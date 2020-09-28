REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/
With EU help, Taiwan gets rare win in China naming dispute
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan expressed satisfaction on Monday and said the European Union had stepped in to help after a global alliance of mayors stopped referring to Taiwanese cities as part of China, in a rare win for the island amid growing Chinese pressure.
ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/
Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes kill at least 16, undermine regional stability
YEREVAN/BAKU (Reuters) - At least 16 military members and several civilians were killed on Sunday in the heaviest clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 2016, reigniting concern about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets.
U.S.
USA-COURT/BARRETT
Biden, fellow Democrats focus on healthcare in Supreme Court fight
WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and fellow Democrats made it clear on Sunday that their opposition to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, would focus on the possibility she could cast a decisive vote to strike down the Obamacare health law.
USA-WILDFIRES/
California wine country wildfire forces evacuation of hospital, hundreds of homes
ST. HELENA, Calif. (Reuters) - A wind-driven wildfire erupted on Sunday in the heart of northern California’s Napa Valley wine country to spread across nearly 2,000 acres (809 hectares), forcing the evacuation of a hospital and hundreds of homes, authorities said.
BUSINESS
USA-TIKTOK-BAN/
U.S. judge blocks Trump administration’s ban on new TikTok downloads
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that was set to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from offering Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok for download at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
BTS-BIG HIT/IPO
Investors swamp IPO for K-Pop band BTS management label, prices at top of range
SEOUL (Reuters) - Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its range on Monday, as hopeful buyers chased South Korea’s largest listing in three years.
ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION-PARIS/
In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear
PARIS (Reuters) - When Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios last hosted a catwalk show in Paris in January, it ordered dozens of vegan-friendly rice bowls from cafe owner and caterer Pearlyn Lee for models and crew to pick on backstage.
USA-BOXOFFICE/
‘Tenet’ Crosses $280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With $3.4 Million
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” has topped $280 million worldwide, dominating a mild U.S. box office with $3.4 million at 2,850 locations in its fourth weekend to go past $41 million in four weeks.
SPORTS
TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/
Players could compete while in quarantine - Australian Open boss
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Players preparing for the Australian Open could be allowed to compete while in quarantine after arriving in the country, Tennis Australia (TA) boss Craig Tiley said.
FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-RIVERS-TD-MILESTONE/
Colts’ Rivers throws 400th career touchdown pass
Philip Rivers became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to throw 400 career touchdown passes when he connected with Indianapolis Colts teammate Mo Alie-Cox on a 1-yard scoring pass in the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
HUAWEI TECH-USA/EVENTS
Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will appear in a Canadian court on Monday as her extradition hearing enters the next phase. Here is a timeline of the case.
28 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA
Huawei CFO Meng back in Canadian court fighting U.S. extradition
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will be back in a Canadian courtroom on Monday as her lawyers resume their fight to block the United States’ efforts to extradite her. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States charging her with bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran and causing them to break U.S. sanction law.
28 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
USA-COURT/SENATE-PROCESS (FACTBOX)
FACTBOX-Next steps: A look at the U.S. Senate confirmation process on Supreme Court nominees
President Donald Trump’s nomination of a third appointee to a lifetime seat on the U.S. Supreme Court sets off a scripted process in the Republican controlled Senate, which is expected to speedily confirm her. A look at the next steps.
28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)
Brexit talks in Brussels Sept 28-Oct 2
European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Britain’s Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove hold Brexit talks in Brussels, expected to discuss citizens’ rights and the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, among other topics.
28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/DEBATE
What to watch for in the first Trump-Biden debate match-up
Key things to watch for on Tuesday in the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.
28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
TURKEY-GREECE/
Turkey’s Erdogan speaks at symposium on eastern Mediterranean
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a symposium on international maritime law and the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey has been embroiled in a row with Greece over maritime claims.
28 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
FRANCE-BALTICS/ (PIX) (TV)
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Lithuanian President in Vilnius
French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Lithuania on an official visit. Long time in planning, the visit comes as Lithuania is encouraging its Western partners to get more involved in solving the political turmoil in neighbouring Belarus. Macron meets with the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda 15g, followed by a press conference at 17g and dinner at 18g.
28 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States
Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.
28 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
UBER-BRITAIN/ (TV)
Judge to rule whether Uber deserves new London licence
A judge is set to tell Uber on Monday whether it has won back its London operating licence after it was removed over safety concerns, the latest stage of a long-running battle with the regulator in one of its most important markets.
28 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
USA-FED/MESTER
Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks before African American Chamber event
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on “Economic Equality” before the African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania Economic Equality Webinar.
28 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
USA-COURT/BARRETT
Senate Republicans move quickly towards confirming Trump’s Supreme Court pick
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected to move quickly to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, who will cement a 6-3 conservative majority. Democrats point to Barrett as a threat to Obamacare, which will be the subject of arguments at the court shortly after Election Day.
28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-TRUMP/RICIN (PIX) (TV)
Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House to appear in court
A woman arrested by U.S. authorities on suspicion of sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas will appear before a federal judge in Buffalo.
28 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DAUGHTER-CANCER (PIX)
WIDER IMAGE - The pandemic, a deadly cancer and my 14-year-old daughter
Strangely, I can’t clearly picture the face of the surgeon who changed my family’s life. I’m not sure I’d recognize him if I bumped into him in the street. And yet I can vividly recall his face turning pale the instant he looked at the X-rays of my 14-year-old daughter’s shoulder.
28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-LAWSUITS (PIX)
‘Take home’ lawsuits over COVID infections could be costly for U.S. employers
U.S. businesses with COVID-19 outbreaks are facing an emerging legal threat from claims that workers brought coronavirus home and infected relatives, which one risk analysis firm said could cost employers billions of dollars.
28 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA (PIX)
Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta to give address on status of COVID-19 containment measures President Uhuru Kenyatta to give an address outlining the status of containment measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Kenya has had a curfew in place and shut schools since March, as well as restricting the number of people who can attend events such as weddings and funerals.
28 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND
Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference
28 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.