueled an economic boom.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-HOME-CONCERTS/

Ordering takeout? Try a live concert at home

(Reuters) - Live concerts are on the menu for home delivery, as musicians and audiences seek to satisfy their appetite for human interaction.

MUSK-TESLA-SNL/

‘SNL’ host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla’s troubles

DETROIT, (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s turn as host of this week’s “Saturday Night Live” television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ROME/

Kenin’s father out of a job as world number four hunts for new coach

(Reuters) - World number four Sofia Kenin has parted ways with her coach - her father, Alex Kenin - after a string of disappointing performances this year, the 22-year-old American announced on Instagram on Friday.

TENNIS-MURRAY/

Murray to practise with Djokovic in Rome before return from injury

(Reuters) - Britain’s Andy Murray will practise with world number one Novak Djokovic and Argentine Diego Schwartzman in Rome on Sunday as part of plans to return to the ATP Tour after an injury lay-off.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PORTUGAL-EUROPE/PRESIDENCY-SUMMIT (PIX) (TV)

Portugal hosts major European summit on social issues

As part of its six-month rotating presidency of the European Council, Portugal hosts a ‘Social Summit’ in Porto, the country’s second biggest city, from May 7 to 8.

8 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM-BARS (PIX) (TV)

Bars and restaurants in Belgium reopen outside for first time in seven months

Bars and restaurants in Belgium reopen their outdoor space, with no night-time curfew, after closing down at the end of October because of the second wave of the pandemic.

8 May 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GERMANY-ELECTION/SPD (PIX) (TV)

Germany’s Social Democratic Party secretary general Lars Klingbeil reviews the event location one day before their party meeting in Berlin

Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) hold a party meeting at which members are to approve Olaf Scholz as chancellor candidate and give the green light to the party platform for the federal elections in September.

8 May 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/SCOTLAND-NIRELAND (PIX) (TV)

Interview with Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald gives her reaction to Scotland’s parliamentary elections and what a fresh push for independence from Britain there would mean for the prospects of a referendum on a united Ireland.

8 May 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks before commencement ceremony

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives graduation remarks before virtual Jacksonville University Davis College of Business Commencement.

8 May 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT