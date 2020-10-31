REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here .

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ELECTION-CYBER-RUSSIA Exclusive: Russian hackers targeted California, Indiana Democratic parties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The group of Russian hackers accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election earlier this year targeted the email accounts of Democratic state parties in California and Indiana, and influential think tanks in Washington and New York, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

ASIA-STORM-PHILIPPINES Philippines orders evacuation as world’s strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a category 5 storm that is the world’s strongest this year approaches the Southeast Asian nation.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-RECORD U.S. reports world record of more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

(Reuters) - The United States set a new all-time high for coronavirus cases confirmed in a single 24-hour period on Friday, reporting just over 100,000 new infections to surpass the record total of 91,000 posted a day earlier, according to a Reuters tally.

USA-ELECTION In election’s waning days, Trump campaigns against those fighting coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With the coronavirus roaring back across the United States, President Donald Trump is spending the closing days of his re-election campaign criticizing public officials and medical professionals who are trying to beat it back.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY-PMI China’s factory activity growth slows slightly in October

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in October but was slightly above analysts’ expectations, suggesting a continuing economic recovery as the country rebounds from the coronavirus shock.

DUNKIN-BRANDS-M-A-INSPIRE-BRANDS Dunkin’ Brands to go private in $8.76 billion deal by Arby’s owner

(Reuters) - Inspire Brands Inc will buy Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc for $8.76 billion, the two companies said late on Friday, bringing chains like Arby’s and Dunkin’ Donuts under the same umbrella in one of the largest restaurant deals.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-LORI-LOUGHLIN Actress Lori Loughlin starts prison term for role in college admissions scandal

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin began a two-month prison sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme to help her daughters gain entry into a top U.S. university, a prison official said on Friday.

BRITAIN-FILM-BOLEYN Black actor Turner-Smith to play English queen Anne Boleyn in new drama

LONDON (Reuters) - Black British actor Jodie Turner-Smith is to play Anne Boleyn, wife of English King Henry VIII whom he had beheaded, in a three-part psychological thriller commissioned by TV station Channel 5.

SPORTS

SPORT-BIRD-RAPINOE Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

(Reuters) - Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched.

BASEBALL-HINCH Ex-Astros manager Hinch hired by Detroit after suspension