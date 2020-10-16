REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/ Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes sink as warring sides bicker and fight

Hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank on Thursday as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching new attacks.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN

‘Things will get worse’: London goes into stricter lockdown

London, the world’s international financial capital, will enter a tighter COVID-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Biden and Trump return to campaign trail after dueling town halls

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will return to the campaign trail on Friday with visits to three battleground states, a day after the two contenders clashed from afar during dueling televised town halls.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

New coronavirus infections rise to record highs in U.S. Midwest and beyond

Wisconsin and other states in the U.S. Midwest and beyond are battling surges in COVID-19 cases, with new infections and hospitalizations rising to record levels in an ominous sign of a nationwide resurgence as temperatures get colder.

BUSINESS

USA-WECHAT/

U.S. judge ‘not inclined’ to reverse decision on WeChat app store ban

A U.S. judge in San Francisco on Thursday said she was “not inclined” to reverse her decision blocking the government from barring Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores.

USA-JUSTICE/BROCKMAN

Houston tech mogul Robert Brockman charged in record U.S. tax evasion scheme

Houston technology executive Robert Brockman has been charged in the biggest tax evasion case in U.S. history after fellow billionaire Robert Smith turned against him to avoid prosecution himself, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

ENTERTAINMENT

EGYPT-DISABILITIES/CLOTHING

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

When Ashgan al-Abhar’s wheelchair-using friend said she dreamed of wearing a dress that did not obstruct her mobility, she decided to launch a clothing brand for people with disabilities and those of short stature.

AWARDS-TONYS/NOMINATIONS

‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical leads Tony nominations as Broadway remains dark

The stage adaptation of Alanis Morissette’s album “Jagged Little Pill,” led nominations for the annual Tony Awards on Thursday although Broadway theatres remain dark in a prolonged pandemic shutdown until summer of 2021.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL

Players will miss games due to flu-like symptoms

Players exhibiting cold and flu symptoms will miss practice and games even if they test negative for COVID-19, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said on Thursday.

OLYMPICS-2020/BASEBALL-FANS

Japan to test anti-virus measures at near-full baseball stadium

Yokohama Stadium will hold three baseball games at around 80% capacity later this month as Japan looks to test its COVID-19 countermeasures at big events ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics next year.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

EU Summit in Brussels

European leaders meet for day two of a summit aimed at taking stock of Brexit negotiations, but also to discuss COVID-19, climate change and the bloc’s relations with Africa

16 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

POLAND-GETINNOBLEBANK/

Warsaw court to decide on arrest of businessman Leszek Czarnecki

A Warsaw court is to hold a sitting at which it is to decide on a prosecutors’ motion to arrest the businessman Leszek Czarnecki, owner of 2 listed banks. Prosecutors want him to be arrested as in the past he owned a company that, after he sold it, offered sold bonds but never repaid a large number of clients.

16 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai anti-government protesters gather at Bangkok’s business downtown

Thai anti-government protesters gather at the Ratchaprasong Intersection, Bangkok’s business downtown, defying the banned political gatherings of five or more people and the publication of news and online information that could threaten national security

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/OIL-DONORS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

U.S. oil majors pitch more campaign cash to Democrats as frack battle looms

The two largest U.S. energy firms, Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, have increased their share of campaign donations to Democrats this year, according to latest filings, amid a looming battle over fracking.

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MEXICO-POLITICS/

DEA arrest of former defense minister shocks Mexico

Los Angeles arrest of former Mexican president Pena Nieto’s defense minister on a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), warrant three weeks before US elections shocks political class, and could have implications for current Mexican government’s drug war strategy.

16 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

TURKEY-UKRAINE/ (PIX) (TV)

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President

Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold joint press conference Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold joint press conference

16 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CHINA-XINJIANG/ (PIX) (TV)

China’s Xinjiang regional government holds news conference

The government of the Xinjiang region in western China will hold a news conference by video-link and answer journalists’ questions. China has come under international scrutiny over its treatment of Uighur Muslims and claims of alleged forced-labour abuses in Xinjiang.

16 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-ECONOMY/RATINGS (PIX)

For Canada, keeping triple-A rating may not be the focus it once was

Preserving Canada’s triple-A credit rating could be less of a priority for Ottawa than in years gone by, with the focus on digging the economy out of a hole rather than staying in a shrinking group of top-rated sovereign borrowers, analysts say.

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on monetary policy in transition

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in virtual “Monetary Policy in Transition” Bretton Woods Committee moderated panel as part of the IMF Annual Meetings.

16 Oct 09:35 ET / 13:35 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before virtual conversation event

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before “Culture and Communities: A Conversation about the Creative Sector, Community Development and Impact Investing” event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

16 Oct 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AFRICA-FILMS/ (PIX) (TV)

New African-made films on Netflix go beyond Hollywood stereotypes

Producers of two African-made films premiering on Netflix this month say their work will show there’s subscriber appetite for movies that go deeper than the Hollywood stereotypes that often make African viewers groan.

16 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MICHIGAN-WHITMER/ (TV)

Two men suspected of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor face bail hearing in federal court

A U.S. judge is set to decide whether two suspects who are charged with plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer can be released on bail pending trial

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

AUSTRALIA-KOALAS/NSW (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

WIDER IMAGE - The fight to save koalas from extinction in New South Wales

A year-long parliamentary inquiry released at the end of June concluded koalas will go extinct before 2050 in NSW unless urgent intervention is enacted. The Blue Mountains area, encompassing Blue Mountains National Park and the nearby foothills that border on metropolitan Sydney, is a critical sub-region for koalas in NSW despite many having been killed there in last season’s bushfires.

16 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT