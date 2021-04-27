REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA

India nears 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, army pledges help

India’s coronavirus death toll neared the bleak milestone of 200,000 with another 2,771 fatalities reported on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections.

HONGKONG-SECURITY/

Hong Kong leader says govt could intervene in Bar Association if necessary

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government could intervene if necessary in the Bar Association, whose chief has been labelled an “anti-China politician” by Beijing’s top representative office in the city.

U.S.

USA-CENSUS/

U.S. census hands more House seats to Republican strongholds Texas, Florida

Texas, Florida and North Carolina are among the states that will gain congressional seats based on new population data from the U.S. census, a shift that could boost Republican chances of recapturing the U.S. House of Representatives from Democrats in next year’s midterm elections.

USA-BIDEN/UTILITIES

White House backs 2030 milestone on path to net zero grid

The White House hopes to capitalize on growing support from U.S. utilities, unions and green groups for a national clean energy mandate by backing efforts to require the U.S. grid to get 80% of its power from emissions-free sources by 2030, according to a senior administration official.

BUSINESS

TESLA-RESULTS/

Tesla edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and liquidating some bitcoins.

LYFT-TOYOTA/AUTONOMOUS

Toyota’s acquisition of Lyft’s self-driving unit bolsters its automation ambitions

Toyota Motor Corp will acquire Lyft Inc’s self-driving technology unit for $550 million, the companies said, as the Japanese firm steps up its automation ambitions with the newly created Woven Planet division.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS/RATINGS

U.S. TV audience for revamped Oscars at record low

U.S. television ratings for Sunday’s reinvented Oscars ceremony plummeted to a new low, according to preliminary Nielsen data for a show that USA Today called “a train wreck” and the New York Times described as “a dead room.”

GUCCI-FACEBOOK/COUNTERFEIT

Gucci, Facebook file joint lawsuit against alleged counterfeiter

Gucci and Facebook have filed a joint lawsuit in California against an individual who allegedly used the U.S. group’s social media platforms to sell fake Gucci products, the two companies said on Tuesday.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/JAMES

‘Ultra-rare’ LeBron rookie card sells for record-breaking $5.2 million

An “ultra-rare” signed rookie card for four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion LeBron James sold for $5.2 million on Monday, breaking the record for the most expensive basketball card ever sold.

TENNIS-MCENROE/

Federer playing French Open with eye on Wimbledon - McEnroe

Roger Federer’s decision to make his long-awaited Grand Slam return on his least favourite surface at next month’s French Open is part of a grand plan to peak in time for his beloved Wimbledon, according to ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe.

