REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

GLOBAL

INDONESIA-CRASH/

Black box from crashed Indonesian jet retrieved, diver says

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian divers have retrieved a black box from a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea this week with 189 aboard and brought it back to a ship on the surface, one of the divers told media on Thursday.

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI-PRINCE/

Khashoggi murder outcry threatens U.S.-Saudi ties, Saudi prince says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The outcry in the United States demonizing Saudi Arabia over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul threatens U.S.-Saudi strategic ties, the former Saudi intelligence minister warned on Wednesday.

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-BORDER-TRUMP/

Trump hardens stance on Mexico border, says 15,000 troops could be sent

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States could send as many as 15,000 troops to the border with Mexico, as he hardens his stance against a caravan of migrants fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.

PENNSYLVANIA-SHOOTING/

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect faces new charges as funerals continue

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged the man accused of killing 11 worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue with additional hate crimes and firearms offenses, as the Jewish community held more funerals for victims of the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

BUSINESS

GM-RESULTS/

GM offers buyouts to cut costs after strong quarterly profit

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday stepped up efforts to cut costs in response to tariff and market pressures, even as it reported third-quarter profit that blew past Wall Street expectations.

TECHNOLOGY-WWW/

Father of Web says tech giants may have to be split up

LONDON (Reuters) - Silicon Valley technology giants such as Facebook and Google have grown so dominant they may need to be broken up, unless challengers or changes in taste reduce their clout, the inventor of the World Wide Web told Reuters.

ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-MOVIES/

Netflix to release three films in theaters ahead of online debut

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc will debut three of its upcoming original films in a limited number of theaters before the movies appear on the streaming service, the company said on Wednesday.

FILM-OUTLAWKING/

Chris Pine puts on Scottish accent for historical drama ‘Outlaw King’

LONDON (Reuters) - “Star Trek” actor Chris Pine swaps space for medieval Scotland in Netflix action drama “Outlaw King” in which he plays 14th century rebel warrior Robert the Bruce who fought the English to regain control of his homeland.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NCAA-UMD-DURKIN-FIRED/

Maryland changes course, fires coach Durkin

A day after announcing head coach DJ Durkin would be retained, Maryland fired the coach on Wednesday, according to a school spokeswoman.

BASEBALL-MLB-SF-MCCOVEY/

Giants’ Hall of Famer McCovey dies at 80

Willie McCovey, a Hall of Famer with the San Francisco Giants, died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 80.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UKRAINE-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Merkel meets Ukraine’s Poroshenko

German Chancellor Angela Merkel travels to Ukraine and will meet President Petro Poroshenko.

1 Nov, 07:15 ET / 11:15 GMT

BRITIAN-EU/INDUSTRY

UK PM May hosts European Round Table of Industrialists at Downing Street

May meets with the European Round Table of Industrialists, which brings together 55 chief executives and chairmen of major multinational companies.

1 Nov, 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/HOUSE-LEADERSHIP (PIX)

Post-election U.S. House leaders could mean trouble for Trump

No matter which party captures the U.S. House of Representatives in two weeks, a power struggle looms, with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan leaving Congress and Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi gunning for another stint in the House’s top job.

1 Nov, 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EUROPE-ISLAMICSTATE/SYRIA (PIX)

Europe torn over Islamic State children in Syria

For years, they heard little from daughters who went to join Islamic State. Now dozens of families across Europe have received messages from those same women, desperate to return home from detention in Syria.

1 Nov, 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA-OPRAH (PIX)

Oprah to campaign with Georgia’s Abrams

Oprah Winfrey lends her star power to Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams quest to become the United States’ first black woman governor at a pair of appearances in the state on Thursday.

1 Nov, 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CHINA-EL SALVADOR/ (PIX) (TV)

El Salvador’s President Salvador Sanchez Ceren visits Beijing

El Salvador’s President Salvador Sanchez Ceren attends a welcome ceremony hosted by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, followed by a meeting and signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

1 Nov, 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CUBA-USA/UN (TV)

U.N. General Assembly due to vote on the 27th annual resolution calling for the U.S. to lift economic embargo on Cuba

1 Nov, 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

South African president to hold briefing with foreign media

President Ramaphosa will be meeting with members of the international media in an on-the-record dialogue in a Q&A format.

1 Nov, 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-TRADE/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets U.S. delegation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets a delegation of U.S. congressmen in Beijing.

1 Nov, 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-HARVARD/DISCRIMINATION

Former Harvard president expected to testify in Asian-American bias trial

Former Harvard University President Drew Faust is expected to take the witness stand on Thursday as the university defends itself at trial against allegations that it discriminates against Asian-American applicants.

1 Nov, 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-VENEZUELA/ (PIX)

Trump’s Venezuela and Cuba policy in focus in Bolton speech in Florida

The White House is expected to give details about U.S. President Donald Trump’s Venezuela and Cuba policy on Thursday when national security adviser John Bolton travels to Miami to give an address on Latin America.

1 Nov, 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Democrats hammer home healthcare message with the help of Oprah, Obama and Biden on the campaign trail

Democrats focus relentlessly on healthcare in the closing elections pitch, tuning out Republican attempts to frame the debate around immigration, ahead of Nov. 6 elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress for the next two years.

1 Nov, 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-MILITARY/CONTRACTORS (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT: Third installment in Military Housing Project

The third installment in the Reuters series Ambushed at Home. Exploring how the U.S. military handed major control to private housing landlords, limiting the rights of enlisted families when problems occur.

1 Nov, 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PENNSYLVANIA-SHOOTING/

Synagogue massacre suspect, Robert Bowers, appears in court

Robert Bowers charged in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre appears in court after being charged with killing 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue on October 27.

1 Nov, 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ECOPETROL-RESULTS/

Colombia’s Ecopetrol holds call with investors after Q3 results

Colombia’s state-run oil company Ecopetrol will hold a call with investors on Thursday after the release of third quarter results.

1 Nov, 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

STARBUCKS-RESULTS/

Starbucks Corp Reports Fourth Quarter Results

The coffee chain is expected to post its biggest growth in same-store sales in over a year as the company puts past troubles in its home turf as well as China, banking on a loyal fan base across geographies.

1 Nov, 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

METLIFE-RESULTS/ (PIX)

MetLife to report third quarter results

Insurer MetLife Inc reports its third quarter results after the market close on Thursday as investors await word about MetLife’s progress toward its goal of saving $800 million in expenses by 2020 and whether a gradual rise in U.S. interest rates are boosting the industry’s bottom line.

1 Nov, 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization releases monthly food price index

United Nations food agency (FAO) releases food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar. FAO also releases its cereal supply and demand brief, including production forecasts.

1 Nov, 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CIGNA-RESULTS/

Cigna reports third quarter earnings

Cigna Corp, which gained U.S. antitrust approval for its acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts last month, is expected to report a higher quarterly profit on Thursday.

1 Nov, 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CZECH-RATES/

Czech Republic-Central Bank Rates

The Czech National Bank is due to announce its monetary policy meeting decision at 1200 GMT and is widely expected to delivered a fourth straight interest rate increase - which would be the first time such a series of hikes has occurred since inflation targeting started in 1998.

1 Nov, 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

KRAFT HEINZ-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Q3 2018 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release

Kraft Heinz is expected to report a decline in quarterly sales and earnings.

1 Nov, 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

APPLE-RESULTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Apple reports fourth-quarter results

Apple is expected to report a rise in revenue and profit, helped by demand for its pricey iPhones.

1 Nov 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MEXICO-LGBT/DANCE (PIX) (TV)

Any height, any gender - no taboo for LGBT+ Mexican dance troupe

An LGBT+ dance group in Mexico offers transgender and homosexual performers a chance to take part in traditional folk dance and tackle prejudice at the same time.

1 Nov, 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

LIBYA-CULTURE/THEATRE (PIX)

A Libyan theatre group is fighting against the odds

Looking up in despair, a woman holds a dying young man as the sounds of gunfire rings out on a theater stage in the Libyan capital.

1 Nov, 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FILM-BOY ERASED/ (PIX) (TV)

‘Boy Erased’ steps up battle against gay conversion therapy

It’s been 14 years since Garrard Conley, the gay son of an Arkansas Baptist preacher, was sent to conversion therapy and two years since he published a book about what he calls the “psychological torture” he endured there. But it was only after watching “Boy Erased,” the movie version of his own story, that what happened to him fully came home.

1 Nov, 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

ESTONIA-POLICE/DONORCARDS (PIX) (TV)

Estonian traffic police give out organ donor cards for speeding

Traffic police officers in Estonia, which has one of the highest rates of fines issued for speeding in Europe, have started to hand out cards encouraging speeding drivers to become organ donors in the hope it will inspire them to slow down.

1 Nov, 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT