REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-LATAM

Latin America sees coronavirus records tumble as cases near 5 million

BUENOS AIRES/ASUNCION/BOGOTA (Reuters) - Argentina broke past 200,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Colombia set a daily record as grim milestones topple in Latin America, pushing the world’s worst affected region towards a combined 5 million cases.

WW2-ANNIVERSARY-NAGASAKI-SURVIVOR

In milestone year, A-bomb survivor keeps up fight for nuclear disarmament

TOKYO (Reuters) - Terumi Tanaka was 13 when a U.S. warplane dropped a plutonium bomb on the southern Japanese city of Nagasaki, on Aug. 9, 1945.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

U.S. coronavirus ‘extraordinarily widespread,’ White House experts say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is in a new phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak with infections “extraordinarily widespread” in rural areas as well as cities, White House coronavirus experts said on Sunday.

STORM-ISAIAS

Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East Coast

MIAMI (Reuters) - The Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm Isaias keeping offshore as it rumbles north, although it could strengthen to a hurricane by the time it reaches the Carolinas on Monday packing heavy winds and rain.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-TRUMP-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Trump to give TikTok’s Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale - sources

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has agreed to give China’s ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

TAILORED-BRANDS-BANKRUPTCY

Tailored Brands files for bankruptcy as pandemic hammers sales

Men’s Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, adding to a list of brick-and-mortar retailers that have succumbed to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

ENTERTAINMENT

THAILAND-PROTESTS-CARTOON

Hamster hero? How a Japanese cartoon became Thai youth protesters’ symbol

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s emerging student pro-democracy movement has adopted a Japanese cartoon hamster, Hamtaro, as a creative way to get support from young people around the country.

PEOPLE-BRITAIN-PARKER

Alan Parker, director of ‘Bugsy Malone’ and ‘Mississippi Burning’, dies at 76

LONDON (Reuters) - British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from “Bugsy Malone”, a gangster comedy featuring children armed with machineguns that fired cream, to the tense prison drama “Midnight Express”, died on Friday aged 76.

SPORTS

GOLF-STJUDE

Golf: Justin Thomas back at number one after winning in Memphis

Justin Thomas clinched his 13th PGA Tour victory on Sunday, winning the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational by a three-stroke margin and claiming the world number-one ranking in the process.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL

Eagles head coach Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League (NFL) team announced on Sunday.

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SINGAPORE-SKIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Singapore scientists invent intelligent skin that can feel

A team of researchers at the National University of Singapore have invented an AI skin with an extra-sensory system that allows it to feel and detect certain textures and objects upon touch.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FALLOUT (PIX)

INSIGHT-COVID-19’s long-term complications signal billions of dollars in healthcare costs ahead

Laura Gross, 72, came down with COVID-19 in March. Her throat, head and eyes hurt, her muscles and joints ached and she felt like she was in a fog. Four months later, these symptoms remain.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

POLAND-POLITICS

Poland’s top court to decide on validity of July presidential election

Polish Supreme Court’s chamber will hold a sitting aimed at taking a decision whether July presidential election was valid. Incumbent Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won July election, but the opposition claims that election was unfair and has filed a formal protest.

LATAM-USA/BANK (PIX)

Battle brews for control of Latin American lender as some reject Trump candidate

A battle is brewing for control of Latin America’s main development bank. On one side President Donald Trump looking to combat the rise of China; on the other a quiet rebellion of countries chaffing at losing control of their regional lender.

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (TV)

Student pro-democracy groups to stage Harry Potter-themed protest demanding the government resign

Student pro-democracy groups will stage a Harry Potter-themed protest, in a reference to dark forces being in power, in a call for the government to resign.

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GLOBAL-RACE/BLACK GUN CLUBS (PIX) (TV)

Feeling unsafe, more Black Americans are joining gun clubs

More African Americans are buying guns and joining gun clubs for protection amid a hostile political environment, owners and clubs say.

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before a Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ Memphis Branch Virtual Event.

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the economy to the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, via webinar.

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans hosts media roundtable

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans hosts virtual roundtable for news media for an on-the-record discussion of the economy

AIG-RESULTS/

Q2 2020 American International Group Inc Earnings Release

Insurer American International Group Inc is set to report results for the 2020 second quarter, a period marked by novel coronavirus pandemic- related losses and other types of catastrophes. Investors will be eyeing the scope of the financial damage and looking for the impact of global economic strife on premium income.

