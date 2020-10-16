REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/ Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes sink as warring sides bicker and fight
Hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank on Thursday as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching new attacks.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN
‘Things will get worse’: London goes into stricter lockdown
London, the world’s international financial capital, will enter a tighter COVID-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave.
U.S.
USA-ELECTION
Biden and Trump return to campaign trail after dueling town halls
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will return to the campaign trail on Friday with visits to three battleground states, a day after the two contenders clashed from afar during dueling televised town halls.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA
New coronavirus infections rise to record highs in U.S. Midwest and beyond
Wisconsin and other states in the U.S. Midwest and beyond are battling surges in COVID-19 cases, with new infections and hospitalizations rising to record levels in an ominous sign of a nationwide resurgence as temperatures get colder.
BUSINESS
USA-WECHAT/
U.S. judge ‘not inclined’ to reverse decision on WeChat app store ban
A U.S. judge in San Francisco on Thursday said she was “not inclined” to reverse her decision blocking the government from barring Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores.
USA-JUSTICE/BROCKMAN
Houston tech mogul Robert Brockman charged in record U.S. tax evasion scheme
Houston technology executive Robert Brockman has been charged in the biggest tax evasion case in U.S. history after fellow billionaire Robert Smith turned against him to avoid prosecution himself, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
ENTERTAINMENT
EGYPT-DISABILITIES/CLOTHING
Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities
When Ashgan al-Abhar’s wheelchair-using friend said she dreamed of wearing a dress that did not obstruct her mobility, she decided to launch a clothing brand for people with disabilities and those of short stature.
AWARDS-TONYS/NOMINATIONS
‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical leads Tony nominations as Broadway remains dark
The stage adaptation of Alanis Morissette’s album “Jagged Little Pill,” led nominations for the annual Tony Awards on Thursday although Broadway theatres remain dark in a prolonged pandemic shutdown until summer of 2021.
SPORTS
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL
Players will miss games due to flu-like symptoms
Players exhibiting cold and flu symptoms will miss practice and games even if they test negative for COVID-19, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said on Thursday.
OLYMPICS-2020/BASEBALL-FANS
Japan to test anti-virus measures at near-full baseball stadium
Yokohama Stadium will hold three baseball games at around 80% capacity later this month as Japan looks to test its COVID-19 countermeasures at big events ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics next year.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)
EU Summit in Brussels
European leaders meet for day two of a summit aimed at taking stock of Brexit negotiations, but also to discuss COVID-19, climate change and the bloc’s relations with Africa
16 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
POLAND-GETINNOBLEBANK/
Warsaw court to decide on arrest of businessman Leszek Czarnecki
A Warsaw court is to hold a sitting at which it is to decide on a prosecutors’ motion to arrest the businessman Leszek Czarnecki, owner of 2 listed banks. Prosecutors want him to be arrested as in the past he owned a company that, after he sold it, offered sold bonds but never repaid a large number of clients.
16 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)
Thai anti-government protesters gather at Bangkok’s business downtown
Thai anti-government protesters gather at the Ratchaprasong Intersection, Bangkok’s business downtown, defying the banned political gatherings of five or more people and the publication of news and online information that could threaten national security
16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/OIL-DONORS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
U.S. oil majors pitch more campaign cash to Democrats as frack battle looms
The two largest U.S. energy firms, Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, have increased their share of campaign donations to Democrats this year, according to latest filings, amid a looming battle over fracking.
16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
MEXICO-POLITICS/
DEA arrest of former defense minister shocks Mexico
Los Angeles arrest of former Mexican president Pena Nieto’s defense minister on a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), warrant three weeks before US elections shocks political class, and could have implications for current Mexican government’s drug war strategy.
16 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
TURKEY-UKRAINE/ (PIX) (TV)
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold joint press conference Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold joint press conference
16 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
CHINA-XINJIANG/ (PIX) (TV)
China’s Xinjiang regional government holds news conference
The government of the Xinjiang region in western China will hold a news conference by video-link and answer journalists’ questions. China has come under international scrutiny over its treatment of Uighur Muslims and claims of alleged forced-labour abuses in Xinjiang.
16 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
CANADA-ECONOMY/RATINGS (PIX)
For Canada, keeping triple-A rating may not be the focus it once was
Preserving Canada’s triple-A credit rating could be less of a priority for Ottawa than in years gone by, with the focus on digging the economy out of a hole rather than staying in a shrinking group of top-rated sovereign borrowers, analysts say.
16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-FED/BULLARD
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on monetary policy in transition
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in virtual “Monetary Policy in Transition” Bretton Woods Committee moderated panel as part of the IMF Annual Meetings.
16 Oct 09:35 ET / 13:35 GMT
USA-FED/WILLIAMS
New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before virtual conversation event
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before “Culture and Communities: A Conversation about the Creative Sector, Community Development and Impact Investing” event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
16 Oct 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
AFRICA-FILMS/ (PIX) (TV)
New African-made films on Netflix go beyond Hollywood stereotypes
Producers of two African-made films premiering on Netflix this month say their work will show there’s subscriber appetite for movies that go deeper than the Hollywood stereotypes that often make African viewers groan.
16 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
MICHIGAN-WHITMER/ (TV)
Two men suspected of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor face bail hearing in federal court
A U.S. judge is set to decide whether two suspects who are charged with plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer can be released on bail pending trial
16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
AUSTRALIA-KOALAS/NSW (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)
WIDER IMAGE - The fight to save koalas from extinction in New South Wales
A year-long parliamentary inquiry released at the end of June concluded koalas will go extinct before 2050 in NSW unless urgent intervention is enacted. The Blue Mountains area, encompassing Blue Mountains National Park and the nearby foothills that border on metropolitan Sydney, is a critical sub-region for koalas in NSW despite many having been killed there in last season’s bushfires.
16 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.