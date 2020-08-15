REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

IRAN-ARMS-PUTIN U.S. loses Iran arms embargo bid as Putin pushes summit to avoid nuclear deal showdown

NEW YORK/MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States lost a bid on Friday to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran as Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit of world leaders to avoid “confrontation” over a U.S. threat to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Tehran.

WW2-ANNIVERSARY-JAPAN Japan’s Abe, on WW2 anniversary, vows not to repeat war, sends offering to shrine

TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking on the 75th anniversary of Japan’s World War Two surrender, pledged never to repeat the tragedy of war and Emperor Naruhito expressed “deep remorse” over the wartime past, which still haunts East Asia.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-POST-OFFICE U.S. Postal Service watchdog to probe service woes as worries rise about mail ballots

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service’s internal watchdog is investigating cost cutting that has slowed delivery and alarmed lawmakers ahead of a presidential election when up to half of U.S. voters could cast ballots by mail, a congressional aide said on Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ARIZONA-SCHOOLS School cancelled in Arizona area after ‘sick out’ over reopening

(Reuters) - An Arizona school district that ignored state safety guidelines and voted to begin in-person learning on Aug. 17 has had to cancel classes after staff said it was unsafe to return and called in sick.

BUSINESS

FACEBOOK-APPLE Facebook bashes Apple for refusing to waive commission fees, seizing on backlash

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday that Apple Inc had declined its request to waive a 30% commission fee the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, taking a shot at its fellow Big Tech peer as developers challenge the policy.

USA-TIKTOK Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump ordered ByteDance on Friday to divest the U.S. operations of its video-sharing app TikTok within 90 days, the latest effort to ramp up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.

ENTERTAINMENT

AMC-ENT-HOLDG-REOPENING AMC to reopen some U.S. movie theaters starting Aug. 20

(Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will start its first phase of reopening theaters in the United States from Aug. 20, covering more than 100 venues, the company said on Thursday.

FILMFESTIVAL-SARAJEVO Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The Sarajevo Film Festival will be launched entirely online on Friday after a spike in coronavirus cases forced organisers to cancel plans to stage Europe’s first in-person movie fair since the outbreak of the pandemic.

SPORTS

TENNIS-TENNIS-ROUNDUP WTA roundup: Serena bounced from Top Seed Open Serena Williams’ run of third-set magic ran out Friday, as the top-seeded player at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky., was bounced by Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-KELCE-CONTRACT Chiefs TE Kelce signs four-year extension Travis Kelce put pen to paper Friday morning on a four-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly worth $57 million.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

POLAND-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Pompeo visits Poland to sign military cooperation agreement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Warsaw, Poland to sign Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz to discuss U.S.-Poland cooperation, defence ties, COVID-19 pandemic, securing 5G networks, and improving regional energy and infrastructure through the Three Seas Initiative. Pompeo will also meet with President Andrzej Duda and take part in the commemoration of the centennial of the 1920 Battle of Warsaw, in which Polish forces defeated the Red Army.

15 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

APPLE-FORTNITE/

Fortnite app removal threatens social lifeline for young gamers

Apple and Google’s removal of Fortnite, which has attracted more than 350 million players globally, and is especially popular among younger gamers threatens one of the few lifelines to the outside world for kids trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic. And they have a few things to say about that.

15 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT