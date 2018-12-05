REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

QUAKE-NEWCALEDONIA/

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 quake off New Caledonia: PTWC

A powerful undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck off the east coast of New Caledonia in the South Pacific on Wednesday, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, adding tsunmai waves had been observed.

NATO-RUSSIA-POMPEO/

U.S. gives Russia 60 days to comply with nuclear treaty

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States delivered Russia a 60-day ultimatum on Tuesday to come clean about what Washington says is a violation of a arms control treaty that keeps missiles out of Europe, saying only Moscow could save the pact.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-GEORGIA/

Republican declares win in Georgia elections chief race

Republican Brad Raffensperger appeared poised to defeat Democrat John Barrow on Tuesday to become Georgia’s new elections chief, holding the office for his party after critics accused Georgia Republicans this fall of suppressing minority voting rights.

USA-JUSTICE-PANAMAPAPERS/

U.S. charges four in ‘Panama Papers’ tax evasion scheme

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors announced Tuesday that they have charged four people with taking part in a decades-long scheme to evade U.S. taxes that came to light after a massive leak of offshore financial data known as the “Panama Papers.”

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA-DEAL/

China confident it can clinch U.S. trade pact, Trump demands ‘real deal’

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China expressed confidence on Wednesday that it can reach a trade deal with the United States, despite fresh warnings from President Donald Trump that he would revert to more tariffs if the two sides cannot resolve their differences.

TAKEDA-PHARMA-SHIRE/

Takeda shareholders give nod for $59 billion Shire acquisition

OSAKA (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical shareholders approved on Wednesday its $59 billion takeover of London-listed Shire, creating a global powerhouse with a stronger drugs pipeline but one that is saddled with massive debt.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-AFI/

‘Black Panther,’ ‘Star is Born’ among AFI’s top films of 2018

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Musical drama “A Star is Born,” superhero movie “Black Panther” and horror flick “A Quiet Place” were named as some of the 10 best films of 2018 by the American Film Institute on Tuesday.

AWARDS-OSCARS-HOST/

Kevin Hart says 2019 Oscars host job is ‘opportunity of a lifetime’

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Comedian Kevin Hart will host next year’s Oscar ceremony for the first time, the “Ride Along” actor said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

SPORTS

BOXING-WILDER/

Wilder wants Fury rematch ‘ASAP’

LOS ANGELES,(Reuters) - WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on Tuesday said he was eager for a rematch with Tyson Fury after the two undefeated boxers fought to a thrilling but controversial split decision draw on Saturday in Los Angeles.

ATHLETICS-IAAF/

Athletics: Kipchoge and Ibarguen named IAAF athletes of the year

MONACO (Reuters) - Kenya’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Colombian jumper Caterine Ibarguen were honored as IAAF athletes of the year at athletics’ annual awards ceremony on Tuesday.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PORTUGAL-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

China’s Xi Jinping and Portugal’s PM Costa to sign bilateral deals.

China’s President Xi Jinping on second day of official visit to Portugal.

5 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-POLITICS/WOMEN (PIX)

‘Badass’ national security women offer Democrats a Trump antidote

In November’s election, five Democratic women with national security or military backgrounds captured Republican-held congressional seats. Their victories offer a blueprint for the party as it seeks to make additional inroads with Trump voters ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections.

5 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GOOGLE-CONGRESS/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies to House panel

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies to the House Judiciary Committee on the company’s transparency of its context filtering practices.

5 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

PEOPLE-BUSH/ (PIX) (TV)

Political leaders, Trump gather to honor late President Bush

Former President Bush’s remains will be transferred from the Capitol to Washington National Cathedral for a funeral service attended by family, former presidents and the current president.

5 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUSSIA-VENEZUELA/ (PIX) (TV)

Russian President Putin meets Venezuelan counterpart Maduro

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

5 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

UN-RIGHTS/ (PIX) (TV)

UN Human Rights chief Bachelet gives press conference

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, speaks on 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

5 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-AVENATTI/

Michael Avenatti to be in court on domestic violence charge

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles with U.S. President Donald Trump, is to appear in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence.

5 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

VIRGINIA-PROTESTS/

Murder trial continues for driver in Virginia white nationalist rally

Murder trial continues for James Fields, who faces 10 charges for his role in the violence at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. Fields, 21, is accused of murdering Heather Heyer and injuring 19 other people when he drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. His defense could begin as early as Tuesday.

5 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRAZIL-AGRICULTURE/OUTLOOK

Brazil’s farmers union announces 2019 outlook

Brazilian farmers union CNA will hold a press conference to deliver its 2018 retrospective and outlook for the country’s agriculture sector in 2019

5 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

OIL-OPEC/SHALE (GRAPHIC)

U.S. shale’s growing profits at the mercy of OPEC cuts, Trump tweets

The recent nosedive in crude prices came just as shale producers had started delivering healthy returns after years of heavy spending to expand production and market share.

5 Dec 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL (PIX)

POSTPONED - Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testifies before congressional Joint Economic Committee

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on outlook for the economy before a Joint Economic Committee hearing on the Federal Reserve.

5 Dec 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-EMISSIONS (PIX) (TV)

Annual Global Carbon Project report on emissions presented at UN climate talkS

Global Carbon Project report presents latest forecast for this year on carbon dioxide emissions

5 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

EU-EURO/

EU Commission holds news conference on proposals to strengthen the international role of the euro

The European Commission holds a news conference on proposals to strengthen the international role of the euro.

5 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

The Federal Reserve issues its so-called Beige Book, an compendium of anecdotes on the health of the economy drawn from the central bank’s sources across the nation.

5 Dec 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-OIL/IMPORTS (PIX)

Venezuela’s refinery woes send fuel imports soaring -internal data

Venezuela this month plans to import over 300,000 barrels per day of refined products to ease domestic fuel shortages caused by hobbled refineries and the need to prioritize exports, according to internal documents seen by Reuters.

5 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BRAZIL-MINING/

Brazil launches new mining regulator in twilight of Temer gov’t

Brazil launched on Wednesday a new mining regulator aimed at cleaning up its slow licensing process, in an 11th-hour victory for outgoing President Michel Temer’s reform agenda.

5 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GOLDMAN SACHS-1MDB/

Goldman Sachs likely to boost legal reserves for 1MDB -analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc may need to add as much as $1 billion to its legal reserves by year-end related to its role in Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal, analysts said.

5 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-URGEVALD (PIX) (TV)

NGOs reveal banks backing expansion of coal projects

Urgewald, BankTrack and 26 NGO partners released new research identifying the banks and investors financing new coal plant developers. According to the NGOs’ data, the finance industry invested over US$ 478 billion in the world’s top 120 coal plant developers between January 2016 and September 2018.

5 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (PIX)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate decision

Analysts expect India’s central bank to support an economy that is losing momentum by leaving interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting on Wednesday, when just over a month ago most of them had predicted a hike.

5 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

INDIA-AGUSTAWESTLAND/ (PIX)

British businessman, accused in Agusta Westland chopper deal, appears in Indian court after extradition

A British businessman extradited to India in a case involving payoffs in a helicopter contract with Anglo-Italian firm Agusta Westland will be produced in a Delhi court on Wednesday. The case has political overtones with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party claiming the rare extradition from Dubai where Christian James Michel was based in recent years as a victory in in his fight against corruption and apprehending fugitives abroad.

5 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Finding sisterhood amid the corsets in ‘Mary Queen of Scots’

There’s nothing quite like a corset when it comes to channeling female frustration. So say actresses Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, who also had horses, blustery winds, wigs and rain to deal with when filming royal historical movie “Mary Queen of Scots,” out in U.S. movie theaters on Friday

5 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED UNTIL DECEMBER 7 Nominations announced for the Grammy Awards

POSTPONED UNTIL DECEMBER 7 Nominations are announced for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in music. The ceremony will be held Feb 10 in Los Angeles

5 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids

5 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT