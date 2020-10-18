REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 am GMT/2 pm SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 am GMT/2 pm SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-GULF-BAHRAIN

Israel sends treaty delegation to Bahrain with Trump aides

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is due to send delegates to Bahrain on Sunday to formalise nascent relations and broaden Gulf cooperation that Washington has promoted as an anti-Iran bulwark and potential economic bonanza.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating new ceasefire agreement

YEREVAN/BAKU (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Sunday of violating a new humanitarian ceasefire in fighting over Azerbaijan’s ethnic Armenian-controlled enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Trump and Biden try to woo early U.S. voters on Sunday

(Reuters) - U.S. presidential rivals Donald Trump and Joe Biden will court early voters on Sunday as their campaigns step up events ahead of their final debate this week.

USA-COURT-BARRETT-PROTEST

Thousands protest Trump’s Supreme Court pick at Washington Women’s March

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands marched to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday to commemorate the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Donald Trump’s rush to push through Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement.

BUSINESS

USA-STOCKS-WEEKAHEAD

Wall Street Week Ahead: Big tech nervousness prompts calls to diversify

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As a technology-driven rally brings U.S. stock indexes within striking distance of fresh records, concerns that big names are over-extended and that new regulation might be coming have some investors diversifying beyond the rally leaders.

INDIA-ECOMMERCE-WARNING

Amid tensions with China, India warns Amazon, Flipkart over country of origin rule

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government has warned Amazon.com’s local unit and Walmart’s Flipkart that sellers on their platforms are not complying with a rule requiring that a product’s country of origin be specified.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NEW-YORK-MOVIES

Movie theaters outside New York City to reopen at 25% capacity, Cuomo says

Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

BTS-BIG-HIT-STOCKS

BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth

Big Hit Entertainment Co Ltd, the management agency of South Korean K-pop group BTS, saw its stock fall as much as 23% on Friday, extending losses from its debut the previous day as pricing eased after pre-listing hype.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL

Fans allowed to attend more than half of Week 6 games

(Reuters) - For the first time this season more than half of this weekend’s NFL games will welcome fans, the league said on Saturday as it oversees its 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

GOLF-CJCUP

Henley sails to three-stroke lead in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - American Russell Henley carded a flawless, five-under-par 67 to seize a three-stroke lead on Saturday at the CJ Cup, where an elite field stands between him and his first PGA Tour title in three-and-a-half years.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

18 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/POLL WORKERS

Young U.S. poll workers brace for Election Day as virus fears keep elders home

After scrambling to replace an aging force of poll workers most at risk from the coronavirus, U.S. election officials face the challenge of running the Nov. 3 voting with untested volunteers tasked with following strict health protocols in an intensely partisan environment.

18 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX)

West Africa bloc’s delegation expected in Ivory Coast amid election dispute

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States is expected in Ivory Coast on Sunday on a crisis prevention mission as tensions build ahead of an Oct. 31 election. President Alassane Ouattara’s main rivals accuse him of violating the constitution by standing for a third term. Clashes broke out in an eastern city on Saturday after they called for a boycott and urged their supporters to prevent the poll form going ahead.

18 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Biden to campaign in North Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will campaign on Sunday in Durham, North Carolina.

18 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-FINANCE

FACTBOX- What a Joe Biden win could mean for financial policy

With less than three weeks to go to the election, Biden is leading Republican president Donald Trump nationally and in battleground states. Here are some of the key areas his administration and agency picks would likely focus on.

19 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-FINANCE

Weakened consumer watchdog expected to bite back if Biden wins

A decade-long Republican campaign to weaken the consumer watchdog’s independence is set to backfire if Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidential election, by handing him the power to swiftly replace the agency’s director with a consumer champion, said nearly a dozen lawyers, lobbyists and policy experts. 19 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

IRAQ-PROTESTS/MIGRATION (TV)

Fearful and with spirits crushed, Iraqi activists flee abroad

Dozens of activists, rights workers and journalists have fled the Iraq since last years’ anti-government protests to escape threats by emboldened militia groups.

19 Oct

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM-WELCOMING (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends welcoming ceremony in Hanoi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a welcoming ceremony in Hanoi during his first trip abroad since taking office.

19 Oct

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM-JOINT STATEMENT (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold a joint news conference in Hanoi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a joint statement with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi during his first trip abroad since taking office.

19 Oct

USA-BRAZIL/

US National Security Advisor visits Brazil on October 19-20

The U.S. National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien will visit São Paulo and Brasília on October 19-20, for meetings with Brazilian government officials and private sector leaders, accompanied by Export Import Bank president Kimberly Reed, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Michael Nemelka and the Managing Director of the Development Finance Cooperation, Sabrina Teichman,

19 Oct

POLAND-ABORTION/ (TV)

Polish conservatives eye Constitutional Tribunal ruling to de-facto ban abortion

A Polish woman speaks about her ordeal in trying to terminate a pregnancy after finding out the fetus had a lethal genetic disorder. While such abortions are technically legal in the predominantly Catholic Poland, many doctors and hospitals refuse to perform or facilitate them on religious grounds. Terminating a pregnancy in the case of fetal deformities might become fully illegal following a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal due on Oct. 22 on a petition filed by a group of ruling party lawmakers. Critics say the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is hoping to use the court to curb already restrictive abortion rules. Previous attempts to pass such restrictions in parliament were rolled back after massive public protests.

19 Oct

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Hanoi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks in Hanoi during a two-day visit, his first trip abroad since he took office. Japan is among the largest source of foreign investment for Vietnam. Both countries are signatories to an 11-country CPTPP deal that will slash tariffs across much of the Asia-Pacific, and are locked in separate maritime disputes with China.

19 Oct

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM-SPEECH (PIX)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers speech in Hanoi during first foreign trip

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers a policy speech in Hanoi during his first trip abroad since taking office.

19 Oct

USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTING (TV)

In-person early voting begins in Florida and five other states

In-person early voting begins in Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, North Dakota, Colorado

19 Oct

ESTONIA-SUMMIT/

Virtual Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn

Presidents of all 12 Three Seas Initiative countries are expected to participate - Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. All virtually except Polish President Andrzej Duda and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who will participate in person. Also scheduled to speak during the broadcast are: U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, Executive Vice President of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager and in a non-public part of the virtual summit: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

19 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

LIBERTY OILFIELD-CEO/WRIGHT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Oilman Chris Wright’s unusual route to top ranks of U.S. fracking services

Chris Wright has always stood out in the oilfield: A mountain climber and MIT grad who ran an oil explorer in North Dakota, he launched a hydraulic fracturing firm after learning suppliers were chronically short-handed during the shale boom. Nine years later, he is running he second-largest fracker in North America and fighting to maintain its unique culture during the industry’s worst bust.

19 Oct

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-BIDEN

For Biden, ambitious economics may wait on battle with coronavirus

The Democratic party’s sprawling presidential primary last spring offered a wide open debate on economic policy that ranged from the merits of wealth taxes and other ways to ease U.S. economic inequality to aggressive proposals for reducing the use of fossil fuels. Yet even a “blue wave” victory next month giving Democrats control of the White House and both chambers of Congress may strand that sort of transformational economic thinking on the sidelines until the battle against the coronavirus is won.

19 Oct

IMF-WORLDBANK/ (PIX)

Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group

Finance and development ministers, central bankers, private sector executives and academics convene for the annual meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

19 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA-CIRCUS (PIX) (TV)

Bulgaria’s biggest circus bets on laughter amid coronavirus woes

Bulgaria’s Circus Balkanski has re-started its shows in September, betting that clowns jibes, breathtaking acrobatics and dangerous stunts can help Bulgarians and their children put their minds off the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdowns in the spring scrapped planned shows and left its founder and owner Alexander Balkanski, 78, and the troupe struggling to make ends meet. Upbeat, Balkanski, an descendant from the Florentine Malevolti family of circus artists that can be traced back to 200 years, had to put a mortgage on his own home to renovate his circus and keep performing.

19 Oct

SPORTS

WORLD-WORK/ONBOARDING

Welcome Aboard, Sort Of: How to start a new job in 2020

After shedding about 22 million jobs since March, the U.S. economy has since added over 11 million of those back, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For new hires working from home, here are few tips on how companies can make employees feel welcome from a distance – and how just-hired staffers can navigate this bizarro world:

19 Oct