REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/

Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting

GAZA/JERUSALEM, May 21 (Reuters) - An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday, but Hamas warned it still had its “hands on the trigger” and demanded Israel end the violence in Jerusalem and address the damages in Gaza Strip after the worst fighting in years.

USA-SOUTH KOREA/

South Korea’s Moon to be second leader and second Asian welcomed by Biden

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday will become the second world leader welcomed by President Joe Biden at the White House, and the second from Asia, a sign of the importance Washington attaches to the region as it seeks to counter China’s influence.

U.S.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/BIDEN

Biden hails ceasefire, vows U.S. will help Gaza with humanitarian aid

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged humanitarian and reconstruction aid for Gaza as he hailed a deal to end 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas that tested his negotiating skills and exposed him to criticism from fellow Democrats.

USA-BIDEN/HATE CRIMES

Biden, saying ‘silence is complicity,’ signs COVID hate crimes bill into law

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act that overwhelmingly passed Congress in a rare show of bipartisanship following a spate of high-profile attacks on Asian Americans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESS

HUAWEI TECH-ELECTRIC/CHANGAN-CHIPS

Huawei to expand smart car partnership with Changan to chips -sources

BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies is expanding its smart car partnership with state-owned Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd to include the design and development of auto-use semiconductors, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

TSMC-SEMICONDUCTORS/

TSMC says 2021 output of key auto chip component up 60% vs last year

TAIPEI, May 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)said on Friday that it has increased its 2021 output for a key component for automotive semiconductors by 60% compared with last year, amid a global chip shortage.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-BBC/DIANA-WILLIAM

Prince William says BBC failed Diana with interview deceit

Britain’s Prince William accused the BBC of failing his mother Princess Diana and poisoning her relationship with Prince Charles after an inquiry found a journalist for the broadcaster deceitfully obtained an interview with her in 1995.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NYC-DUMPLING VENDING MACHINE

Dumplings tempt New Yorkers with pizza, peanut butter flavors - and no human contact

New Yorkers can now get their dumpling fix from an automat with no human contact, and the adventurous can order flavors ranging from pepperoni pizza to peanut butter and jelly.

SPORTS

GOLF-PGACHAMP/

Conners waves Canadian flag from top of gusty PGA leaderboard

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina, May 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s Corey Conners tamed a windswept Ocean course on Thursday, carding the round of the day to lead by two shots after the opening of the PGA Championship, with former winners Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley giving chase.

SOCCER-COPA AMERICA/

Colombia to request Copa America postponement-sports

The 2021 Copa America will no longer feature games in co-host Colombia after the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) decided on Thursday to move games away from the country after a wave of civil unrest there.minister

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/LABOR-SHORTAGE

How the post-pandemic labor crunch is curbing U.S. manufacturing

A foundry in Indiana couldn’t ship $1.6 million worth of metal parts to customers last month because it didn’t have enough workers to make them, while a Massachusetts plastics factory has outsourced nearly a quarter of its business to subcontractors to keep up with orders it otherwise couldn’t fill. Welcome to the great post-pandemic labor crunch.

21 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

NATIONWIDE-RESULTS/

Nationwide Building Society posts full-year results

Britain’s bellwether mortgage lender Nationwide reports full-year results, with focus on the extent to which the country’s home-buying boom has continued and any loan losses resulting from the pandemic.

21 May 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CANADA-BANKS/RESULTS (PIX)

Canadian banks’ set to beat profit expectations driven by strong capital markets

Canadian banks are likely to again beat analyst estimates for quarterly earnings as strength in capital markets and wealth management overrides sluggish non-mortgage-loan growth, and as they release some reserves set aside for bad loans that have not materialized, investors expect.

21 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

APPLE-EPIC GAMES/ (PIX) (TV)

Apple’s Tim Cook to defend App Store at trial with ‘Fortnite’ maker

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday will take the witness stand to defend the App Store, a booming part of the iPhone maker’s business that “Fortnite” maker Epic Games says is a monopoly that Apple abuses.

21 May 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-OIL/BITCOIN

An unlikely marriage between oil and cryptocurrency companies

On U.S. oil patches stretching along the Rockies and Great Plains, trailers back up toward well pads, where natural gas is piped into generators feeding powerful supercomputers inside the structures. This marks the meeting of two very different mining operations in North America: drillers of fossil fuels and cryptocurrency entrepreneurs seeking energy to extract their treasure from cyberspace.

21 May 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan gives opening remarks at Fed technology conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives introduction and opening remarks before virtual Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy organized by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas and Richmond.

21 May 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Federal Reserve’s Kaplan moderates discussion at virtual Fed technology conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan moderates “Technology-Enabled Disruption: A Conversation” discussion before virtual Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy organized by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas and Richmond.

21 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/CONFERENCE

Federal Reserve’s Kaplan, Bostic, Barkin participate in virtual Fed technology conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan (from Dallas), Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic (from Atlanta) and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin (from Richmond) participate in Policymaker Roundtable before virtual Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy organized by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas and Richmond.

21 May 12:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly is panelist at NBER event

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates “Wage Dynamics” panel discussion before virtual NBER (National Bureau of Economic Research” Spring ‘21 Wage Dynamics in the 21st Century Conference.

21 May 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan gives concluding remarks at Fed technology conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives concluding remarks before virtual Technology-Enabled Disruption Conference: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy organized by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas and Richmond.

21 May 16:55 ET / 20:55 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

FRANCE-MUSEUM/PARIS-CARNAVALET (PIX) (TV)

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at revamped Paris museum

Treasures spanning thousands of years of Paris history will get a fresh airing in the city from next week, with pistols from the French revolution showcased alongside a shoe thought to have been lost in flight by guillotined queen Marie Antoinette.

21 May 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORWAY

Norway Prime Minister briefing on the pandemic situation

Norway PM Erna Solberg to hold press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing reopening of society.

21 May 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-CAPITOL/ARRESTS-PLEAS

Few plea bargains in U.S. Capitol riot cases as feds take firm stand

Nearly four months after the U.S. Capitol attack, just one of more than 440 people charged has pleaded guilty, a sign of tough conditions set by prosecutors for plea deals and resistance by defense lawyers to their demands.

21 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA (PIX)

Catalan parliament holds session to choose new regional leader

Catalonia’s parliament holds a two-day session to choose a new regional leader with leftist separatist politician Pere Aragones expected to get a majority of votes today

21 May 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/NEW YORK PARK (TV)

NYC to build a 2.4 mile barrier to protect Lower Manhattan from rising water

Construction has begun to erect 2.4 miles of walls, gates and barriers to protect the Lower Manhattan from the rising East River. Plans also include razing the East River Park and raising it eight feet. This is an effort to protect the low-lying area from rising waters due to climate change.

21 May 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-JUSTICE/GARLAND

Under pressure from Democrats, DOJ weighs releasing Trump-era obstruction memo

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a May 24 deadline for deciding whether to appeal a recent court decision that blasted his predecessor William Barr and ordered the release of a 2019 Justice Department memo Barr sought to keep secret. Senate Democrats have urged Garland not to appeal the court order, saying Barr

21 May 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-AFRICA (PIX) (TV)

‘Anxiety and stress’ as vaccine shortfall hits Africa’s inoculation drive

After a stressful year working as a doctor at Kenya’s largest public hospital in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ngala Mwendwa got his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March and breathed a sigh of relief.

21 May 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-SPAHN (PIX) (TV)

German Health Minister Spahn, RKI president Wieler speak to reporters on coronavirus situation

German Health Minister Spahn, RKI President Lothar Wieler and Research Minister Anja Karliczek hold news conference in Berlin on the current coronavirus situation.

21 May 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

G20-SUMMIT/HEALTH-ARRIVALS (PIX) (TV)

Draghi and Von der Leyen arrivals ahead of G20 health Summit

Italian PM Mario Draghi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrive ahead of a G20 summit hosted by Italy with the European Commission via video conference that will address the global health crisis.

21 May 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

G20-SUMMIT/HEALTH-PRE-SUMMIT (PIX) (TV)

Pre-Summit session ahead of G20 health Summit

Pre-Summit session ahead of a G20 summit hosted by Italy with the European Commission via video conference.

21 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

G20-SUMMIT/HEALTH (PIX) (TV)

Italy hosts virtual G20 summit on global health crisis

Italy co-hosts a virtual G20 summit with the European Commission that will address the global health crisis. The G20 leaders look set to adopt a declaration recommending voluntary actions to boost COVID-19 vaccine production, snubbing a push from the United States and other nations on patent waivers.

21 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TREATMENTS (PIX)

INSIGHT - Inside the race to find a COVID treatment pill

Drugmakers are racing to produce the first antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, similar to how Tamiflu fights influenza. But after more than a year of the pandemic - and the development of a number of effective vaccines - there is still no easy-to-administer treatment proven to be effective against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

21 May 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

G20-SUMMIT/HEALTH-NEWS CONFERENCE (PIX) (TV)

Closing news conference after G20 health Summit

Italian PM Mario Draghi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give a news conference after a G20 summit hosted by Italy with the European Commission via video conference that will address the global health crisis.

21 May 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/IOC (PIX) (TV)

IOC and Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers hold joint news conference

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers hold a news conference after a three-day IOC Coordination Commission meeting. IOC Coordination Commission Chairman John Coates, IOC Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto will participate in the news conference. Coates and Dubi will join remotely.

21 May 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/TRIATHLON-BROWNLEE

Olympics-Interview with Jonny Brownlee on Japan test event and Tokyo hopes

Interview with British triathlete Jonny Brownlee discusses his hopes for the Olympics and what it was like to race in Japan test event

21 May 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NEW YORK-PARK/LITTLE ISLAND (TV)

Park on stilts opens over the Hudson River in New York

A new park built on stilts called ‘Little Island” opens on New York’s west side, a green oasis seemingly growing up from waters of the Hudson River

21 May 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT