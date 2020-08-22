REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. SGT/6 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY Kremlin critic Navalny on flight from Russia to Germany in coma

OMSK, Russia (Reuters) - Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was en route to Germany early on Saturday to receive medical care after the opposition politician’s allies accused the Russian authorities of trying to stop his evacuation.

SOUTHKOREA-CHINA South Korea, China hold highest-level talks since COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea started talks with China’s top diplomat on Saturday, the first visit by a high-level Beijing official since the new coronavirus emerged in China late last year.

U.S.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE California governor calls wildfires ‘deadly moment,’ urges residents to flee

(Reuters) - Hundreds of wildfires burning across Central and Northern California that have already killed six people more than doubled in size on Friday, becoming some of the largest in state history and threatening small towns in the path of the flames.

USA-STORMS Two storms head for U.S. Gulf in rare hurricane season event

(Reuters) - A pair of tropical cyclones forecast to become hurricanes early next week are headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast and will spin over the Gulf’s warm waters simultaneously, a rare weather event that could cause massive disruption as they make landfall.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-TRUMP-EXCLUSIVE Exclusive: TikTok to challenge U.S. order banning transactions with the video app

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - TikTok is preparing to mount a legal challenge as early as Monday to President Donald Trump’s executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-DELTA-AIR-JOBS Delta, union in talks to avoid furloughs after 1,806 pilots take early retirement

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines and the union representing its pilots said on Friday they remain in talks to avoid furloughs after 1,806 pilots agreed to early retirement programs, with the airline pointing to the outlook for a pandemic recovery as key to its final decision.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING Lori Loughlin apologizes for college scam as actress, husband get prison sentences

BOSTON (Reuters) - “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced on Friday to respective prison terms of two months and five months for participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-THEATERS-TENET Closely watched ‘Tenet’ earns critical praise as U.S. cinemas reopen

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Director Christopher Nolan’s new thriller “Tenet” received warm reviews on Friday as U.S. cinema chains reopened with industry-wide safety measures aimed at reassuring audiences during a pandemic.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-DEN-EMPTY-STADIUMS Broncos, Lions playing early games without fans The Denver Broncos will play their home opener and the Detroit Lions will play their first two home games without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams announced Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL-NYM Yankees-Mets series postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests This weekend’s three-game series between the visiting New York Yankees and crosstown rivals New York Mets has been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Friday.

ODDLY ENOUGH

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-COFFINS (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo event organizer allows participants to scream out virus anxiety in coffin horror show

An event organizer in Tokyo has organized a horror show where participants lie in a coffin with a glass shield while being scared by ghost characters. They can scream to their heart’s content to release some stress amid the anxiety of the coronavirus.

22 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/POST OFFICE

Congressional Democrats plan vote on U.S. Postal Service

Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives consider legislation prohibiting changes to Postal Service.

22 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT