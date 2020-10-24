REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ASIA In Asia, U.S.’s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is locked in a military standoff with China, in Washington’s latest effort to bolster allies against Beijing.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NORTHKOREA North Korea says China dust could spread COVID-19, warns people to stay inside

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has warned its citizens to stay indoors, saying seasonal yellow dust blowing in from China might carry the new coronavirus into the country.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CASES U.S. breaks daily record for coronavirus cases with over 84,000 new infections

(Reuters) - The United States broke its daily record for new coronavirus infections on Friday as it reported 84,218 new cases due to outbreaks in virtually every part of the country, according to a Reuters tally.

USA-ELECTION Trump to vote in Florida before hitting campaign trail, Biden heads to Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will vote in his adopted home of Florida before holding campaign rallies in three swing states on Saturday, joining more than 53 million Americans who have cast early ballots at a record-setting pace ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ASTRAZENECA-VACCINE AstraZeneca says its Oxford vaccine deal allows it to add up to 20% of manufacturing costs

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday its coronavirus vaccine deal with Oxford University will allow it to add up to 20% of manufacturing costs to cover additional expenses required to be incurred by the British drugmaker.

ANT-GROUP-IPO Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Pricing for Chinese fintech giant Ant Group’s giant dual-listing was determined on Friday night, Alibaba founder Jack Ma said on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-SCHWARZENEGGER Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling “fantastic.”

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-THEATRE Rousing emotion as ‘The Great Gatsby’ reopens in London West End

LONDON (Reuters) - Amid the sharp suits and glamorous dresses in 1920s styles, the fashion accessory of 2020 - the face mask - stood out as guests lined up in a socially distanced queue for the relaunch of “The Great Gatsby” in London’s West End on Thursday evening.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB Dodgers bounce back to take 2-1 World Series lead

(Reuters) - Los Angeles scored early and often and ace Walker Buehler overpowered the Tampa Bay Rays as the Dodgers bounced back from their Game 2 loss with a 6-2 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series on Friday.

GOLF-ZOZO-WOODS Tiger’s latest bid for PGA Tour record once again out of grasp

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods’ bid for a record-setting 83rd PGA Tour victory will have to wait despite a solid round on Friday, after he finished 12 strokes off the lead and tied for 66th at the halfway point of the Zozo Championship.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

POLAND-ABORTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Poland to face more protests against near-total ban on abortion

Poland will see more protests on Saturday after its Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the country.

24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BRITAIN-PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Anti-Trump protest planned in London Anti-Trump protest planned in London

24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT