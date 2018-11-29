REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/ 2 p.m SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m GMT/ 2 p.m SGT For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

USA-IMMIGRATION-CARAVAN/

Ailing Central American migrants in dire conditions dig in at U.S. border

TIJUANA, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of Central American migrants are digging in for the long haul at a filthy, overcrowded sports complex in sight of the United States, while a small number have opted to return home after clashes with border forces dimmed hopes of crossing.

UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA/

Putin defiant on Ukraine crisis despite Trump summit talks threat

MOSCOW/KERCH, Crimea (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday shrugged off a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to cancel a meeting with him due to Moscow’s seizure of three Ukrainian navy ships, and accused Ukraine’s president of orchestrating the crisis.

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-CALIFORNIA/

California assessing legal action against use of force on Mexico border

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is assessing whether the state can take legal action over the Trump administration’s use of force against a caravan of migrants or a decision and future threats to shut the border with Mexico, he said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

USA-WOMEN-WORKFORCE/

U.S. women earn half the income of men, new study finds

Women earned roughly half the income of men in the United States over a 15-year period, taking into account time off for family or child care, according to a report released on Wednesday, which found the pay gap is far greater than has commonly been assumed.

BUSINESS

USA-FED-POWELL/

Fed’s Powell, in apparent dovish shift, says rates near neutral

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell injected investors with a strong dose of optimism on Wednesday, saying that the central bank’s policy rate is now “just below” estimates of a level that neither brakes nor boosts a healthy U.S. economy, comments that many investors read as signaling the Fed’s three-year tightening cycle is drawing to a close.

MUSK-TUNNEL/

Elon Musk ducks out of one Los Angeles tunnel but pursues another

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has scrapped plans for a high-speed passenger tunnel under the West side of Los Angeles but is moving ahead with a similar proposal across town designed to whisk baseball fans to and from Dodger Stadium.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JAYZ-LAWSUIT/

Citing racial bias, Jay-Z seeks to halt arbitration against Iconix

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jay-Z on Wednesday sued to halt his private arbitration with clothing company Iconix Brand Group Inc, saying the company’s inability to find an African-American arbitrator to hear the trademark dispute was unfair.

FILM-BIRDBOX-BERLIN/

Sandra Bullock plays against type in dystopian thriller ‘Bird Box’

BERLIN (Reuters) - Best known for romantic comedies, Oscar winning actress Sandra Bullock has to fight for survival in dark, dystopian thriller “Bird Box”.

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-LIV/REPORT

Neymar on target to leave Liverpool hopes in the balance

PARIS,(Reuters) - Paris St Germain revived their Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win over Liverpool in Group C on Wednesday, leaving the English club’s hopes of reaching the last 16 hanging in the balance.

GOLF-HERO/WOODS

‘Exhausted’ Woods to adjust schedule after hectic season

Tiger Woods plans to modify his tournament schedule next year after admitting being exhausted during a busy close to his comeback season following injury.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GEORGIA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

International observers to hold a news conference on presidential runoff in Georgia

International observers plan to hold a news conference and present their conclusions on residential election runoff in Georgia. According to preliminary official results, ruling party-backed candidate French-born Salome Zurabishvili leads.

29 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CEEU-EU/

Czech, Hungarian, Polish, Slovak foreign ministers speak at press conference

Czech, Hungarian, Polish, Slovak foreign ministers will talk to journalists after a regular meeting of so-called Visegrad Four countries.

29 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MARYLAND-SERIAL/CASE (PIX)

Maryland court to hear appeal in “Serial” podcast case

Oral arguments take place in case of Adnan Syed, who was made famous by the podcast Serial. Syed is appealing his conviction for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999. A court ruled in 2016 that Syed should be allowed a new trial, but the state of Maryland has appealed this decision since.

29 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/

UK’s May quizzed by lawmakers on parliament’s Liaison Committee on Brexit

Prime Minister May takes questions from lawmakers on the Liaison Committee, which is made up of the chairs of each of parliament’s select committees, on Brexit.

29 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-USA

House panel holds hearing on U.S. policy toward Syria

A U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs subcommittee conducts a hearing on Washington’s policy toward Syria.

29 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

Prime Minister Theresa May appears in front of parliamentary committee

Prime Minister Theresa May appears in front of parliamentary committee, speaking on a range of topics.

29 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-CHINA/STUDENTS (PIX)

EXCLUSIVE-Fearing espionage, Trump looking at measures to limit Chinese students in the U.S.

The Trump administration is considering new restrictions on Chinese students in the United States over growing espionage concerns, but American colleges and universities that reap financial benefits from them are lobbying fiercely to head off such measures.

29 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

CHINA-DEFENCE/

Regular news conference by China’s Defence Ministry Regular monthly news conference.

29 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

UKRAINE-CRISIS/MAAS-GROYSMAN

Ukraine’s PM Volodymyr Groysman meets Germany’s ForMin Heiko Maas in Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman at the foreign ministry in Berlin.

29 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES/SCHOOLS (TV)

Home-schooling takes on new meaning for lost children of Paradise

School for two dozen third-graders who survived the massive Camp Fire that destroyed their school in Paradise, California, is now the home their teacher, Sheri Eichar. Reading center is on the couch. Math in the kitchen nook.

29 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

PORTUGAL-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT

Portugal-Business confidence

29 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-TRADE/CHINA-CHEMICALS (PIX)

Tariffs on Chinese chemicals pose new threat to US farmers

U.S. tariffs on Chinese chemicals, set to more than double on Jan. 1, look to add to growers’ financial stress, and are forcing suppliers to stockpile to manage the trade war’s latest threat to the U.S. farm industry.

29 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HP-RESULTS/

HP Inc reports fourth quarter results

HP Inc, which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, is expected to report a rise in quarterly revenue, due to strength in its personal systems that sells notebooks and desktops.

29 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/MINUTES

FOMC minutes

Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 7-8, 2018.

29 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/CARBONCAPTURE (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts to bury carbon emissions, but who will pay?

When countries gather on Sunday to hammer out how they will enact hard-fought pledges to cut carbon emissions, a Norwegian-led oil consortium will offer a solution: pump some of your excess carbon dioxide to us and we could store it for you.

29 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/HOUSING (PIX)

Future U.S. seniors to face housing crunch as wealth declines

American homes are showing their age - not the houses, but the people living in them. In 2016, about 55 percent of U.S. households (or about 65 million households) were headed by someone aged 50 or older, according to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University (JCHS). That is the highest percentage since the center began keeping records in 1960 and likely a historical first for the United States.

29 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NORWAY-SWF/

Speech by Norway deputy central bank governor Egil Matsen about the country’s sovereign wealth fund

The deputy governor of the Norwegian central bank with responsibility for the wealth fund, Egil Matsen delivers a speech about the fund.

29 Nov 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

EU-BUDGET/

Countries receiving EU funds meet to discuss their priorities for the next EU budget period

Countries receiving EU funds meet to discuss their priorities for the next EU budget period with EU Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic.

29 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CANADA-BUDGET/SASKATCHEWAN

Canadian province Saskatchewan issues mid-year fiscal update

The Canadian province of Saskatchewan, hurting from low crude oil prices, issues a mid-year financial update.

29 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

NISSAN-GHOSN/PROSECUTORS

Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office holds a news conference

Deputy prosecutor at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, which last week arrested Nissan’s then-chairman Carlos Ghosn over allegations of financial misconduct, holds a regular news conference.

29 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NATIONALBANK-RESULTS/

National Bank Q3 results

National Bank to announce Q3 results

29 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-FED/ECONOMY (PIX)

Six Fed policymakers debate the way to an inclusive U.S. economy

Not in recent memory has six current Federal Reserve policymakers gathered on a single panel to discuss the economy. But that is what Fed presidents Mester, Evans, Harker, Kashkari, Rosengren, and Kaplan will do at a Living Cities Collaborative event in Boston, at a time that a sharp market selloff and slowing global economy have raised questions about the U.S. central bank’s collective will to continue gradually raising interest rates through next year.

29 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

EU-DOMBROVSKIS/

EU’s Dombrovskis speaks at the European Parliament

The Vice President of the European Commission responsible for the euro and financial services, Valdis Dombrovskis, speaks at the European Parliament’s committee for economic affairs.

29 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SNAP-ADVERTISERS/ (TV)

FOCUS-Ad buyers skeptical as Snap looks beyond teens for growth

Snap Inc has pinned its hopes on the over-35 crowd to revive user growth for its photo messaging app, a shift ad buyers said could backfire.

29 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PORTUGAL-ART/PAVEMENT (PIX) (TV)

The death of a tradition? Centuries-old Portuguese pavement under threat

The remaining Portuguese pavers work tirelessly to preserve Lisbon’s traditional cobblestone streets but now, with little investment and new technologies, the centuries-old craft is under threat, leaving many wondering about the future of one of the city’s oldest features.

29 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT