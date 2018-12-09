REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

FRANCE-PROTESTS/

France’s ‘yellow vests’ clash with police in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Anti-government protesters faced off with French riot police in Paris on Saturday, hurling projectiles, torching cars and vandalizing shops and restaurants in a fourth weekend of unrest that has shaken President Emmanuel Macron’s authority.

ARMENIA-ELECTION/

Armenians vote in election testing revolution’s power shift

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenians began voting in an early parliamentary election as acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan sought a stronger mandate, having been elected by lawmakers to the post in May following a peaceful revolution earlier this year.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-COLLUSION/

Trump calls for end to Mueller probe despite Russian campaign bid findings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday renewed his call to end a federal probe into Russian election meddling, describing the investigation as a “witch hunt” a day after U.S. prosecutors detailed a previously unknown attempt by a Russian to help his 2016 presidential election campaign.

USA-WEATHER/

Storm hits Carolinas and officials warn of potential widespread power outages

(Reuters) - A winter storm brought snowfall and freezing rain to North and South Carolina on Saturday, creating hazardous conditions on roads and threatening to leave hundreds of thousands of people without power, officials said.

BUSINESS

USA-CHINA-HUAWEI/

China urges Canada to free Huawei CFO or face consequences

BEIJING/OTTAWA (Reuters) - China warned Canada on Saturday that there would be severe consequences if it did not immediately release Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s HWT.UL chief financial officer, calling the case “extremely nasty”.

PERU-ODEBRECHT-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Odebrecht Peru agrees to plea deal with Peruvian authorities over bribery scandal - sources

(Reuters) - Brazilian builder Odebrecht’s Peruvian unit has signed a deal with Peruvian authorities to pay a multimillion dollar fine that will allow it to continue operating in the country in return for providing evidence about officials it bribed, three sources related to the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-FLEETWOOD-MAC/

Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Buckingham says his lawsuit is settled

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and his former Fleetwood Mac bandmates have settled a lawsuit he filed after he was axed from a tour, the musician said in a television interview that aired on Saturday.

TURKEY-ART-MOSAIC/

Plundered ‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaics back in Turkey after decades in U.S.

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (Reuters) - Missing fragments from one of Turkey’s most striking ancient treasures, the haunting, wide-eyed “Gypsy Girl” mosaic, have returned home more than half a century after they were plundered and smuggled to the United States.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NCAA-OKL-ALA-HEISMAN/

Oklahoma’s Murray beats out Tide’s Tagovailoa for Heisman

For the second consecutive season, an Oklahoma quarterback won the Heisman Trophy when Kyler Murray was announced as the winner Saturday night at the PlayStation Theater in New York City.

SOCCER-USA-ATL-POT/

Atlanta United win MLS Cup beating Portland in final

(Reuters) - Atlanta United FC used a distinctly Latin flair to win the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup final on Saturday, beating Portland Timbers 2-0 to bring the city a rare professional sporting trophy.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ITALY-LEAGUE/ (PIX)

Italy’s populist leader draws friendly fire over budget Italy’s firebrand populist, interior minister Matteo Salvini, normally relishes a confrontation, but now he is coming under attack from a place he calls home.

9 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (TV)

Nobel Peace Prize laureates give news conference

Nobel Peace Prize laureates, Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad, to give a news conference on the eve of the awards ceremony.

9 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA

RBA assistant gov Kent speaks in Sydney

Speech by Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) - US Monetary Policy and Australian Financial Conditions, Bloomberg event, Sydney

10 Dec 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT