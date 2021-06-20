REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

TAIWAN-HONGKONG

Taiwanese staff to leave Hong Kong office in ‘one China’ row

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwanese staff working at the island’s representative office in Hong Kong will begin leaving the Chinese-run city from Sunday, a senior official said, after the government there demanded its officials sign a document supporting Beijing’s claim to Taiwan.

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/

Taliban say committed to Afghan peace talks, want ‘genuine Islamic system’

KABUL, June 20 (Reuters) - The Taliban said on Sunday they were committed to peace talks, adding they wanted a “genuine Islamic system” in Afghanistan that would make provisions for women’s rights in line with cultural traditions and religious rules.

U.S.

FLORIDA-PARADE

One dead after driver crashes into crowd at Pride Parade in Florida

June 19 (Reuters) - One person died and an another was injured after a pickup truck ran into a crowd of spectators at a Pride parade in south Florida on Saturday, local authorities said.

USA-JUNETEENTH

Cheers and quiet reflection as U.S. crowds mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - Marching bands sparked loud cheers and quieter reflections about racial justice from crowds gathered on Saturday to mark Juneteenth as a new U.S. federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans.

BUSINESS

VOLKSWAGEN-PORSCHE/JOINTVENTURE

Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s luxury sports car unit Porsche AG is setting up a joint venture with Customcells to produce high-performance batteries that will significantly reduce charging times, the company said on Sunday.

USA-STORM/GULFMEXICO

Chevron returning offshore workers, restarts output halted by U.S. storm

HOUSTON, June 19 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Saturday it was returning offshore workers who had been evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Claudette from its Gulf of Mexico production platforms.

ENTERTAINMENT

REFUGEE-DAY/UNHCR-CATE BLANCHETT

Cate Blanchett sees pandemic as chance for reflection on plight of refugees

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - This year’s World Refugee Day offers a chance to reflect on the uncertainty faced by those forced to flee their homes, actor Cate Blanchett, a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. refugee agency, says as the world grapples with the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPORTS

GOLF-USOPEN

Golf-Oosthuizen in three-way tie for U.S. Open lead

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 19 (Reuters) - Perennial major contender Louis Oosthuizen sank a monster eagle putt at the final hole to vault into a three-way tie for the lead after the third round at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

ATHLETICS-USA/TRIALS

Athletics-Richardson seizes spot on Team USA; Felix continues bid

June 19 (Reuters) - Sha’Carri Richardson’s coronation is complete.

Billed as American athletics’ next star, the 5-foot, 1-inch dynamo didn’t disappoint, torching the 100-metre finals in 10.87 with her trademark flourish at the U.S. Olympic trials, raising her arms to the sky and letting out a cheer in front of an elated crowd as she booked her ticket to Tokyo.

