REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

USA-CHINA/CONGRESS

U.S. Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech threat

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology.

MACAU-CASINOS/COURT

Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court

HONG KONG, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. casino giant Las Vegas Sands is facing a $12 billion lawsuit from a former partner in a Macau court, in a case set to shine a light over how coveted casino licenses were awarded in the world’s biggest gambling hub two decades ago.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-RESTRICTIONS

U.S. forming expert groups on safely lifting global travel restrictions

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is forming expert working groups with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the United Kingdom to determine how best to safely restart travel after 15 months of pandemic restrictions, a White House official said on Tuesday.

USA-BIDEN/IRS

U.S. investigates disclosure of tax records on rich Americans

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department has asked law enforcement authorities to investigate the disclosure of tax records cited in a media report that showed that some of America’s richest people paid little to no income taxes, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS

DOORDASH-JAPAN/

SoftBank-backed DoorDash enters Japan

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc , which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, announced the launch of services in Japan on Wednesday, joining an increasingly crowded market that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOP GLOVE-RESULTS/

Malaysia’s Top Glove posts near 6-fold jump in Q3 profit on pandemic demand

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Top Glove Corporation Bhd reported on Wednesday a 485% jump in third-quarter net profit as the COVID-19 pandemic drove continued strong demand for gloves.

ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-LOKI/

Hiddleston pleased that Marvel’s ‘Loki’ addresses gender fluidity

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - “Loki” actor Tom Hiddleston said he welcomed Marvel Studios’ decision to address the popular villain’s gender fluidity in a new Disney+ streaming series that debuts on Wednesday.

TELEVISION-BACHELOR/

Chris Harrison exits ‘Bachelor’ franchise after racism furor

LOS ANGELES, June 8 (Reuters) - The host of television’s popular “Bachelor” dating show franchise is leaving after almost 20 years, ABC Entertainment said on Tuesday, following a furor over racially insensitive remarks.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/

Japan leans toward holding the Games with local spectators - media

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan is leaning towards allowing domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics despite the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Wednesday, with organisers planning to monitor the movements of foreign media to prevent spread of the virus.

SOCCER-EURO-ENG-CRO/PREVIEW

Fans booing players taking a knee shows racism still a problem: Henderson

England midfielder Jordan Henderson said fans who booed players for taking a knee before matches proved racism is still an issue and that the team will continue taking a stand against it during the upcoming European Championship.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-FBK-COURT (PIX) (TV)

Russian court expected to hear case against Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation

A Moscow court is expected to hear a case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s FBK anti-corruption group after a request from state prosecutors to label it “extremist”, a move that would ban it and open up activists to long jail terms. The hearing will take place behind closed doors.

9 Jun 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND

British Brexit minister meets EU counterpart on Northern Ireland

British Brexit minister David Frost meets European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss differences over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

9 Jun 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA

U.N. nuclear watchdog’s board holds quarterly meeting

The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors continues a week-long quarterly meeting , with Iran and North Korea on the agenda, against a backdrop of wider talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

9 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/

Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks after the weekly cabinet meeting

9 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

G7-SUMMIT/EU (TV)

EU’s von der Leyen, Michel address parliament on G7 summit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel address the European Parliament on the upcoming G7 leaders’ summit.

9 Jun 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

EU-PARLIAMENT/BABIS

European Parliament votes on resolution calling for halt of EU funds to firms linked to Czech PM Babis

The European Parliament is due to vote on a resolution calling on a halt in all EU funds paid to a business empire built by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis prior to his entry into politics and now parked in trust funds, which Babis and the Czech government have claimed is enough to resolve a conflict of interest; a Commission audit has found otherwise.

9 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORWAY

Norway health minister update on Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

Health Minister Bent Hoeie holds press conference to present an update on the government’s stance on J&J’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The introduction of the vaccine in question was put on hold when Norway on May 12 decided not to resume the use of Astrazeneca’s vaccine, which is of the same type as J&J’s version.

9 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-CABINET/

Portugal’s government holds weekly cabinet meeting

Portugal’s government holds weekly cabinet meeting as the number of daily COVID-19 cases are slightly rising, especially in and around Lisbon.

9 Jun 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-EUROPE/

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks at Paris-hosted think-tank event

At the German Marshall Fund, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will share her views on the current state of the transatlantic relationship, the policy priorities of the U.S. administration, and the expectations of transatlantic public opinions.

9 Jun 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/AGENDA

Biden’s ambitious agenda on jobs, taxes, voting hits buzzsaw of U.S. politics

Talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican senators on infrastructure broke down Tuesday night, after the group offered Biden a deal that was a third of what he asked for, with no way to pay for it. Republicans are vowing to stop Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s global tax deal in its tracks, and have his ambitious promises to expand voting rights are stalled with help from a member of his Democratic party.

9 Jun 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-JUSTICE/GARLAND

Attorney General Garland testifies at Senate panel hearing U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies at Senate

Appropriations subcommittee hearing.

9 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-SENATE/JUSTICE-GARLAND (PIX)

AG Garland to testify before U.S. Senate panel

Attorney General Merrick Garland will appear before a U.S. Senate appropriations panel to discuss the Justice Department’s budget request and policy priorities

9 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NIGERIA-OIL/

Nigerian officials and oil executives meet at petroleum summit

Oil majors Shell and Total will discuss the future of deep offshore projects in Nigeria, while the head of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency will discuss the agency’s priorities in an era rampant with pirate attacks in the Gulf of Guinea.

9 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CRIME-ORGANISED/CRACKDOWN-AUSTRIA

Austrian ministers discuss global sting operation against organised crime

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Justice Minister Alma Zadic hold a news conference on Austria’s role in a global sting against organised crime dubbed “Operation Trojan Shield” in which hundreds of arrests were made worldwide.

9 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EUROPE-DRUGS/REPORT

Lisbon-based EU drugs agency launches 2021 report

Lisbon-based EU drugs agency holds press conference to launch its 2021 report.

9 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics - IOC holds Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee is holding its last executive board meeting before leaving for the Tokyo Olympics. The IOC will hold a news conference at the end of the second day of the three-day meeting.

9 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Berlin Film Festival opens the doors to special summer edition The Berlinale, Berlin’s film festival, finally opens the doors to its special having a summer edition - a second festival with guests and public due to coronavirus restrictions, with dozens of open air cinemas across Berlin featuring competition entries for the public. The Berlinale is one of the only top festivals that allows the public to watch films.

9 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT